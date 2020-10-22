Announcement no. 18 2020
Copenhagen – 22 October 2020 - Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) releases its financial results for Q3 2020. Total revenue decreased by 5% compared to 2019 due to a lower transaction volume. However, the subscription part of the Company's revenue increased by 10% to DKK 33.3 million and gross profit by 8% to DKK 33.5 million, compared to the first nine months of 2019. Both numbers are an all-time high. EBITDA increased by DKK 10.8 million and amounted to DKK -0.3 million. The subscription part of Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) decreased by 7% compared to 30 September 2019. Guidance for 2020 has been updated.
Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic comments:
"The effects of COVID-19 continued through Q3 2020. Despite this, we have won 16 new clients YTD and retained existing ones by adjusting subscription fees of the Agillic Platform, typically in exchange for an increase in the client’s license period commitment. I am pleased that our revenue from subscriptions, as well as gross profit for the period, are at an all-time high. Both revenue from transactions and the disappointing development in ARR result from the negative impact of COVID-19 churns. We have reduced operational costs by 20% and are now close to a break-even in EBITDA. We continue to focus strongly on expanding our international partner network, gaining new clients, preparing our organisational structure for scalable international growth and strengthening our organisation with internationally experienced MarTech and SaaS competencies. Our three main financial goals remain: 1) Double-digit percentage growth rate in ARR subscriptions, 2) Positive cash flow from operations, and 3) Positive EBITDA."
Performance highlights
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|DKK million
|YTD
|YTD
|Change
|Q3
|Q3
|Change
|INCOME STATEMENT
|Revenue from subscriptions
|33.3
|30.4
|10%
|10.5
|10.6
|-1%
|Revenue from transactions
|4.1
|8.8
|-53%
|1.0
|2.2
|-55%
|Other
|0.8
|0.8
|0%
|0.2
|0.2
|0%
|Total revenue
|38.2
|40.0
|-5%
|11.7
|13.0
|-10%
|Gross profit
|33.5
|30.9
|8%
|10.5
|10.1
|4%
|Gross margin
|88%
|77%
|-
|90%
|78%
|-
|Operational costs
|33.8
|42.0
|-20%
|10.9
|12.9
|-15%
|EBITDA
|-0.3
|-11.1
|98%
|-0.4
|-2.8
|86%
|Net profit
|-6.6
|-18.6
|65%
|-3.4
|-4.1
|17%
|FINANCIAL POSITION
|Cash at bank
|14.8
|-1.0
|1,580%
|14.8
|-1.0
|1,580%
|SOFTWARE-AS-A-SERVICE (ARR)
|Subscription part of ARR
|40.1
|43.0
|-7%
|40.1
|43.0
|-7%
|Transaction part of ARR
|4.0
|8.7
|-54%
|4.0
|8.7
|-54%
|Total ARR1
|44.1
|51.7
|-15%
|44.1
|51.7
|-15%
|Change in ARR last 12 months
|-7.6
|9.8
|-7.6
|9.8
1) ARR, i.e. the annualised value of subscription agreements and transactions at the end of the actual reporting period
Financial highlights
Comments on ARR development
Operational highlights in Q3 2020
2020 Guidance
The Company has updated its guidance as follows:
Updated guidance as of 22 October 2020:
Former guidance in Half-year Report 2020 as of 20 August 2020:
About Agillic A/S
Agillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication, thereby establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.
Besides the Company’s headquarters in Copenhagen. Denmark, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), as well as a development unit in Kyiv (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com.
Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 22 October 2020.
