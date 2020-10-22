New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-Plant Logistics Market for Automobile OEM Industry 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05387088/?utm_source=GNW
46 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the changing lifestyles and growth of e-commerce and increased productivity and reduced labor cost due to the use of AGVs. In addition, changing lifestyles and the growth of e-commerce are anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry analysis includes service segment and geographical landscapes.
The in-plant logistics market for the automobile OEM industry is segmented as below:
By Service
• In-plant warehousing
• Line-side feeding
• Packing
• Others
By Geographic Landscapes
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• MEA
This study identifies the increasing electrification in vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry covers the following areas:
• In-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry sizing
• In-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry forecast
• In-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry industry analysis
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05387088/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: