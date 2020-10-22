New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermal Interface Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799797/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Greases & adhesives, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tapes & Films segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $495.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.1% CAGR
The Thermal Interface Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$495.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$757.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 8.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR.
Gap Fillers Segment to Record 10% CAGR
In the global Gap Fillers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$192.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$359 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$506.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 301-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Thermal Interface Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Interface
Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Thermal Interface Materials
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Greases &
adhesives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Greases & adhesives by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Greases & adhesives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Tapes & Films by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Tapes & Films by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Tapes & Films by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Gap Fillers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Gap Fillers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Gap Fillers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Metal-Based TIMs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Metal-Based TIMs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal-Based TIMs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Phase Change
Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Phase Change Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Phase Change Materials
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Computers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Computers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Computers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Telecom by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecom by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Devices
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Medical Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: World Historic Review for Automotive Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Electronics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: World Historic Review for Industrial Machinery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Machinery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Durables
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 38: World Historic Review for Consumer Durables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Durables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Thermal Interface Materials Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Interface
Materials by Type - Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap
Fillers, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Thermal Interface Materials
by Type - Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers,
Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers, Metal-Based
TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Interface
Materials by Application - Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices,
Automotive Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Thermal Interface Materials
by Application - Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices,
Automotive Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices, Automotive
Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Thermal
Interface Materials by Type - Greases & adhesives, Tapes &
Films, Gap Fillers, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Thermal Interface
Materials by Type - Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap
Fillers, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers, Metal-Based
TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Thermal
Interface Materials by Application - Computers, Telecom,
Medical Devices, Automotive Electronics, Industrial Machinery,
Consumer Durables and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Thermal Interface
Materials by Application - Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices,
Automotive Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices, Automotive
Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Interface
Materials by Type - Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap
Fillers, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Thermal Interface Materials
by Type - Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers,
Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers, Metal-Based
TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Interface
Materials by Application - Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices,
Automotive Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Thermal Interface Materials
by Application - Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices,
Automotive Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices, Automotive
Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Interface
Materials by Type - Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap
Fillers, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: China Historic Review for Thermal Interface Materials
by Type - Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers,
Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers, Metal-Based
TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Interface
Materials by Application - Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices,
Automotive Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: China Historic Review for Thermal Interface Materials
by Application - Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices,
Automotive Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices, Automotive
Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Thermal Interface Materials Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Thermal
Interface Materials by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Thermal Interface
Materials by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Thermal
Interface Materials by Type - Greases & adhesives, Tapes &
Films, Gap Fillers, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Thermal Interface
Materials by Type - Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap
Fillers, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers, Metal-Based
TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Thermal
Interface Materials by Application - Computers, Telecom,
Medical Devices, Automotive Electronics, Industrial Machinery,
Consumer Durables and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Thermal Interface
Materials by Application - Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices,
Automotive Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices, Automotive
Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Thermal
Interface Materials by Type - Greases & adhesives, Tapes &
Films, Gap Fillers, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: France Historic Review for Thermal Interface
Materials by Type - Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap
Fillers, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers, Metal-Based
TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Thermal
Interface Materials by Application - Computers, Telecom,
Medical Devices, Automotive Electronics, Industrial Machinery,
Consumer Durables and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: France Historic Review for Thermal Interface
Materials by Application - Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices,
Automotive Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices, Automotive
Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Thermal
Interface Materials by Type - Greases & adhesives, Tapes &
Films, Gap Fillers, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Thermal Interface
Materials by Type - Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap
Fillers, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers, Metal-Based
TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Thermal
Interface Materials by Application - Computers, Telecom,
Medical Devices, Automotive Electronics, Industrial Machinery,
Consumer Durables and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Thermal Interface
Materials by Application - Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices,
Automotive Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices, Automotive
Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Interface
Materials by Type - Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap
Fillers, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Thermal Interface Materials
by Type - Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers,
Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers, Metal-Based
TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Interface
Materials by Application - Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices,
Automotive Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Thermal Interface Materials
by Application - Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices,
Automotive Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices, Automotive
Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 94: UK Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Interface
Materials by Type - Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap
Fillers, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: UK Historic Review for Thermal Interface Materials by
Type - Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers,
Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers, Metal-Based
TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: UK Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Interface
Materials by Application - Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices,
Automotive Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: UK Historic Review for Thermal Interface Materials by
Application - Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices, Automotive
Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 99: UK 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices, Automotive
Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 100: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Thermal
Interface Materials by Type - Greases & adhesives, Tapes &
Films, Gap Fillers, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Spain Historic Review for Thermal Interface
Materials by Type - Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap
Fillers, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers, Metal-Based
TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Thermal
Interface Materials by Application - Computers, Telecom,
Medical Devices, Automotive Electronics, Industrial Machinery,
Consumer Durables and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Spain Historic Review for Thermal Interface
Materials by Application - Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices,
Automotive Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 105: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices, Automotive
Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 106: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Thermal
Interface Materials by Type - Greases & adhesives, Tapes &
Films, Gap Fillers, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: Russia Historic Review for Thermal Interface
Materials by Type - Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap
Fillers, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 108: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers, Metal-Based
TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Thermal
Interface Materials by Application - Computers, Telecom,
Medical Devices, Automotive Electronics, Industrial Machinery,
Consumer Durables and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: Russia Historic Review for Thermal Interface
Materials by Application - Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices,
Automotive Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 111: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices, Automotive
Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 112: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Thermal
Interface Materials by Type - Greases & adhesives, Tapes &
Films, Gap Fillers, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Thermal Interface
Materials by Type - Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap
Fillers, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 114: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermal
Interface Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers,
Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Thermal
