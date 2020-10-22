Dublin, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market: Focus on Product, Mechanism, Route of Administration, Indication, Country Data (14 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

The market is driven by certain factors, which include the increasing global geriatric population, increasing incidence of chronic diseases including neurodegenerative disorder, and the presence of high unmet clinical needs regarding treatment for immune disorders, and significant external funding for executing R&D exercises.

The market is favored by the development of neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics for several clinical areas such as Multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders. The increase in the geriatric population and incurable neurodegenerative disorders across the globe are expected to translate into significantly higher demand for neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market.

Furthermore, the companies are investing huge amounts in research and development of neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics either as a monotherapy or as combination therapy. The clinical trial landscape of different neurodegenerative disorders has been on the rise in recent years, and this will fuel the neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market in the future.

Within the research report, the market is segmented based on indication, drug class, route of administration, and region. Each of these segments covers the market's snapshot over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the application of precision medicine on a global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in the development of novel neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics. Due to the diverse product portfolio and intense market penetration, Biogen Inc. has been a pioneer in this field and has been a significant competitor in this market.

Several other companies such as Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Bristol Myers Squibb Company, among others, have launched therapies for neurodegenerative disorder, such as Mayzent (siponimod), Ocrevus (ocrelizumab), and Zeposia (ozanimod) respectively, to compete with Biogen Inc.'s Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate) therapy market dominance.

Based on region, North America holds the largest share of neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market due to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and availability of state-of-the-art research laboratories and institutions in the region. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics



Growth Drivers

Rising Global Prevalence of Neurodegenerative Disorders

The Increase in Number of Geriatric Populations

Increasing Research Funding in Neurodegenerative Disorders

Rising Awareness about Neurodegenerative Disorders

Market Challenges

High Failure Rate of Neurodegenerative Drugs in Clinical Trials

Lack of Effective Drugs and Therapies

Market Opportunities

Development of Novel therapies for Neurodegenerative Disorders through Gene and Cell Therapies

Massive Scope for Adoption of Neurodegenerative Disorders Therapeutics in Emerging Nations

