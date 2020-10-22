New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Temporary Power Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799785/?utm_source=GNW

required to support the construction activities, site workforce and equipment. Residential construction, commercial construction and public works require electricity to be delivered onsite. Temporary power can be provided in two basic configurations i.e. overhead and underground. Long-term projects with higher electrical loads and safety issues often require underground provision of temporary power via underground placement of electrical cables, trenching, and wiring. The market is therefore benefiting from the recovering construction activity in most countries across the global and the huge opportunities in the retrofit market driven by global `green` building standards will also influence growth in the market. Recovery in construction which began in 2011 in the aftermath of the great recession is continuing even today, albeit with slight bumps and turns. This is largely because of the success with which the industry has and continues to evolve and adapt to changes in labor availability, technology and economic turmoil. Digital technologies for concept, design, engineering and building; rise of AR/VR in digital construction; connected construction; smart on-site equipment; increase in modular and prefabricated construction; use of Building Information Monitoring (BIM), automation , robotics, AI, Drones and 3D Printing etc. have helped the industry fight the changing economic realities and remain afloat. Healthy outlook for global investments in construction technologies (Contech) also bodes well for the overall outlook for the construction industry in 2020.



The rise of smart cities will emerge as the single most important factor driving demand for temporary power in the construction industry. Growth of megacities will fuel residential and infrastructure construction projects worldwide. The over 9,280 ongoing megacity construction projects worldwide create robust demand temporary job site power. Dubai flaunts the highest megacity pipeline project value and will remain an attractive market for temporary power solutions. In addition to construction, demand for temporary power solutions and services is also benefiting from the increase in trade shows/fairs, exhibitions, conventions and special events being organized. Growing competition and increased focus on innovation and new product development are stepping up the importance of showcasing products and services to leverage new business opportunities. Number of exhibition venues globally stands at an approximate 1,300 covering over 36.8 million sqm of space. The scenario benefits demand for temporary electrical power supply and distribution to support digital display areas, special lighting, sales demos and presentations, live entertainment production and operation of equipment such as lifts, scissor lifts and forklifts, among others. The United States, Europe, Latin America. Middle East and Africa represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 76% of the market. China ranks as one of fastest growing markets with a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period supported by the Chinese government`s plans to step up infrastructure investment as a way of boosting its slowing economy.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799785/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Insight into Temporary Power and Use Cases

Temporary Power Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook

Utilities Spearhead Demand for Temporary Power Systems

Developed Regions Lead Global Market for Temporary Power

Global Competitor Market Shares

Temporary Power Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Aggreko Ltd. (UK)

APR Energy (USA)

Ashtead Group Plc. (UK)

Atlas Copco AB (Sweden)

Caterpillar, Inc. (USA)

Cummins, Inc. (USA)

Diamond Environmental Services LLC (USA)

Herc Rentals, Inc. (USA)

Kohler Co. (USA)

Rental Solutions & Services LLC (UAE)

Smart Energy Solutions (UAE)

Speedy Hire Plc (UK)

Temp-Power, Inc. (USA)

Trinity Power Rentals, Inc. (Canada)

United Rentals, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Continuous Power Supply Worldwide Fuels

Demand for Temporary Power Systems

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,

2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth

Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:

(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,

Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Increasing Number of Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand

Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of

Affected Firms

Lack of Power Infrastructure in Developing Regions Drives Focus

onto Temporary Power Systems

Aging Infrastructure in Developed Economies Spur Demand

Temporary Power Poised to Benefit from Increasing Obsolescence

of Permanent Power Plants in Several Nations

As the Number of Events Organized Globally Continue to Grow,

Demand Rises for Temporary Power Solutions

Number of Trade Shows and Conferences by Select Countries

Global Events Market Revenues in $ Million for 2019, 2021, 2023

and 2025

Growing Use of Temporary Power Systems in Construction Industry

Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Market:

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2017, 2019 & 2022

Construction Industry Worldwide: Percentage CAGR of

Construction Output by Region for the Period 2013-2017 and

2018-2023

Healthy Construction Project Pipeline Value to Build Megacities

Drives Importance of Temporary Construction Power: Global

Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019

Rise in Penetration of Semi-Permanent Power Sources

Rising Expenditure on T&D Networks: A Challenge for Temporary

Power Market

Current and Projected Global Investments into T&D

Infrastructure (in $ Trillion) for 2010-2020, 2020-2030 and

2030-2040

Mobile Gas Turbines Emerge to Provide Fast and Reliable Power

Supply during Emergencies

Stringent Environmental Regulations to Limit Carbon Emissions

Restrain Market Growth

Steady Momentum in World Mining Industry Favors Market Growth

World Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot

Leading Mining Nations in the World (2018): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Production for Australia, China, Russia,

