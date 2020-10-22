New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Composites Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799707/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Carbon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Glass segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $883.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Sports Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$883.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$928.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.



Other Fiber Types Segment to Record 2.7% CAGR



In the global Other Fiber Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$219 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$256.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$611.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aldila, Inc.

Amer Sports

DowDuPont, Inc.

Fischer Sports GmbH

Hexion Inc.

Rossignol

SGL Group

The Carbon Company

The Carbon Company Topkey Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799707/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sports Composites Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Sports Composites Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Sports Composites Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Sports Composites Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Carbon (Fiber Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Carbon (Fiber Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Carbon (Fiber Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Glass (Fiber Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Glass (Fiber Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Glass (Fiber Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Fiber Types (Fiber Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Fiber Types (Fiber Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Fiber Types (Fiber Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Golf Stick (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Golf Stick (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Golf Stick (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Rackets (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Rackets (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Rackets (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Bicycle (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Bicycle (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Bicycle (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Hockey Stick (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Hockey Stick (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Hockey Stick (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Skis & Snowboards (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Skis & Snowboards (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Skis & Snowboards (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Sports Composites Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Sports Composites Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Sports Composites Market in the United States by

Fiber Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Sports Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Sports Composites Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Sports Composites Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Sports Composites Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Sports Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Sports Composites Historic Market Review by

Fiber Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Sports Composites Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Sports Composites Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Sports Composites Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Sports Composites Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Sports Composites: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Sports Composites Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Sports Composites Market Share Analysis by

Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sports

Composites in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Sports Composites Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Sports Composites Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Sports Composites Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Fiber Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Sports Composites Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Sports Composites Market by Fiber Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Sports Composites in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Sports Composites Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Sports Composites Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Sports Composites Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Sports Composites Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Sports Composites Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Sports Composites Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Sports Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Sports Composites Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Fiber Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Sports Composites Market Share Breakdown by

Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Sports Composites Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Sports Composites Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Sports Composites Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Sports Composites Market in France by Fiber Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Sports Composites Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Sports Composites Market Share Analysis by

Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Sports Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Sports Composites Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Sports Composites Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Sports Composites Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Sports Composites Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Sports Composites Market Share Breakdown by

Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Sports Composites Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Sports Composites Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Sports Composites Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Sports Composites Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Fiber Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Sports Composites Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Sports Composites Market by Fiber Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Sports Composites in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Sports Composites Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Sports Composites Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Sports Composites: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Sports Composites Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Sports Composites Market Share

Analysis by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Sports Composites in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Sports Composites Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Sports Composites Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Sports Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Sports Composites Historic Market Review by

Fiber Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Sports Composites Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Sports Composites Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Sports Composites Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Sports Composites Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Sports Composites Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Sports Composites Market in Russia by Fiber Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Sports Composites Market Share Breakdown by

Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Sports Composites Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Sports Composites Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Sports Composites Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Sports Composites Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Sports Composites Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Fiber Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Sports Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Sports Composites Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Sports Composites Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Sports Composites Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Sports Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Sports Composites Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Sports Composites Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Sports Composites Market in Asia-Pacific by Fiber

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Sports Composites Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Sports Composites Market Share Analysis

by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Sports Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Sports Composites Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Sports Composites Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Sports Composites Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Sports Composites Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Sports Composites Market Share Breakdown

by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Sports Composites Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Sports Composites Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Sports Composites Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Sports Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Sports Composites Historic Market Review by

Fiber Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Sports Composites Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Sports Composites Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Sports Composites Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Sports Composites Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Sports Composites Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Sports Composites Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Sports Composites Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Sports Composites Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Sports Composites Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Sports Composites Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sports Composites:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Sports Composites Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sports Composites Market Share

Analysis by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Sports Composites in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sports Composites Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Sports Composites Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Sports Composites Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Sports Composites Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Sports Composites Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Sports Composites Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Fiber Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Sports Composites Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Sports Composites Market by Fiber

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Sports Composites in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Sports Composites Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Sports Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Sports Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2020-2027



Table 149: Sports Composites Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Fiber Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Sports Composites Market Share Breakdown

by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Sports Composites Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Sports Composites Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Sports Composites Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Sports Composites Market in Brazil by Fiber Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Sports Composites Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Sports Composites Market Share Analysis by

Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Sports Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Sports Composites Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Sports Composites Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Sports Composites Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Sports Composites Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Sports Composites Market Share Breakdown by

Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Sports Composites Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Sports Composites Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Sports Composites Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Sports Composites Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: Sports Composites Market in Rest of Latin America by

Fiber Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Sports Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Sports Composites Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Sports Composites Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Sports Composites Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Sports Composites Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Sports Composites Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Sports Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Sports Composites Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Sports Composites Historic Market by

Fiber Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Sports Composites Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Sports Composites Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 179: Sports Composites Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Sports Composites Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Sports Composites: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Sports Composites Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Sports Composites Market Share Analysis by

Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sports

Composites in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian Sports Composites Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Sports Composites Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Sports Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2020-2027



Table 188: Sports Composites Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Fiber Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Sports Composites Market Share Breakdown by

Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Sports Composites Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 191: Sports Composites Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Sports Composites Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Sports Composites Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Fiber Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Sports Composites Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Sports Composites Market by Fiber

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Sports Composites in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Sports Composites Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Sports Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Sports Composites Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Fiber Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Sports Composites Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Sports Composites Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Sports Composites Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Sports Composites Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Sports Composites Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Sports Composites Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Fiber Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Sports Composites Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Sports Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Sports Composites Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Sports Composites Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 210: Sports Composites Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Sports Composites Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Sports Composites Market in Africa by Fiber Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Sports Composites Market Share Breakdown by

Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Sports Composites Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Sports Composites Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: Sports Composites Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799707/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001