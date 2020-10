Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 22 October 2020 at 09:15





Digitalist Group Plc will publish its Financial Statement bulletin for the period 1 January - 31 December 2020 on Friday, 26 February 2021.

Digitalist Group Plc’s Financial Statements 2020 will be published and posted on the company's website on Wednesday, 31 March 2021.

Digitalist Group Plc will publish its financial information in 2021 as follows:

Business Review 1-3/2021 on Friday April 30, 2021

Half-year report 1-6/2021 on Friday August 27, 2021

Business Review 1-9/2021 on Friday October 29, 2021

Digitalist Group Plc’s Annual General Meeting will be held in Helsinki, Finland, on Tuesday April 20, 2021.

Digitalist Group Plc’s Financial Statements will be published in Finnish and English and they are available on group’s website https://digitalist.global immediately after publication.

Petteri Poutiainen, CEO, tel. +358 40 865 4252, petteri.poutiainen@digitalistgroup.com

Mervi Södö, CFO, tel. +358 40 136 5959, mervi.sodo@digitalistgroup.com

https://digitalist.global

