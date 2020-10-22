Press Release

Nokia, Smart Mobile Labs deliver 5G SA private wireless networking for Technical University Kaiserslautern research

First Nokia 5G standalone Digital Automation Cloud campus network in Germany



Provides campus-wide connectivity for 5G use case research

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced, in partnership with Smart Mobile Labs AG, it will deploy Nokia 5G standalone (SA) campus-wide private wireless networking at the University of Kaiserslautern (Technische Universität Kaiserslautern TUK), Germany.

Smart Mobile Labs AG has won the overall TUK public tender for five campus networks that are funded by the German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure as part of the 5G-Kaiserslautern project. TUK is a recognized center of excellence for technology and industry research.

Under an initial three-year agreement, Nokia will provide TUK with pervasive 5G SA connectivity enabling development of new 5G research and use case testing across the university’s world-leading faculties. The industrial-grade networks will be based on Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), a digitalization platform capable of providing high-bandwidth, hyper-fast industrial-grade private networking.

Professor Dr Hans Schotten, 5G-Kaiserslautern coordinator, TUK said: “Deployment of our own 5G private wireless network creates a controlled environment in which our researchers can explore 5G’s ability to unleash new applications and use cases.

“Areas of particular interest include industrial automation and logistics, construction and agriculture. The networks will also be applied to existing university-based research projects, as well as technology platform and software development. These efforts will be carried out both independently and in collaboration with a range of other stakeholders and industry partners.”

The private wireless system will be deployed across the Kaiserslautern university campus, the Wissenschaftsmeile covering the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence DFKI as well as the research farm ‘Hofgut Neumühle’.

Rüdiger Hnyk, Chief Product Officer, Smart Mobile Labs AG said: “Smart Mobile Labs will provide TUK with the installation, operations and application integration work of the first true 5G standalone Nokia DAC campus network in Germany. This next-generation private wireless network will be the basis for many future use cases such as self-driving cars, drone control and real-time video applications for logistics and mobility services, as well as production and agriculture scenarios.”

Raghav Sahgal, President, Nokia Enterprise, Nokia said: “As one of the leading research organizations in Germany with a strong track record in 5G development, TUK’s investment in Nokia’s 5G Digital Automation Cloud – deployed in partnership with Smart Mobile Labs – illustrates its commitment to research excellence. Today’s announcement extends a long-standing relationship with TUK, which has seen close co-operation with Nokia Bell Labs on Smart Factories and industry applications made possible with 5G.”

Smart Mobile Labs is the largest 5G system integrator in Germany, supplying the first 5G campus networks to many customers in 2020. Nokia partners with Smart Mobile Labs AG, who provides deployment and integration services to deliver the Nokia DAC solution.

Nokia DAC is an industrial-grade digital automation service platform that provides a reliable, secure, and high-performance private wireless network. A compact, plug-and-play system with automation enablers, it comprises network equipment and a cloud-based operation monitoring system. With Nokia DAC, users can securely collect, process and host all generated proprietary data on site.

Nokia recently announced the first commercial 5G standalone private wireless networking solutions giving its customers the most comprehensive end-to-end portfolio of high-performance 4.9G/LTE and 5G private wireless networking solutions in the marketplace.

About Technische Universitat Kaiserslautern

The Technische Universitat Kaiserslautern (TUK) is described as ‘The international university of the Palatinate – active globally, networked regionally’. It provides a flourishing environment for excellence in research, teaching, education and services. Along with a wide range of courses and learning options, TUK's strong commitment to co-operation and interdisciplinary practice attracts researchers and students from across Europe and the world.

About Smart Mobile Labs

Smart Mobile Labs is the global leader in real-time many-to-many video transmissions. With its core technology EVO (Edge Video Orchestrator), the company enables secure, dynamic and high-quality distribution of video, audio and data streams over the mobile network – with a maximum latency of 100 milliseconds. Smart Mobile Labs uses its unique technology to create unprecedented solutions for sports & event venues, public safety and connected cars. In these areas, the startup is a partner for international brands, such as Nokia.

SML's further expertise lies in the planning and implementation of campus networks - also in mobile design. SML is active both in the field of research and on the commercial side. First commercial 5G networks are already being realized.

The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. www.smartmobilelabs.com

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

