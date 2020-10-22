Dublin, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Schizophrenia - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Prevalent Cases of schizophrenia, Diagnosed Prevalent cases of schizophrenia, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of schizophrenia, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of schizophrenia, Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of schizophrenia scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.
Schizophrenia Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation
Key Assessments
Geographies Covered
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Schizophrenia
3. Disease Background and Overview: Schizophrenia
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Early warning signs and symptoms of schizophrenia
3.3. Risk factors of schizophrenia
3.4. Subtypes of schizophrenia
3.5. Mechanism of schizophrenia
3.6. Genetics of schizophrenia
3.7. Diagnosis
3.8. Differential Diagnosis
4. Epidemiology and Patient Population
4.1. Key Findings
4.2. KOL Views
4.3. Epidemiology Methodology
4.4. Total Prevalent Cases of Schizophrenia in the 7MM
4.5. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Schizophrenia in the 7MM
5. United States Epidemiology
5.1. Assumptions and Rationale
5.2. Prevalent Cases of schizophrenia in the United States
5.3. Diagnosed Prevalent cases of schizophrenia in the United States
5.4. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of schizophrenia in the United States
5.5. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of schizophrenia in the United States
5.6. Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of schizophrenia in the United States
6. EU5 Epidemiology
7. Japan Epidemiology
8. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b5naex
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: