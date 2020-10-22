New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL SECURITY TESTING MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05977656/?utm_source=GNW

Several industries are relying on big data processing and cloud computing.The security of sensitive data is increasingly at risk with rising cyber terrorism.



Also, networks and wireless devices have become an integral part of many utility and commercial services.Data breaches in government bodies have a negative impact on foreign direct investments, causing fluctuation in an economy.



Moreover, this can affect public security.Thus, governments across the world are putting forth regulations and increasing awareness among organizations and businesses, along with prioritizing security-testing frameworks.



Many online training programs have been introduced in several sectors.

In March 2013, the UK government launched the Cyber Security Information Sharing Partnership (CISP) for enabling information sharing among businesses.It also launched initiatives that promote the cybersecurity profession.



The US government passed the E-Government Act in recognition of the importance of information security with regard to economic and national data.Such factors are set to influence the global security testing market growth.



At the same time, the lack of knowledge and proper monitoring mechanisms hamper the growth of the market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical segregation of the global security testing market includes the analysis of the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and rest of world.The Asia Pacific is projected to be the leading region in the global market by 2028.



The potential for digital transformation, and favorable government initiatives, are expected to enhance the market prospects of the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competitive intensity of the market is estimated to be high, with players engaged in developing new and innovative security testing solutions. Some of the eminent players in the market include, Accenture Plc, Hewlett-Packard Company, IBM Corporation, Applause App Quality Inc, Core Security Technologies Inc, etc.



