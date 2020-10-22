New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Bakery Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05312348/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on specialty bakery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for functional ingredients and increased indulgence consumption. In addition, growing demand for functional ingredients is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The specialty bakery market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes



The specialty bakery market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Specialty bread

• Specialty cakes and pastries

• Specialty cookies

• Specialty crackers and pretzels

• Other specialty bakery products



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing need for free-from food as one of the prime reasons driving the specialty bakery market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our specialty bakery market covers the following areas:

• Specialty bakery market sizing

• Specialty bakery market forecast

• Specialty bakery market industry analysis