USA, and Others

Temporary Power Systems Complement Renewable Energy Supplies

Northbound Trajectory in Renewable Energy Sector Augurs Well

Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV

Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW)

for the Years 2012 through 2018

Disaster Response Sector Relies on Power Generators for

Ensuring Power Supply during Outages

Temporary Power in Oil & Gas Industry: Essential to Prevent

Downtime

Temporary Power Market Poised to Benefit from Increasing

Investments into Hybrid Power Solutions

Innovations Steer Growth Momentum



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2025



Table 2: World Historic Review for Temporary Power by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2009 through 2019



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Diesel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2025



Table 5: World Historic Review for Diesel by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Diesel by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2025



Table 8: World Historic Review for Gas by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Gas by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Fuel Types

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2025



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Fuel Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2009 through 2019



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Fuel Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Events by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2025



Table 14: World Historic Review for Events by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Events by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Utilities by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2025



Table 17: World Historic Review for Utilities by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2025



Table 20: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2025



Table 23: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Construction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Mining by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2025



Table 26: World Historic Review for Mining by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Mining by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2025



Table 29: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2025



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2009 through 2019



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Natural Disaster Related Power Outages to Spur Demand for

Generators

Aging Energy Infrastructure Supports Demand for Temporary Power

Solutions

Electricity Demand (Billion KWh) in the United States: 1980-2040

Proliferation of Oil & Gas Production Stimulates Demand

Market Analytics

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power by

Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2025



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Temporary Power by Fuel Type -

Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through

2019



Table 36: USA 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by Fuel

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Gas and

Other Fuel Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power by

End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,

Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Temporary Power by End-Use -

Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,

Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019



Table 39: USA 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events,

Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power

by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2025



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Temporary Power by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through

2019



Table 42: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by

Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Gas

and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power

by End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction,

Mining, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Temporary Power by End-Use -

Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,

Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019



Table 45: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events,

Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



JAPAN

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power

by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2025



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Temporary Power by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through

2019



Table 48: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by Fuel

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Gas and

Other Fuel Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power

by End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction,

Mining, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Temporary Power by End-Use -

Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,

Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019



Table 51: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events,

Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



CHINA

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power

by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2025



Table 53: China Historic Review for Temporary Power by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through

2019



Table 54: China 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by Fuel

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Gas and

Other Fuel Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power

by End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction,

Mining, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025



Table 56: China Historic Review for Temporary Power by End-Use -

Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,

Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019



Table 57: China 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events,

Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



EUROPE

Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2025



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Temporary Power by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019



Table 60: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power

by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2025



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Temporary Power by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through

2019



Table 63: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by

Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Gas

and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power

by End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction,

Mining, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Temporary Power by End-Use -

Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,

Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019



Table 66: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events,

Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



FRANCE

Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power

by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2025



Table 68: France Historic Review for Temporary Power by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through

2019



Table 69: France 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by

Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Gas

and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power

by End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction,

Mining, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025



Table 71: France Historic Review for Temporary Power by End-Use -

Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,

Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019



Table 72: France 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events,

Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



GERMANY

Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power

by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2025



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Temporary Power by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through

2019



Table 75: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by

Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Gas

and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power

by End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction,

Mining, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Temporary Power by

End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,

Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019



Table 78: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events,

Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



ITALY

Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power

by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2025



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Temporary Power by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through

2019



Table 81: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by Fuel

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Gas and

Other Fuel Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power

by End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction,

Mining, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Temporary Power by End-Use -

Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,

Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019



Table 84: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events,

Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power by

Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2025



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Temporary Power by Fuel Type -

Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019



Table 87: UK 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by Fuel

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Gas and

Other Fuel Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power by

End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,

Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Temporary Power by End-Use -

Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,

Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019



Table 90: UK 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events, Utilities,

Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



SPAIN

Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power

by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2025



Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Temporary Power by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through

2019



Table 93: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by Fuel

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Gas and

Other Fuel Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



Table 94: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power

by End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction,

Mining, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025



Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Temporary Power by End-Use -

Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,

Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019



Table 96: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events,

Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power

by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2025



Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Temporary Power by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through

2019



Table 99: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by

Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Gas

and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



Table 100: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Temporary Power

by End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction,

Mining, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025



Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Temporary Power by

End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,

Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019



Table 102: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events,

Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Temporary Power by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2025



Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Temporary Power

by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2009 through 2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Temporary

Power by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2009, 2020 &

2025



Table 106: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Temporary Power by End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas,

Construction, Mining, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2025



Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Temporary Power

by End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction,

Mining, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through

2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Temporary

Power by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,

Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 &

2025



ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview

Inadequate Power Infrastructure Drives the Need for Temporary

Power

Market Analytics

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Temporary

Power by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2025



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Temporary Power by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



Table 112: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Temporary

Power by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2025



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Temporary Power by

Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2009 through 2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power

by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel,

Gas and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



Table 115: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Temporary

Power by End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction,

Mining, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Temporary Power by

End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,

Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events,

Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Temporary

Power by Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2025



Table 119: Australia Historic Review for Temporary Power by

Fuel Type - Diesel, Gas and Other Fuel Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2009 through 2019



Table 120: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Temporary Power by

Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Gas

and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025



Table 121: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Temporary

Power by End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction,

Mining, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025



Table 122: Australia Historic Review for Temporary Power by

End-Use - Events, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799785/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001