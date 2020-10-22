Amsterdam – 22 October 2020. Intertrust N.V. (“Intertrust” or “Company”) [Euronext: INTER], a global leader in providing tech-enabled corporate and fund solutions to clients operating and investing in the international business environment, today publishes its results for the third quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2020.
Q3 2020 Highlights
Analyst call / webcast
Today, Intertrust's CEO Stephanie Miller and CFO Rogier van Wijk will hold an analyst / investor call at 10:00 CET.
A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website. The webcast can be accessed here.
The supporting presentation can be downloaded from our website.
Stephanie Miller, CEO of Intertrust, commented:
"We have had resilient performance in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which is a testament to the strong and recurring nature of our business and solid client book. It is down to the hard work of our employees that we continue to successfully pursue our transformation journey and maintain high quality client service delivery. During this global crisis, people remain our priority and our improved employee engagement scores show that commitment. We have made strong progress against the execution of our Centre of Excellence migration plan, while we continue to innovate and invest in our proprietary technology in order to best serve our clients’ needs.
On a final note, we have continued to think broadly about our global business by expanding our geographical spread and our service offering through bolt-on acquisitions in India and Switzerland alongside the launch of Intertrust Law in the Cayman Islands. We will continue to deliver against our transformation journey as we move into Q4."
