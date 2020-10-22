OP Mortgage Bank
22 October 2020 at 8.30 am EEST
OP Mortgage Bank's financial calendar for 2021
OP Mortgage Bank will publish its financial reports in 2021 as follows:
|Financial Statements Bulletin for 1 January‒31 December 2020
|10 February 2021
|Financial Statements and Report by the Board of Directors 2020
|Week 10, 2021
|Interim Report for Q1/2021
|28 April 2021
|Half-year Financial Report for H1/2021
|28 July 2021
|Interim Report for Q1–3/2021
|27 October 2021
The financial statements bulletin and interim reports will be published approximately at 10.00 am in 2021. OP Mortgage Bank publishes its reports in Finnish and English.
OP Mortgage Bank publishes a Corporate Governance Statement in connection with its Financial Statements and the Report by the Board of Directors.
