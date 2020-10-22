New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smoke Detector Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799669/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Battery Powered, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardwired with Battery Backup segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $414.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR



The Smoke Detector market in the U.S. is estimated at US$414.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$597.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.



Hardwired without Battery Backup Segment to Record 7% CAGR



In the global Hardwired without Battery Backup segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$171.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$265.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$361.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 388-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Hochiki Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Nest Labs

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Tyco International PLC

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Commercial Wireless Smoke Detectors

Aircraft Smoke Detection and Fire Extinguishing System

Advanced Early Warning Laser Smoke Detection Technology

Types of Heat and Smoke Detection

Commercial Fire Alarm Systems Application

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smoke Detector Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Infrastructural Investments Drives Installation of

Smoke Detectors

Rapid Urbanization Supports Installations of Smoke Detectors

Smart Phone or Camera-Enabled Device

IoT Smoke Detectors Devices

Voice Annunciation Detectors

Smart Smoke Detectors

Safety Innovations of Smoke Alarms

Advancements Enabled by Technology: Smoke Detection & Fire

Detection Options

Fire Safety Technology

Recovery in Construction Industry and Impact of Fire & Smoke

Alarm Manufacturing Industry Revenues



