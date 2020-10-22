New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stain Resistant Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799713/?utm_source=GNW

Stain-resistant coatings are clear water-proof coatings that are resistant to stain, abrasion, mar UV fading, & atmospheric dust. These coatings are intended to resist contamination of dirt, dust and stains to keep products or surfaces clean and maintaining their appearances for a longer period. Based on their excellent stain resistance, energy efficiency and low maintenance costs, these coatings find extensive use in application across a diverse spectrum of industries, like automotive, cookware, architectural coatings, electronics, transportation and textile softeners. Some of the popular versions of these coatings include PVDF, PTFE, PFA, ETFE and siloxane copolymers. Robust research investments are underway to develop specialty monomers and stabilizers designed to improve anti-stain properties of coatings. Given the health & environment concerns over fluoropolymers in the textile industry, there are lucrative opportunities for the development of non-fluoropolymer coatings with omniphobic stain

resistance qualities. Fluoropolymer-based stain-resistant additives and sealers are finding new uses in construction materials such as paints, caulks and grout. With greater value placed on appearance, stain-proof coatings for automobile body are growing in prominence in the OEM & aftermarket. Also, increasing adoption in architectural coatings and rapid expansion of the electrical & electronics industry are bound to present new growth opportunities. Stain resistant coatings are finding increasing use in the buildings & construction industry due to rising construction activity. On the other hand, strong demand for electrical appliances is expected to propel their use across the electrical & electronics industry.



In addition, factors like rapid industrialization across Asia-Pacific, growth of end-user industries and strong demand from emerging economies are expected to provide a favorable ground for overall expansion of the stain resistant coatings market. In addition, technological innovations and growing R&D activities to develop advanced coatings with new applications are anticipated to create considerable demand for stain resistant coatings. Water-based stain resistant coatings are estimated to experience the fastest growth as a result of implementation of stringent legislations regarding emission of VOCs from paints. Water-based coatings find extensive adoption across the textiles, buildings, medical, and healthcare industries owing to their numerous benefits over other options. These coatings contain low levels of hazardous chemicals like VOCs. In contrast to their solvent-based counterparts, water-based coatings emit fewer organic compounds, are more cost-effective, and eliminate the requirement of hardeners, additives and thinners. These factors are playing a vital role in boosting global demand for water-based stain resistant coatings. A case in point, in industrial wood coatings, there is a shift from traditional solvent-based lacquers and varnishes towards waterborne alternatives due to affordability and attractive durable finish. These materials are easy to repair, dry fast, and exhibit high level of climate tolerance, hence becoming the preferred choice for manufacturers of furniture and kitchen cabinets.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799713/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Robust Demand from End-Use Industries Drives the Global Stain

Resistant Coatings Market

Stable Economic Scenario Augurs Well for Stain Resistance

Coatings Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/

Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Strong Demand from Buildings & Construction Industry to Fuel

Market Growth

Asia-Pacific to Retain Dominant Position in Global Market

Siloxane Copolymers Stain resistance Coatings - The Largest

Segment based on Chemistry

Polytetrafluoroethylene - Another Important Chemistry Type

Solvent-based Coatings Dominate, while Water-based Coatings to

Emerge as the Fastest-Growing Segment

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company (USA)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

APV Engineered Coatings (USA)

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

Crypton LLC. (USA)

Nanotex LLC (USA)

ICL Phosphate Specialty (USA)

Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan)

PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)

Teijin Frontier CO., LTD. (Japan)

The Chemours Company (USA)

The Dow Chemical Company (USA)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Building and Infrastructure Investments: A Key

Demand Driver for Stain Resistance Coatings

Global Construction Output by Region (2022): Breakdown of

Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over

2018-2022

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (Percentage of GDP) by

Region

Exponential Increase in Urbanization to Propel Demand for

Stain-Resistance Coatings

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Architectural Coatings Market Witnesses Strong Demand for

Durable, Stain-Resistant Products

Growing Demand for Consumer Electronic Devices with Light Color

Substrates Drives Opportunities

Textiles: Another Major End-Use Market

Stain-Resistant Carpeting Gains Popularity amidst Strict

Regulatory Stance

Impact of Regulations on Stain-Resistant Carpet Industry

Increasing Demand for Stain Resistant Coatings in

Transportation Sector Spurs Market Expansion

Opportunity Indicators

Favorable Automotive Production Trends

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Innovations and Advancements Maintain Market Momentum

MetaShield Launches MetaShieldCLEAN? Coating with Anti-Stain

and Anti-Dust Function for Consumer Packaging

New Fluorine-free Oleophobic Coating to Enable Oil-Resistant

Textiles

Stahl Introduces Hydrophobic Hybrid Resin with Excellent Stain

Resistance

Johnson Controls Unveils FreshPer4mance Coating to Keep

Automotive Seats Hygienic and Clean

Velvecron® SR Coating with Enhanced Stain Resistance for

Electronic Devices

Rising Adoption of Nanotechnology Creates New Opportunities

Cationic Primers Emerge as Potential Stain Blocking Solutions

with High Effectiveness



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Solvent-Based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Solvent-Based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solvent-Based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Water-Based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Water-Based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Water-Based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Siloxane

