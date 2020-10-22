New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protein Assays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799447/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Dye-Binding Assays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.5% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Copper-Ion-Based Assays segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $454.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Protein Assays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$454.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$506.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.
Test Strip-Based Assays Segment to Record 9.5% CAGR
In the global Test Strip-Based Assays segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$362.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$687.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$338.9 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 296-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799447/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Overview of Protein Assays Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
A Prelude into Market Leading Players
Protein Assay Market: Percentage Breakdown of Product Sales
Volume by Leading Player (2018)
Protein Assays Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increase in R&D Initiatives by Public and Private Companies is
anticipated to Bolster Market Demand
Encouraging initiatives in Proteomics Research is Fuelling
Worldwide Protein Assay Market
Rise in Biotech and Pharmaceutical R&D Expenditure Augurs Well
for Market Growth
Global Pharmaceutical Industry: Breakdown of Total R&D Spend in
USD Billion for years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
Increase in Cancer Prevalence: An Opportunity Indicator for
Protein Assays Market
Increase in Technological Advancements to Fuel Growth in
Protein Assay Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Protein Assays Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Protein Assays Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Protein Assays Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Dye-Binding Assays (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Dye-Binding Assays (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Dye-Binding Assays (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Copper-Ion-Based Assays (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Copper-Ion-Based Assays (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Copper-Ion-Based Assays (Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Test Strip-Based Assays (Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Test Strip-Based Assays (Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Test Strip-Based Assays (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Reagents (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Reagents (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Reagents (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Kits (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Kits (Product) Market Worldwide Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Kits (Product) Market Percentage Share Distribution
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Instruments & Accessories (Product) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Instruments & Accessories (Product) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Instruments & Accessories (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Drug Discovery & Development (Application) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Drug Discovery & Development (Application) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Drug Discovery & Development (Application) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Disease Diagnosis (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Disease Diagnosis (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Disease Diagnosis (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 36: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 37: Hospitals (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Hospitals (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Clinical Laboratories (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Clinical Laboratories (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 42: Clinical Laboratories (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 43: Academic Institutes (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Academic Institutes (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 45: Academic Institutes (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 48: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Protein Assays Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: United States Protein Assays Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Protein Assays Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 51: United States Protein Assays Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: United States Protein Assays Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Protein Assays Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 54: United States Protein Assays Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: United States Protein Assays Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Protein Assays Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 57: Protein Assays Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: United States Protein Assays Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Protein Assays Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 60: Protein Assays Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 61: Canadian Protein Assays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Canadian Protein Assays Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 63: Protein Assays Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Canadian Protein Assays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Canadian Protein Assays Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 66: Protein Assays Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Canadian Protein Assays Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Protein Assays Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 69: Canadian Protein Assays Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Canadian Protein Assays Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Protein Assays Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 72: Canadian Protein Assays Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 73: Japanese Market for Protein Assays: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Protein Assays Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Japanese Protein Assays Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Japanese Market for Protein Assays: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Protein Assays Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Japanese Protein Assays Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Protein
Assays in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Japanese Protein Assays Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Protein Assays Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Protein
Assays in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Japanese Protein Assays Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Protein Assays Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 85: Chinese Protein Assays Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Protein Assays Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Chinese Protein Assays Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Chinese Protein Assays Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Protein Assays Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 90: Chinese Protein Assays Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Chinese Demand for Protein Assays in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Protein Assays Market Review in China in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: Chinese Protein Assays Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Chinese Demand for Protein Assays in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Protein Assays Market Review in China in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 96: Chinese Protein Assays Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Protein Assays Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 97: European Protein Assays Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Protein Assays Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: European Protein Assays Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: European Protein Assays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 101: Protein Assays Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: European Protein Assays Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: European Protein Assays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 104: Protein Assays Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: European Protein Assays Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: European Protein Assays Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 107: Protein Assays Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: European Protein Assays Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: European Protein Assays Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 110: Protein Assays Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 111: European Protein Assays Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 112: Protein Assays Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: French Protein Assays Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: French Protein Assays Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Protein Assays Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 116: French Protein Assays Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 117: French Protein Assays Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Protein Assays Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 119: French Protein Assays Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: French Protein Assays Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Protein Assays Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 122: French Protein Assays Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: French Protein Assays Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 124: Protein Assays Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: German Protein Assays Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: German Protein Assays Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Protein Assays Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 128: German Protein Assays Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 129: German Protein Assays Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Protein Assays Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 131: German Protein Assays Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Protein Assays Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Protein Assays Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 134: German Protein Assays Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Protein Assays Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 136: Italian Protein Assays Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Protein Assays Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Italian Protein Assays Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Italian Protein Assays Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Protein Assays Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 141: Italian Protein Assays Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Italian Demand for Protein Assays in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Protein Assays Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Italian Protein Assays Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Italian Demand for Protein Assays in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Protein Assays Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 147: Italian Protein Assays Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 148: United Kingdom Market for Protein Assays: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Protein Assays Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: United Kingdom Protein Assays Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: United Kingdom Market for Protein Assays: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Protein Assays Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 153: United Kingdom Protein Assays Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Protein Assays in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: United Kingdom Protein Assays Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Protein Assays Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Protein Assays in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: United Kingdom Protein Assays Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 159: Protein Assays Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 160: Rest of Europe Protein Assays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 161: Protein Assays Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Europe Protein Assays Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Europe Protein Assays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 164: Protein Assays Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Europe Protein Assays Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Europe Protein Assays Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 167: Protein Assays Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Europe Protein Assays Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Rest of Europe Protein Assays Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 170: Protein Assays Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 171: Rest of Europe Protein Assays Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 172: Protein Assays Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 173: Asia-Pacific Protein Assays Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 174: Asia-Pacific Protein Assays Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Protein Assays Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 176: Asia-Pacific Protein Assays Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 177: Asia-Pacific Protein Assays Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Protein Assays Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 179: Asia-Pacific Protein Assays Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 180: Asia-Pacific Protein Assays Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: Protein Assays Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 182: Asia-Pacific Protein Assays Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 183: Asia-Pacific Protein Assays Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 184: Rest of World Protein Assays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Rest of World Protein Assays Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 186: Protein Assays Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Rest of World Protein Assays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Rest of World Protein Assays Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 189: Protein Assays Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Rest of World Protein Assays Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Protein Assays Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 192: Rest of World Protein Assays Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Rest of World Protein Assays Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Protein Assays Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of World Protein Assays Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 56
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799447/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: