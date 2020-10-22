Dublin, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connectivity Features Powering the Latin American Passenger Vehicles Market, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study analyzes the connectivity features and services in the Latin American passenger vehicles market, forecast until 2025. It includes an analysis of infotainment and multimedia systems, HMI technologies, and connected services.
All OEMs are planning to launch improved technologies and connected services at least in one country of LATAM by 2025. The study focuses on analyzing technologies and services that are and will be available in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Peru.
The world is in a massive transformation phase, where digital solutions are being introduced in most of the key markets. The automotive industry is part of this transformation, launching new products, technologies, services, and interfaces. Automakers are no longer hardware makers, but evolving into technology companies.
This new scenario is pushing OEMs to launch products and services much faster than they have been used to. Most of these solutions are in their initial stages of development, and each OEM can be observed following a different strategy for consolidation in this new market. All of these solutions are being closely monitored by competitors.
The research is structured into 5 key sections:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Segmentation
3. Transformative Trends Impacting Connectivity
4. OEM Connectivity Feature Strategy in LATAM
5. Connected Car/Services Outlook and Forecast
6. Connected Services-Case Study
7. Key Conclusions
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