Copolymers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Siloxane Copolymers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Siloxane Copolymers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Polytetrafluoroethylene

(PTFE) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Polytetrafluoroethylene

(PTFE) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Ethylene

Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Ethylene

Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Ethylene

Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyvinylidene

Fluoride (PVDF) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Polyvinylidene Fluoride

(PVDF) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyvinylidene Fluoride

(PVDF) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Chemistries

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Chemistries by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Chemistries by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Architectural

Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Architectural Coatings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Architectural Coatings

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Textile Softeners &

Repellents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Textile Softeners &

Repellents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Textile Softeners &

Repellents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Cookware &

Bakeware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Cookware & Bakeware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Cookware & Bakeware by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 38: World Historic Review for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings by

Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other Technologies for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Chemistry - Siloxane Copolymers,

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene

(ETFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) and Other Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings by

Chemistry - Siloxane Copolymers, Polytetrafluoroethylene

(PTFE), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), Polyvinylidene

Fluoride (PVDF) and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Siloxane

Copolymers, Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Ethylene

Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) and

Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Application - Architectural Coatings, Textile

Softeners & Repellents, Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings by

Application - Architectural Coatings, Textile Softeners &

Repellents, Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Architectural Coatings, Textile Softeners & Repellents,

Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Chemistry - Siloxane Copolymers,

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene

(ETFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) and Other Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Chemistry - Siloxane Copolymers, Polytetrafluoroethylene

(PTFE), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), Polyvinylidene

Fluoride (PVDF) and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Siloxane Copolymers, Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Ethylene

Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) and

Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Application - Architectural Coatings, Textile

Softeners & Repellents, Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Application - Architectural Coatings, Textile Softeners &

Repellents, Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Architectural Coatings, Textile Softeners & Repellents,

Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings by

Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Chemistry - Siloxane Copolymers,

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene

(ETFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) and Other Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings by

Chemistry - Siloxane Copolymers, Polytetrafluoroethylene

(PTFE), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), Polyvinylidene

Fluoride (PVDF) and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Siloxane Copolymers, Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Ethylene

Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) and

Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Application - Architectural Coatings, Textile

Softeners & Repellents, Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings by

Application - Architectural Coatings, Textile Softeners &

Repellents, Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Architectural Coatings, Textile Softeners & Repellents,

Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: China Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings by

Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Chemistry - Siloxane Copolymers,

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene

(ETFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) and Other Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: China Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings by

Chemistry - Siloxane Copolymers, Polytetrafluoroethylene

(PTFE), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), Polyvinylidene

Fluoride (PVDF) and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Siloxane Copolymers, Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Ethylene

Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) and

Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Application - Architectural Coatings, Textile

Softeners & Repellents, Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: China Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings by

Application - Architectural Coatings, Textile Softeners &

Repellents, Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Architectural Coatings, Textile Softeners & Repellents,

Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Chemistry - Siloxane Copolymers,

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene

(ETFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) and Other Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Chemistry - Siloxane Copolymers, Polytetrafluoroethylene

(PTFE), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), Polyvinylidene

Fluoride (PVDF) and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Siloxane Copolymers, Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Ethylene

Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) and

Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Application - Architectural Coatings, Textile

Softeners & Repellents, Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Application - Architectural Coatings, Textile Softeners &

Repellents, Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Architectural Coatings, Textile Softeners & Repellents,

Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: France Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Chemistry - Siloxane Copolymers,

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene

(ETFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) and Other Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: France Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Chemistry - Siloxane Copolymers, Polytetrafluoroethylene

(PTFE), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), Polyvinylidene

Fluoride (PVDF) and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Siloxane Copolymers, Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Ethylene

Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) and

Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Application - Architectural Coatings, Textile

Softeners & Repellents, Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: France Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Application - Architectural Coatings, Textile Softeners &

Repellents, Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Architectural Coatings, Textile Softeners & Repellents,

Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Stain

Resistant Coatings by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Technology - Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solvent-Based, Water-Based and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Stain

Resistant Coatings by Chemistry - Siloxane Copolymers,

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene

(ETFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) and Other Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Chemistry - Siloxane Copolymers, Polytetrafluoroethylene

(PTFE), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), Polyvinylidene

Fluoride (PVDF) and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Siloxane Copolymers, Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Ethylene

Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) and

Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Stain

Resistant Coatings by Application - Architectural Coatings,

Textile Softeners & Repellents, Cookware & Bakeware,

Transportation and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Stain Resistant Coatings

by Application - Architectural Coatings, Textile Softeners &

Repellents, Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistant

Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Architectural Coatings, Textile Softeners & Repellents,

Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799713/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001