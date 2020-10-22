New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-Plant Logistics Market for Automobile OEM Industry 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05387088/?utm_source=GNW

The market is expected to grow by USD 1,046.46 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the changing lifestyles and growth of e-commerce and increased productivity and reduced labor cost due to the use of AGVs. In addition, changing lifestyles and the growth of e-commerce are anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry analysis includes service segment and geographical landscapes.



The in-plant logistics market for the automobile OEM industry is segmented as below:

By Service

• In-plant warehousing

• Line-side feeding

• Packing

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing electrification in vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry covers the following areas:

• In-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry sizing

• In-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry forecast

• In-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry industry analysis





