OP Corporate Bank plc’s Interim Report for 1 January–30 September 2020

|Earnings before tax, € million
|Q1–3/2020
|Q1–3/2019
|Change, %
|Q1–4/2019
|Corporate Banking
|194
|201
|-3.4
|262
|Insurance
|169
|166
|2.1
|200
|Other Operations
|-43
|-36
|-
|-50
|Group total
|319
|331
|-3.7
|412
|Return on equity (ROE), %
|7.6
|8.4
|-0.8*
|7.8
|Return on assets (ROA), %
|0.45
|0.52
|-0.07*
|0.49
|30 Sep 2020
|30 Sep 2019
|Change, %
|31 Dec 2019
|CET1 ratio, %
|14.6
|14.1
|0.5*
|14.9
|Loan portfolio, € billion
|24.6
|23.7
|3.5
|23.7
|Deposits, € billion
|14.2
|10.3
|38.2
|11.1
|Ratio of non-performing receivables to loan and guarantee portfolio, %
|1.0
|0.5
|0.4*
|0.5
|Ratio of impairment loss on receivables to loan and guarantee portfolio, %
|0.32
|0.06
|0.27*
|0.19
Comparatives deriving from the income statement are based on figures reported for the corresponding periods a year ago. Unless otherwise specified, balance-sheet and other cross-sectional figures on 31 December 2019 are used as comparatives.
*Change in ratio
Outlook towards the year end
During the third quarter, the world economy began to recover from the collapse experienced in spring. However, the recovery was uneven with GDP clearly below last year’s level almost everywhere in the world. In autumn, the number of COVID-19 infections rebounded but so far the consequences have been less severe than in spring. The financial market has remained calm, partly due to major support from central banks. Interest rates are exceptionally low throughout.
A gradual recovery of the economy is expected to continue if the COVID-19 pandemic remains reasonably under control. However, the outlook is still uncertain both in the domestic and the export market. A sudden worsening of the pandemic would affect OP Corporate Bank in three ways: economic uncertainty and uncertainty in the financial and capital market would increase, a rise in financial difficulties among customers would increase credit risk and decrease the demand for services, and a worsening disease situation could make it more difficult for OP Financial Group to run its operations efficiently.
The most significant uncertainties affecting earnings performance due to the COVID-19 crisis relate to changes in the interest rate and investment environment and to the developments in impairment losses. In addition, future earnings performance will be affected by the market growth rate, change in the competitive situation and the effect of large claims on claims expenditure.
In 2020, full-year earnings estimates will only be provided at the OP Financial Group level, in its financial statements bulletin and interim reports.
All forward-looking statements in this Interim Report expressing the management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions are based on the current view of the future development in the business environment and the future financial performance of OP Corporate Bank Group and its various functions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.
Time of publication of 2020 reports:
|OP Corporate Bank's Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements for 2020
| Week 10, 2021
|OP Corporate Bank's Corporate Governance Statement 2020
|Week 10, 2021
Schedule for Financial Statements Bulletin 2020 and Interim Reports and Half-year Financial Report in 2021:
|Financial Statements Bulletin 2020
|10 February 2021
|Interim Report Q1/2021
|28 April 2021
|Half-year Financial Report H1/2021
|28 July 2021
|Interim Report Q1−3/2021
|27 October 2021
