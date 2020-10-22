New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Temporary Power Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799785/?utm_source=GNW
required to support the construction activities, site workforce and equipment. Residential construction, commercial construction and public works require electricity to be delivered onsite. Temporary power can be provided in two basic configurations i.e. overhead and underground. Long-term projects with higher electrical loads and safety issues often require underground provision of temporary power via underground placement of electrical cables, trenching, and wiring. The market is therefore benefiting from the recovering construction activity in most countries across the global and the huge opportunities in the retrofit market driven by global `green` building standards will also influence growth in the market. Recovery in construction which began in 2011 in the aftermath of the great recession is continuing even today, albeit with slight bumps and turns. This is largely because of the success with which the industry has and continues to evolve and adapt to changes in labor availability, technology and economic turmoil. Digital technologies for concept, design, engineering and building; rise of AR/VR in digital construction; connected construction; smart on-site equipment; increase in modular and prefabricated construction; use of Building Information Monitoring (BIM), automation , robotics, AI, Drones and 3D Printing etc. have helped the industry fight the changing economic realities and remain afloat. Healthy outlook for global investments in construction technologies (Contech) also bodes well for the overall outlook for the construction industry in 2020.
The rise of smart cities will emerge as the single most important factor driving demand for temporary power in the construction industry. Growth of megacities will fuel residential and infrastructure construction projects worldwide. The over 9,280 ongoing megacity construction projects worldwide create robust demand temporary job site power. Dubai flaunts the highest megacity pipeline project value and will remain an attractive market for temporary power solutions. In addition to construction, demand for temporary power solutions and services is also benefiting from the increase in trade shows/fairs, exhibitions, conventions and special events being organized. Growing competition and increased focus on innovation and new product development are stepping up the importance of showcasing products and services to leverage new business opportunities. Number of exhibition venues globally stands at an approximate 1,300 covering over 36.8 million sqm of space. The scenario benefits demand for temporary electrical power supply and distribution to support digital display areas, special lighting, sales demos and presentations, live entertainment production and operation of equipment such as lifts, scissor lifts and forklifts, among others. The United States, Europe, Latin America. Middle East and Africa represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 76% of the market. China ranks as one of fastest growing markets with a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period supported by the Chinese government`s plans to step up infrastructure investment as a way of boosting its slowing economy.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799785/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Insight into Temporary Power and Use Cases
Temporary Power Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook
Utilities Spearhead Demand for Temporary Power Systems
Developed Regions Lead Global Market for Temporary Power
Global Competitor Market Shares
Temporary Power Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Aggreko Ltd. (UK)
APR Energy (USA)
Ashtead Group Plc. (UK)
Atlas Copco AB (Sweden)
Caterpillar, Inc. (USA)
Cummins, Inc. (USA)
Diamond Environmental Services LLC (USA)
Herc Rentals, Inc. (USA)
Kohler Co. (USA)
Rental Solutions & Services LLC (UAE)
Smart Energy Solutions (UAE)
Speedy Hire Plc (UK)
Temp-Power, Inc. (USA)
Trinity Power Rentals, Inc. (Canada)
United Rentals, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Demand for Continuous Power Supply Worldwide Fuels
Demand for Temporary Power Systems
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,
2025, 2030 & 2035
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth
Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:
(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,
Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
Increasing Number of Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand
Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of
Affected Firms
Lack of Power Infrastructure in Developing Regions Drives Focus
onto Temporary Power Systems
Aging Infrastructure in Developed Economies Spur Demand
Temporary Power Poised to Benefit from Increasing Obsolescence
of Permanent Power Plants in Several Nations
As the Number of Events Organized Globally Continue to Grow,
Demand Rises for Temporary Power Solutions
Number of Trade Shows and Conferences by Select Countries
Global Events Market Revenues in $ Million for 2019, 2021, 2023
and 2025
Growing Use of Temporary Power Systems in Construction Industry
Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Market:
World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2017, 2019 & 2022
Construction Industry Worldwide: Percentage CAGR of
Construction Output by Region for the Period 2013-2017 and
2018-2023
Healthy Construction Project Pipeline Value to Build Megacities
Drives Importance of Temporary Construction Power: Global
Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019
Rise in Penetration of Semi-Permanent Power Sources
Rising Expenditure on T&D Networks: A Challenge for Temporary
Power Market
Current and Projected Global Investments into T&D
Infrastructure (in $ Trillion) for 2010-2020, 2020-2030 and
2030-2040
Mobile Gas Turbines Emerge to Provide Fast and Reliable Power
Supply during Emergencies
Stringent Environmental Regulations to Limit Carbon Emissions
Restrain Market Growth
Steady Momentum in World Mining Industry Favors Market Growth
World Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot
Leading Mining Nations in the World (2018): Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Production for Australia, China, Russia,
USA, and Others
Temporary Power Systems Complement Renewable Energy Supplies
Northbound Trajectory in Renewable Energy Sector Augurs Well
Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV
Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW)
for the Years 2012 through 2018
Disaster Response Sector Relies on Power Generators for
Ensuring Power Supply during Outages
Temporary Power in Oil & Gas Industry: Essential to Prevent
Downtime
Temporary Power Market Poised to Benefit from Increasing
Investments into Hybrid Power Solutions
Innovations Steer Growth Momentum
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 2: World Historic Review for Temporary Power by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Diesel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 5: World Historic Review for Diesel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Diesel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 8: World Historic Review for Gas by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Gas by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Fuel Types
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Fuel Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Fuel Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Events by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 14: World Historic Review for Events by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Events by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Utilities by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 17: World Historic Review for Utilities by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 20: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 23: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Mining by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 26: World Historic Review for Mining by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Mining by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 29: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Natural Disaster Related Power Outages to Spur Demand for
Generators
Aging Energy Infrastructure Supports Demand for Temporary Power
Solutions
Electricity Demand (Billion KWh) in the United States: 1980-2040
Proliferation of Oil & Gas Production Stimulates Demand
Market Analytics
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power by
Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Temporary Power by Fuel Type -
Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 36: USA 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by Fuel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Gas and
Other Fuel Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power by
End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Temporary Power by End-Use -
Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 39: USA 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events,
Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power
by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Temporary Power by Fuel
Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 42: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by
Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Gas
and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power
by End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction,
Mining, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Temporary Power by End-Use -
Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 45: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events,
Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
JAPAN
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power
by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Temporary Power by Fuel
Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 48: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by Fuel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Gas and
Other Fuel Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power
by End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction,
Mining, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Temporary Power by End-Use -
Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 51: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events,
Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
CHINA
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power
by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 53: China Historic Review for Temporary Power by Fuel
Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 54: China 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by Fuel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Gas and
Other Fuel Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power
by End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction,
Mining, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 56: China Historic Review for Temporary Power by End-Use -
Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 57: China 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events,
Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
EUROPE
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Temporary Power by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 60: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power
by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Temporary Power by Fuel
Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 63: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by
Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Gas
and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power
by End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction,
Mining, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Temporary Power by End-Use -
Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 66: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events,
Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
FRANCE
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power
by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 68: France Historic Review for Temporary Power by Fuel
Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 69: France 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by
Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Gas
and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power
by End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction,
Mining, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 71: France Historic Review for Temporary Power by End-Use -
Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 72: France 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events,
Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
GERMANY
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power
by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Temporary Power by Fuel
Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 75: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by
Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Gas
and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power
by End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction,
Mining, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Temporary Power by
End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 78: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events,
Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
ITALY
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power
by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Temporary Power by Fuel
Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 81: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by Fuel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Gas and
Other Fuel Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power
by End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction,
Mining, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Temporary Power by End-Use -
Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 84: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events,
Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power by
Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Temporary Power by Fuel Type -
Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 87: UK 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by Fuel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Gas and
Other Fuel Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power by
End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 89: UK Historic Review for Temporary Power by End-Use -
Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 90: UK 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events, Utilities,
Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
SPAIN
Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power
by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Temporary Power by Fuel
Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 93: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by Fuel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Gas and
Other Fuel Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 94: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power
by End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction,
Mining, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Temporary Power by End-Use -
Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 96: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events,
Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power
by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Temporary Power by Fuel
Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 99: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by
Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Gas
and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 100: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power
by End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction,
Mining, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Temporary Power by
End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 102: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events,
Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Temporary Power by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Temporary Power
by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Temporary
Power by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2009, 2020 &
2025
Table 106: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Temporary Power by End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas,
Construction, Mining, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Temporary Power
by End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction,
Mining, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 108: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Temporary
Power by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 &
2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Overview
Inadequate Power Infrastructure Drives the Need for Temporary
Power
Market Analytics
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Temporary
Power by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Temporary Power by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Temporary
Power by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Temporary Power by
Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power
by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel,
Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Temporary
Power by End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction,
Mining, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Temporary Power by
End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events,
Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Temporary
Power by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 119: Australia Historic Review for Temporary Power by
Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 120: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by
Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Gas
and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 121: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Temporary
Power by End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction,
Mining, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 122: Australia Historic Review for Temporary Power by
End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799785/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: