Dublin, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Materials for PPE, 3D Printing, Healthcare, and Smart Construction" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This issue of High-Tech Materials Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) showcases innovations and growth opportunities of super-conducting materials, smart concrete, modified sugar molecules, materials for 3D printing, and personal protective equipment.

Some material technologies include lightweight materials, bio-based materials, ceramics, smart materials, fibers, nanomaterials, responsive materials, polymers, woven and non-woven materials, polymers and plastics and packaging materials.

The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thinfilms, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.

Key Topics Covered:

Innovation - Modified Sugar Molecules

University of Manchester, UK

University of Freiburg, Germany

University of Dundee, UK

Growth Opportunities

Innovation - Materials for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

University of California San Diego, US

Indiana University, US

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, India

Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, Israel

Growth Opportunities

Innovation - Superconductive Materials

University of Vienna, Austria

Princeton University, US

Institute of Photonic Sciences, Spain

Growth Opportunities

Innovation - Sustainable Concrete

Carbicrete, Canada

Growth Opportunities

Innovation - 3DP Materials

Hunstman, Belgium

Polymaker, China

Cubicure Ghmbh, Austria

Essentium, US

Growth Opportunities

Key Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kppls3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900