Polarcus Limited ("Polarcus" or the "Company") (OSE: PLCS) will release its third quarter 2020 results on Thursday, 29 October 2020 at 07:00hrs CET (10:00hrs UAE).

The Company will host a webcast and conference call commencing at 09:00hrs CET (12:00hrs UAE).

The presentation and Q&A session will be webcast at www.polarcus.com . The webcast will comprise a synchronized presentation and audio from the below conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available after the event at www.polarcus.com under Investor Relations.





Participant Confirmation Code: 3872915

Norway +47 21563015 UK +44 (0) 8444819752 USA +1 6467413167



A replay of the conference call will also be available after the event until 05 November 2020.

Replay Access Code: 3872915

Norway +47 21034235 UK +44 (0) 8445718951 USA + 1 (917) 6777532

Hans-Peter Burlid, CFO

+971 50 559 8175

hp.burlid@polarcus.com

About Polarcus



﻿Polarcus (OSE: PLCS) is a focused geophysical service provider of safe and environmentally responsible marine acquisition services globally. Our geophysical offering is driven by innovation and collaboration to provide clients with better seismic data faster. Polarcus operates a fleet of high performance seismic vessels with 3D and 4D imaging capabilities, which incorporate leading-edge technologies for improved environmental performance and operational efficiency. Polarcus offers contract seismic surveys and multi-client projects with advanced priority processing solutions including Cirrus, a suite of cloud-based applications and services designed to bring clients closer to acquired seismic data, enabling faster and better informed exploration decisions. The Company services its clients globally from its head office in Dubai and regional offices located in Houston, London, Singapore and delivers Group asset management services from Oslo. For more information, visit www.polarcus.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.