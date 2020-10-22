OP Mortgage Bank
Stock exchange release
22 October 2020 at 8.30 am EEST

OP Mortgage Bank's financial calendar for 2021

OP Mortgage Bank will publish its financial reports in 2021 as follows:

Financial Statements Bulletin for 1 January‒31 December 2020 10 February 2021
Financial Statements and Report by the Board of Directors 2020 Week 10, 2021
Interim Report for Q1/2021 28 April 2021
Half-year Financial Report for H1/2021 28 July 2021
Interim Report for Q1–3/2021 27 October 2021


The financial statements bulletin and interim reports will be published approximately at 10.00 am in 2021. OP Mortgage Bank publishes its reports in Finnish and English.

OP Mortgage Bank publishes a Corporate Governance Statement in connection with its Financial Statements and the Report by the Board of Directors.

