Dublin, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Materials for PPE, 3D Printing, Healthcare, and Smart Construction" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This issue of High-Tech Materials Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) showcases innovations and growth opportunities of super-conducting materials, smart concrete, modified sugar molecules, materials for 3D printing, and personal protective equipment.
Some material technologies include lightweight materials, bio-based materials, ceramics, smart materials, fibers, nanomaterials, responsive materials, polymers, woven and non-woven materials, polymers and plastics and packaging materials.
The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thinfilms, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.
Key Topics Covered:
Innovation - Modified Sugar Molecules
Innovation - Materials for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
Innovation - Superconductive Materials
Innovation - Sustainable Concrete
Innovation - 3DP Materials
