Invitation to the press conference on Aspo's Interim report



Aspo Plc will publish the Interim report for January-September 2020 on Thursday, October 29, 2020, approximately at 10 a.m. Finnish time. The report will be available at www.aspo.com after publication.



A press conference for analysts, investors and media will be held at Hotel Kämp's Symposion cabinet (address: Pohjoisesplanadi 29, 00100 Helsinki) on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. The Interim report will be presented by CEO Aki Ojanen, and the event will be held in Finnish. The presentation material will be available at www.aspo.com before the press conference. Registration beforehand to johanna.suhonen@aspo.com, by Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the latest.

The press conference can also be followed by a live webcast at https://aspo.videosync.fi/2020-q3-results, or by calling +358 981 710 310 (PIN: 31225694#) 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the press conference. The recording of the event will be available on the company’s website later on the same day.

