Amsterdam, October 22, 2020 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, along with UN-Habitat today announced a continuation of their partnership for another two years. This pledge marks the 10-year anniversary celebration of the successful alliance.

The partnership is aimed at supporting UN-Habitat through pro bono technical expertise on urban infrastructure related projects. Speaking during a virtual “Urban Thinkers Campus” held on October 21, Arcadis CEO Peter Oosterveer and the UN-Habitat Executive Director Maimunah Mohd Sharif, explained the importance of pursuing the journey given the urgency of delivering the UN Sustainable Development Goals to address the challenges of cities and communities. Both agreed that taking action to improve people's lives through resilient urban infrastructure is critical to address the increasing challenges faced by cities around the world. Arcadis also announced its financial support to the World Urban Campaign, an advocacy platform run by UN-Habitat to raise awareness on urban challenges and talk about solutions.

Through the Shelter Program, Arcadis has deployed more than 120 missions providing technical assistance to UN-Habitat projects, especially in post disaster recovery situations. Together, the two organizations have organized and implemented the annual Shelter Academy to train over 80 mayors and other key local officials from more than 60 cities on climate change mitigation and adaptation measures. This has enhanced the capacity and knowledge of local government officials and assisted them to design and implement resilient urban infrastructure through innovative engineering solutions in many countries in Asia-Pacific, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Our 10-year partnership with UN-Habitat has truly impacted the lives of many. It creates room for our people to apply their skills and expertise to improve the quality of life in urban settings around the world,” said Arcadis CEO Peter Oosterveer.

“We regard these ten years as a model of successful public-private partnerships. Through our combined experience and knowledge, we have been able to significantly impact people’s lives,” said UN-Habitat’s Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

-End-

Improving quality of life

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

ARCADIS CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

Monika Grabek

Mobile: +31 6 11 40 36 96

E-mail: monika.grabek@arcadis.com

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jurgen Pullens

Mobile: +31 6 51599483

E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 28,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.5 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

Attachment