New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ink Resins Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05115025/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on ink resins market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for flexible packaging in China and growing demand for flexographic printing inks. In addition, increasing demand for flexible packaging in China is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The ink resins market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes



The ink resins market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Lithography printing

• Flexography printing

• Gravure printing

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies rising demand for green-resins technology for offset ink makers as one of the prime reasons driving the ink resins market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our ink resins market covers the following areas:

• Ink resins market sizing

• Ink resins market forecast

• Ink resins market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05115025/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001