Appendix: Financial development per quarter
2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|DKK million
|Q3
|Q4
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|
INCOME STATEMENT
|Revenue from subscriptions
|4.8
|5.0
|5.9
|6.3
|6.6
|8.7
|9.3
|10.5
|10.6
|10.8
|12.0
|10.8
|10.5
|Revenue from transactions
|1.0
|1.3
|1.9
|2.2
|2.0
|2.6
|3.1
|3.4
|2.2
|2.4
|2.2
|0.8
|1.0
|Other revenue
|0.3
|0.8
|0.4
|1.0
|0.5
|0.8
|0.4
|0.3
|0.2
|0.5
|0.5
|0.1
|0.2
|Total revenue
|6.1
|7.1
|8.2
|9.5
|9.1
|12.2
|12.8
|14.3
|13.0
|13.7
|14.7
|11.8
|11.7
|Gross profit
|5.5
|6.0
|5.3
|7.2
|7.1
|9.7
|9.7
|11.1
|10.1
|10.8
|11.9
|11.1
|10.5
|Gross margin
|90%
|84%
|65%
|76%
|78%
|79%
|76%
|78%
|78%
|79%
|81%
|94%
|90%
|EBITDA
|0.2
|-0.3
|-5.4
|-4.0
|-3.4
|-6.3
|-3.5
|-4.8
|-2.8
|-4.3
|-0.4
|0.6
|-0.4
|Net profit
|-0.8
|-3.2
|-7.2
|-6.1
|-5.8
|-6.7
|-5.9
|-8.6
|-4.1
|-6.5
|-2.7
|-0.5
|-3.4
|
FINANCIAL POSITION
|Total assets
|23.1
|31.4
|60.4
|53.9
|50.0
|47.4
|36.1
|40.5
|40.9
|37.7
|38.4
|59.3
|55.7
|Equity
|3.4
|6.4
|21.4
|15.4
|9.9
|3.5
|-2.1
|-10.5
|-14.3
|-20.6
|-18.7
|-1.4
|-4.6
|Borrowings
|13.0
|16.1
|13.0
|11.6
|9.0
|11.3
|10.5
|16.3
|21.3
|24.4
|28.5
|28.3
|28.9
|Dividends paid
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Change in cash
|-0.4
|-0.2
|35.1
|-11.0
|-8.5
|-3.3
|-9.6
|-1.7
|-2.0
|-3.0
|-2.2
|21.4
|-0.5
|
EMPLOYEES & CUSTOMERS
|Headcounts (end of quarter)
|23
|27
|33
|43
|50
|56
|60
|63
|67
|64
|64
|61
|57
|Customers (end of quarter)
|53
|56
|55
|59
|65
|73
|73
|79
|77
|81
|84
|83
|79
|
SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS)
|Subscription part of ARR
|18.6
|25.8
|27.6
|29.5
|33.4
|39.6
|40.7
|44.5
|43.0
|45.5
|47.0
|43.6
|40.1
|Transaction part of ARR
|5.1
|7.4
|7.4
|9.3
|8.5
|10.5
|12.6
|13.8
|8.7
|9.6
|8.9
|3.3
|4.0
|Total ARR1
|23.7
|33.2
|35.1
|38.8
|41.9
|50.1
|53.3
|58.2
|51.7
|55.1
|55.8
|46.9
|44.1
|Net increase/decrease in ARR
|2.1
|9.5
|1.9
|3.7
|3.1
|8.3
|3.2
|5.0
|-6.5
|3.4
|0.8
|-8.9
|-2.8
|Average ARR2
|0.4
|0.6
|0.6
|0.7
|0.6
|0.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.6
|0.6
|Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC)3
|0.4
|0.5
|0.7
|0.8
|0.8
|0.8
|1.0
|1.0
|1.3
|1.4
|1.2
|1.6
|1.3
|Years to recover CAC (years)4
|1.2
|1.1
|1.6
|1.6
|1.7
|1.5
|1.6
|1.6
|2.4
|2.6
|2.2
|3.1
|2.6
1 ARR, i.e. the annualised value of subscription agreements and transactions at
the end of the actual reporting period.
2 Average ARR, i.e. the average ARR per customer.
3 Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC), i.e. the sales and marketing cost (inclusive
direct related cost, like travel costs, personal IT costs, costs of office etc.) of
acquiring one new customer.
4 Years to recover CAC (years), i.e. the period in years it takes to generate
sufficient gross profit from a customer to cover the costs of acquiring the
customer.
