New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing incidence in demand for landscape applications and sports are the major driving forces for the artificial turf market.
The Global Artificial Turf Market is projected to reach USD 4.20 billion by 2027. Owing to less water use and chemicals, low maintenance, no irrigation, and weather resistance, the market is being powered by an increased incidence in demand for artificial turf at sports facilities. The environmental friendly qualities of the artificial turf, along with the increasing disposable income, are expected to increase demand for artificial turf in different developing countries. The application of artificial Turf in the sense of leisure and landscaping is expected to provide key incentives for industry players to gain a foothold in the industry.
With globalization rising, construction sector growth is becoming a critical factor which favors the market. Artificial turf market has registered demand from homes, sports fields, stadiums, and commercial gardens in construction projects.
Marketing strategies undertaken by industry players include the manufacturing of high-quality artificial turf, which is approved by ITF, FIFA, FIH, etc. The global artificial Turf market will be powered by companies embracing strategies such as better growth plans, alliances, new products, partnerships, diverse branding, investments, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Segments Covered in the Report:
For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Artificial Turf industry report based on Installation type, Base Material, application, Infill Material, Pile Height, and by region for this study:
Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)
Base Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Infill Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Pile Height Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
