Stain-resistant coatings are clear water-proof coatings that are resistant to stain, abrasion, mar UV fading, & atmospheric dust. These coatings are intended to resist contamination of dirt, dust and stains to keep products or surfaces clean and maintaining their appearances for a longer period. Based on their excellent stain resistance, energy efficiency and low maintenance costs, these coatings find extensive use in application across a diverse spectrum of industries, like automotive, cookware, architectural coatings, electronics, transportation and textile softeners. Some of the popular versions of these coatings include PVDF, PTFE, PFA, ETFE and siloxane copolymers. Robust research investments are underway to develop specialty monomers and stabilizers designed to improve anti-stain properties of coatings. Given the health & environment concerns over fluoropolymers in the textile industry, there are lucrative opportunities for the development of non-fluoropolymer coatings with omniphobic stain
resistance qualities. Fluoropolymer-based stain-resistant additives and sealers are finding new uses in construction materials such as paints, caulks and grout. With greater value placed on appearance, stain-proof coatings for automobile body are growing in prominence in the OEM & aftermarket. Also, increasing adoption in architectural coatings and rapid expansion of the electrical & electronics industry are bound to present new growth opportunities. Stain resistant coatings are finding increasing use in the buildings & construction industry due to rising construction activity. On the other hand, strong demand for electrical appliances is expected to propel their use across the electrical & electronics industry.
In addition, factors like rapid industrialization across Asia-Pacific, growth of end-user industries and strong demand from emerging economies are expected to provide a favorable ground for overall expansion of the stain resistant coatings market. In addition, technological innovations and growing R&D activities to develop advanced coatings with new applications are anticipated to create considerable demand for stain resistant coatings. Water-based stain resistant coatings are estimated to experience the fastest growth as a result of implementation of stringent legislations regarding emission of VOCs from paints. Water-based coatings find extensive adoption across the textiles, buildings, medical, and healthcare industries owing to their numerous benefits over other options. These coatings contain low levels of hazardous chemicals like VOCs. In contrast to their solvent-based counterparts, water-based coatings emit fewer organic compounds, are more cost-effective, and eliminate the requirement of hardeners, additives and thinners. These factors are playing a vital role in boosting global demand for water-based stain resistant coatings. A case in point, in industrial wood coatings, there is a shift from traditional solvent-based lacquers and varnishes towards waterborne alternatives due to affordability and attractive durable finish. These materials are easy to repair, dry fast, and exhibit high level of climate tolerance, hence becoming the preferred choice for manufacturers of furniture and kitchen cabinets.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Robust Demand from End-Use Industries Drives the Global Stain
Resistant Coatings Market
Stable Economic Scenario Augurs Well for Stain Resistance
Coatings Market
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Strong Demand from Buildings & Construction Industry to Fuel
Market Growth
Asia-Pacific to Retain Dominant Position in Global Market
Siloxane Copolymers Stain resistance Coatings - The Largest
Segment based on Chemistry
Polytetrafluoroethylene - Another Important Chemistry Type
Solvent-based Coatings Dominate, while Water-based Coatings to
Emerge as the Fastest-Growing Segment
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M Company (USA)
Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)
APV Engineered Coatings (USA)
Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (USA)
BASF SE (Germany)
Crypton LLC. (USA)
Nanotex LLC (USA)
ICL Phosphate Specialty (USA)
Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan)
PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)
Teijin Frontier CO., LTD. (Japan)
The Chemours Company (USA)
The Dow Chemical Company (USA)
The Sherwin-Williams Company (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increase in Building and Infrastructure Investments: A Key
Demand Driver for Stain Resistance Coatings
Global Construction Output by Region (2022): Breakdown of
Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over
2018-2022
Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (Percentage of GDP) by
Region
Exponential Increase in Urbanization to Propel Demand for
Stain-Resistance Coatings
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Architectural Coatings Market Witnesses Strong Demand for
Durable, Stain-Resistant Products
Growing Demand for Consumer Electronic Devices with Light Color
Substrates Drives Opportunities
Textiles: Another Major End-Use Market
Stain-Resistant Carpeting Gains Popularity amidst Strict
Regulatory Stance
Impact of Regulations on Stain-Resistant Carpet Industry
Increasing Demand for Stain Resistant Coatings in
Transportation Sector Spurs Market Expansion
Opportunity Indicators
Favorable Automotive Production Trends
Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
Innovations and Advancements Maintain Market Momentum
MetaShield Launches MetaShieldCLEAN? Coating with Anti-Stain
and Anti-Dust Function for Consumer Packaging
New Fluorine-free Oleophobic Coating to Enable Oil-Resistant
Textiles
Stahl Introduces Hydrophobic Hybrid Resin with Excellent Stain
Resistance
Johnson Controls Unveils FreshPer4mance Coating to Keep
Automotive Seats Hygienic and Clean
Velvecron® SR Coating with Enhanced Stain Resistance for
Electronic Devices
Rising Adoption of Nanotechnology Creates New Opportunities
Cationic Primers Emerge as Potential Stain Blocking Solutions
with High Effectiveness
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
