New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicon Anode Battery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799613/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 37.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cylindrical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 37.4% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Prismatic segment is readjusted to a revised 40.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $105.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 44.9% CAGR
The Silicon Anode Battery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$105.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$894.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 44.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 31.3% and 35.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 33.9% CAGR.
Pouch Segment to Record 31.5% CAGR
In the global Pouch segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 30.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$61.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$400 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$564.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 33.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 226-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799613/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Silicon Anode Battery Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Silicon Anode Battery Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Cylindrical (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Cylindrical (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Prismatic (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Prismatic (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Pouch (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Pouch (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Less than 1500 mAh (Capacity) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Less than 1500 mAh (Capacity) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: 1500 mAh to 2500mAh (Capacity) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: 1500 mAh to 2500mAh (Capacity) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Above 2500 mAh (Capacity) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Above 2500 mAh (Capacity) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Silicon Anode Battery Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: United States Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: United States Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: United States Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: United States Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 21: Canadian Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2020 and 2027
JAPAN
Table 23: Japanese Market for Silicon Anode Battery: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 24: Japanese Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Japanese Market for Silicon Anode Battery: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Capacity for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Japanese Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Analysis
by Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 27: Chinese Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 28: Chinese Silicon Anode Battery Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 29: Chinese Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Capacity for the Period 2020-2027
Table 30: Chinese Silicon Anode Battery Market by Capacity:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Silicon Anode Battery Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Silicon Anode Battery Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: European Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: European Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 34: European Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: European Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2020-2027
Table 36: European Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Silicon Anode Battery Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: French Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: Silicon Anode Battery Market in France by Capacity:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 40: French Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Analysis by
Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 41: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 42: German Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Capacity for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: German Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 45: Italian Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Italian Silicon Anode Battery Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 47: Italian Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Capacity for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Italian Silicon Anode Battery Market by Capacity:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Silicon Anode Battery:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: United Kingdom Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Silicon Anode Battery:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Capacity for the Period 2020-2027
Table 52: United Kingdom Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Analysis by Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 53: Spanish Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 54: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 55: Spanish Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2020 and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 57: Russian Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 58: Russian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: Russian Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2020 to 2027
Table 60: Russian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 62: Rest of Europe Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 63: Rest of Europe Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2020-2027
Table 64: Rest of Europe Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 69: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Asia-Pacific by
Capacity: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Analysis by Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 71: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 72: Australian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Capacity
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Australian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 75: Indian Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 76: Silicon Anode Battery Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 77: Indian Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2020 to 2027
Table 78: Silicon Anode Battery Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2020 and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 79: Silicon Anode Battery Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 81: Silicon Anode Battery Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Capacity
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 82: Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Silicon Anode
Battery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Silicon Anode Battery Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Silicon Anode
Battery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Capacity for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Silicon Anode Battery Market
Share Analysis by Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 87: Latin American Silicon Anode Battery Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 88: Latin American Silicon Anode Battery Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 89: Latin American Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 90: Latin American Silicon Anode Battery Marketby Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 91: Latin American Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Capacity for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Latin American Silicon Anode Battery Marketby
Capacity: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 93: Argentinean Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 94: Argentinean Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 95: Argentinean Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2020-2027
Table 96: Argentinean Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 97: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: Brazilian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 99: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Brazil by Capacity:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 100: Brazilian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Analysis by Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 101: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 102: Mexican Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Capacity for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Mexican Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 105: Rest of Latin America Silicon Anode Battery Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 106: Rest of Latin America Silicon Anode Battery Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 107: Rest of Latin America Silicon Anode Battery Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2020 to
2027
Table 108: Rest of Latin America Silicon Anode Battery Market
Share Breakdown by Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: The Middle East Silicon Anode Battery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 110: The Middle East Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 111: The Middle East Silicon Anode Battery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 112: Silicon Anode Battery Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 113: The Middle East Silicon Anode Battery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2020 to
2027
Table 114: Silicon Anode Battery Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Capacity for 2020 and
2027
IRAN
Table 115: Iranian Market for Silicon Anode Battery: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Iranian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 117: Iranian Market for Silicon Anode Battery: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Capacity for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 118: Iranian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Analysis
by Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 119: Israeli Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 120: Israeli Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Israeli Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2020-2027
Table 122: Israeli Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 123: Saudi Arabian Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 124: Saudi Arabian Silicon Anode Battery Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 125: Saudi Arabian Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Capacity for the Period 2020-2027
Table 126: Saudi Arabian Silicon Anode Battery Market by
Capacity: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 127: Silicon Anode Battery Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 129: Silicon Anode Battery Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Capacity for the Period 2020-2027
Table 130: Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 131: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 132: Rest of Middle East Silicon Anode Battery Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Capacity for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Rest of Middle East Silicon Anode Battery Market
Share Breakdown by Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 135: African Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 136: African Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 137: African Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2020 to 2027
Table 138: African Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 58
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799613/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: