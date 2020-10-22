Dublin, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Self-Healing, Multifunctional, Liquid Crystal, and Anti-Microbial Coatings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This edition of the Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine showcases innovations pertaining to self-healing coatings, multi-functional solutions such as self-cleaning and superhydrophobic products, liquid crystal coatings, and anti-microbial coatings.

This encompasses protective and functional coatings such as antimicrobial coatings, food coatings, energy-saving coatings, smart glazing, hydrophilic, hydrophobic and superhydrophobic coatings, corrosion protection coatings, barrier coatings, and paints.

The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research & innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Innovation - Self-Healing Coatings

NEI Corporation, US

Garware Polyester Ltd., India

University of Illinois, US

Growth Opportunities

2. Innovation - Multifunctional Coatings

University of South Carolina, US

National Institute of Materials Physics, Romania

Seoul National University, Korea

Growth Opportunities

3. Innovation - Liquid-Crystal Coatings

Eindhoven University of Technology, Netherlands

Zhejiang University, China

Kent State University, US

Growth Opportunities

4. Innovation - Anti-Microbial Coatings

University of Nottingham, UK

Texas A&M University

Envisionsq, Canada

Growth Opportunities

5. Key Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nwedkh



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900