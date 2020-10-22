New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Public Safety LTE Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799459/?utm_source=GNW

Climate change aggravates severe weather events such as tornadoes and hurricanes and emergency response support system (ERSS), in this regard, play vital roles in reducing deaths and damage to property. Given that effective communication is the key in managing emergency events, LTE is rising in popularity as an emerging wireless broadband technology that brings hitherto unthought-of improvements to public safety communications from spectrum availability, cost competiveness to reliability. Public safety LTE is defined as the use of LTE mobile broadband communication for the use of mission critical communications which were hitherto implemented on LMR and TETRA Networks. Currently, a large percentage of PS-LTE networks utilize the 700 MHz band, with few countries pilot testing LTE on lower bands such as the 400 MHz band. Higher bands are also used i.e. 1.4 GHz and 1.8 GHz in China, and 800 MHz, 1.8 GHz and 2.6 GHz in the UK. A growing number of governments worldwide are investing in the deployment of public-safety LTE radio access network. LTE radio access networks are touted to offer numerous benefits such as faster broadband speeds, robust coverage even during difficult network environment, easy gateway connectivity to LMR networks, superior voice quality, and LTE push-to-talk advantages.



Few of the other noteworthy trends influencing growth in the market include healthcare challenges posed by rapidly aging world population and the ensuing need for geriatric emergency response medical services; rise of smart cities and the need for more efficient and effective public response systems; rising terrorism and stringent law enforcement and border control and the resulting need for mission critical communication systems; tightening fire safety regulations and increase in fire response services; growing use of drones for public safety and the need for LTE for drone flight management, communication and situational awareness; and growing preference for hybrid public safety LTE solutions comprising the convergence of LMR and LTE. The coming years will witness the coexistence of traditional LMR with next generation LTE and poised to gain will be solutions that enable push-to-talk (PTT) to move back and forth between LMR and LTE. Convergence of LMR with LTE will encourage upgrades and replacements as the need for newer digital, spectrally efficient radios with higher feature functionality becomes more prominent. A number of leading LMR equipment makers, including Harris, Motorola, Kenwood, Hytera, and Tait, have already adopted LTE technology. Several of these companies have launched or plan to launch combined LTE/LMR solutions. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 74.8%. The United States also ranks as the fastest growing market with a 21.8% CAGR over the analysis period. China follows next supported by the strong emphasis on social governance and the country`s growing number of telecom development programs such as "Broadband China" "Made in China 2025" and the "Internet Plus" and the ensuing focus on developing, optimizing and regulating radio spectrum requirements. The scenario bodes well for next-generation broadband communications for China`s police force and the military.





