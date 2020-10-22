New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Emulsifiers Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144611/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising health concern and demand for low-fat foods, and growing demand from bakery and confectionery industries. In addition, rising health concern and demand for low-fat foods is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The food emulsifiers market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscapes.



The food emulsifiers market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Bakery and confectionery

• Convenience foods

• Dairy products

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the multifunctionality of food emulsifiers as one of the prime reasons driving the food emulsifiers market growth during the next few years.



