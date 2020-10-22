New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Monitoring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799405/?utm_source=GNW

8billion for the year 2027. The collateral damage posed by the crisis is rapidly being felt across the entire value chain energy technology, equipment & component suppliers. Government measures to curtail movement of people and goods and the worst ever economic downturn will together bring down the energy industry in the year 2020. Lockdowns are bringing electricity consumption in malls, hotels, gyms, schools, shops to almost zero. Utilities are staring at a severe cash crunch as revenues sharply decline and spot prices of electricity plummet. In countries reliant on component supplies from China, supply chain disruptions are pushing up prices of energy related products and equipment such as energy storage devices, lighting fixtures, power generators, and power monitoring devices and technologies, among others. Increased prices are a revenue buster for companies at a time when consumer confidence and business confidence are hitting rock bottom as the deadly march of the pandemic pushes the human costs of the crisis to unbelievable highs.



The web of destruction spun by the pandemic began with the freezing of economic activity as a measure to curtail the spread of the disease. As the economy continues to choke, businesses are collapsing resulting in workforce layoffs. As unemployment rates spiral to unimagined highs, consumer confidence is plummeting as erosion of household wealth and decline in discretionary spending come together to wield the most severe blow to consumption and business confidence, pushing global GDPinto the red. Inability to meet planned sales targets and decline in profitability and revenues for companies means erosion of finances available for energy efficiency investments. Against this backdrop, investments in power monitoring technologies will decline as the focus on energy efficiency get thrown into the backburner, as companies focus all efforts and available financial resources for surviving the downturn. As companies across all industrial vectors slip on deteriorating economic fundamentals, and as finances dry-up for consumers and businesses alike, sales of power monitoring will decline in the coming years.



However, given that there will always be a need to continuously address power quality issues, the market’s growth fundamentals will bounce back in-sync with the improvement in economic climate. A return to business as normal scenario will additionally throw the focus back on regulations and conformance to energy efficiency requirements. A major underlying growth factor for power monitoring is the fact that the world is wasting more energy than It uses even as global leaders strategize to reduce carbon emissions and climate change. This fact will remain unchanged even in the post COVID-19 period, creating a business case for power monitoring. Energy related GHG emissions without technical energy efficiency gains stands at an estimated 40 Gt of CO2 in 2020. With implementation of energy efficiency emissions can be reduced to 32 Gt of CO2. The scenario will create opportunities for energy efficiency solutions.



The role of energy efficiency in long-term climate change goals will undeniably become bigger. Power monitoring is the first step forward in support of support energy-saving activities. Timely identification of potential problems with electrical systems & ability to conduct event forensics is important in reducing energy consumption. Comprising a network of meters connected to a power system in a site, power monitoring system typically aids enterprises in improving the power quality, increasing the facility uptime, generating faster response to power related issues, and in verifying the reliable power equipment operation. Further, enterprises can also leverage the power monitoring system to prevent the overheating of conductors, control and protect the electrical network, enhance the lifespan of electrical equipment, ensure energy contract compliance and fully or partially reduce peak demand power factor penalties. Deployment of power monitoring system allows industrial entities to create a proactive approach to enterprise-level energy management.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799405/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Outbreak to Dent Market Prospects in the Immediate Term

What the Stock Market Tells About the COVID-19 Impact is

Simple: Maintaining Growth in These Unprecedented Times is

Challenging

An Introduction to Power Monitoring Products and Services

Power Monitoring Products and Services: Current Market Scenario

and Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Power Monitoring Hardware: Largest & Fastest Growing Category

Power Monitoring Software Continues to Make Robust Gains

Sustained Demand for Power Monitoring Services

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Extend High Growth Opportunities

World Power Monitoring Products & Services Market by Region:

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed

and Developing Regions

World Power Monitoring Products & Services Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, USA, Middle East, Europe,

Canada, Africa, and Japan

COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Dent Economic Growth Across All Regions

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) Points for the Years

2018 through 2020

Competitive Scenario: A Fragmented Marketplace



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Accuenergy Ltd. (Canada)

Albireo Energy, LLC (USA)

Eaton Corporation Inc. (USA)

Emerson Electric Company (USA)

Fluke Corporation (USA)

Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems Co., Ltd. (Japan)

GE Grid Solutions (USA)

Greystone Energy Systems Inc. (Canada)

Littelfuse, Inc. (USA)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)

Samsara Networks, Inc. (USA)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

VaCom Technologies (USA)

Veris Industries (USA)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Energy Efficiency Needs amid Escalating Energy Costs

Creates Fertile Environment for Power Monitoring Solutions

Market

Reducing Carbon Emissions - Right Time for Energy Efficiency

Solutions

Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2016 and 2018 by Industry

The World is Wasting More Energy than It Uses Even as Global

Leaders Strategize to Reduce Carbon Emissions & Climate

Change. The Time is Now Right for Energy Efficiency Solutions

Energy Use Efficiency & Wastages in the U.S. (In Quadrillion

British Thermal Units)

Emphasis on Curbing Carbon Emissions Accelerates Deployments

Price of Carbon Emission in US$ per Metric Ton of CO2-

Equivalent by Select Countries: 2019

Percentage Share of Carbon Dioxide Emissions Worldwide by

Price: 2019

Focus on Improving the Electrical Infrastructure Reliability

Builds Market Momentum

Manufacturing & Process Industry: Major Consumer

Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018

Industry 4.0 to Steer Next Wave of Growth

Global Spending on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023

Sustained Opportunities in Utilities & Renewable Energy Sectors

Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh by Fuel Type for

the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh by Region for the Years

2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity:

Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Rising Investments on Smart Grids Accelerates Market Adoption

Global Spending on Smart Grid Infrastructure (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023

Novel Opportunities Identified in Renewables Sector

Developments in Smart Water Management Industry Augur Well

Global Spending on Smart Water Management Solutions (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023

Power Monitoring Systems Come to the Fore to Resolve Critical

Power Needs of Data Centers

Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016,

2018, 2020, and 2022

Data Center New Floor Space Capacity Additions (in ’000 Sq. Ft

.) Worldwide for the Years 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations: New Growth Vertical

Number of Public Charging Stations Worldwide for the Years 2015

through 2019

IoT & M2M Communication Summon Broad-based Modifications in

Power Monitoring Technology

Academia Embraces Power Monitoring Technology to Push Energy

Efficiency



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Monitoring

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Power Monitoring by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Monitoring by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing &

Process Industry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Manufacturing & Process

Industry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing & Process

Industry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Utilities &

Renewables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Utilities & Renewables by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Utilities & Renewables

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Public

Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Public Infrastructure by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Public Infrastructure

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Data Centers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Data Centers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Data Centers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicle

Charging Stations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Stations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Stations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power Monitoring by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Power Monitoring by Component -

Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power Monitoring by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power Monitoring by

End-Use - Manufacturing & Process Industry, Utilities &

Renewables, Public Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric

Vehicle Charging Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Power Monitoring by End-Use -

Manufacturing & Process Industry, Utilities & Renewables,

Public Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric Vehicle

Charging Stations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power Monitoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing &

Process Industry, Utilities & Renewables, Public

Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric Vehicle Charging

Stations for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power Monitoring

by Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Power Monitoring by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power Monitoring by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power Monitoring

by End-Use - Manufacturing & Process Industry, Utilities &

Renewables, Public Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric

Vehicle Charging Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Power Monitoring by

End-Use - Manufacturing & Process Industry, Utilities &

Renewables, Public Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric

Vehicle Charging Stations Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power Monitoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing &

Process Industry, Utilities & Renewables, Public

Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric Vehicle Charging

Stations for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power Monitoring

by Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Power Monitoring by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power Monitoring by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power Monitoring

by End-Use - Manufacturing & Process Industry, Utilities &

Renewables, Public Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric

Vehicle Charging Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Power Monitoring by End-Use -

Manufacturing & Process Industry, Utilities & Renewables,

Public Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric Vehicle

Charging Stations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power Monitoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing &

Process Industry, Utilities & Renewables, Public

Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric Vehicle Charging

Stations for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Power Monitoring

by Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 47: China Historic Review for Power Monitoring by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Power Monitoring by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Power Monitoring

by End-Use - Manufacturing & Process Industry, Utilities &

Renewables, Public Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric

Vehicle Charging Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: China Historic Review for Power Monitoring by End-Use -

Manufacturing & Process Industry, Utilities & Renewables,

Public Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric Vehicle

Charging Stations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Power Monitoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing &

Process Industry, Utilities & Renewables, Public

Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric Vehicle Charging

Stations for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power Monitoring

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Power Monitoring by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power Monitoring by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power Monitoring

by Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Power Monitoring by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power Monitoring by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power Monitoring

by End-Use - Manufacturing & Process Industry, Utilities &

Renewables, Public Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric

Vehicle Charging Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Power Monitoring by

End-Use - Manufacturing & Process Industry, Utilities &

Renewables, Public Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric

Vehicle Charging Stations Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power Monitoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing &

Process Industry, Utilities & Renewables, Public

Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric Vehicle Charging

Stations for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Power Monitoring

by Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 62: France Historic Review for Power Monitoring by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Power Monitoring by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Power Monitoring

by End-Use - Manufacturing & Process Industry, Utilities &

Renewables, Public Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric

Vehicle Charging Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: France Historic Review for Power Monitoring by

End-Use - Manufacturing & Process Industry, Utilities &

Renewables, Public Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric

Vehicle Charging Stations Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Power Monitoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing &

Process Industry, Utilities & Renewables, Public

Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric Vehicle Charging

Stations for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power

Monitoring by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Power Monitoring by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power Monitoring by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power

Monitoring by End-Use - Manufacturing & Process Industry,

Utilities & Renewables, Public Infrastructure, Data Centers and

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Power Monitoring by

End-Use - Manufacturing & Process Industry, Utilities &

Renewables, Public Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric

Vehicle Charging Stations Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power Monitoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing &

Process Industry, Utilities & Renewables, Public

Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric Vehicle Charging

Stations for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Power Monitoring

by Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Power Monitoring by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Power Monitoring by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Power Monitoring

by End-Use - Manufacturing & Process Industry, Utilities &

Renewables, Public Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric

Vehicle Charging Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Power Monitoring by End-Use -

Manufacturing & Process Industry, Utilities & Renewables,

Public Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric Vehicle

Charging Stations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Power Monitoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing &

Process Industry, Utilities & Renewables, Public

Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric Vehicle Charging

Stations for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Power Monitoring by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Power Monitoring by Component -

Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Power Monitoring by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Power Monitoring by

End-Use - Manufacturing & Process Industry, Utilities &

Renewables, Public Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric

Vehicle Charging Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Power Monitoring by End-Use -

Manufacturing & Process Industry, Utilities & Renewables,

Public Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric Vehicle

Charging Stations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Power Monitoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing &

Process Industry, Utilities & Renewables, Public

Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric Vehicle Charging

Stations for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Power Monitoring

by Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Power Monitoring by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Power Monitoring by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Power Monitoring

by End-Use - Manufacturing & Process Industry, Utilities &

Renewables, Public Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric

Vehicle Charging Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Power Monitoring by End-Use -

Manufacturing & Process Industry, Utilities & Renewables,

Public Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric Vehicle

Charging Stations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Power Monitoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing &

Process Industry, Utilities & Renewables, Public

Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric Vehicle Charging

Stations for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Power Monitoring

by Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Power Monitoring by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Power Monitoring by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Power Monitoring

by End-Use - Manufacturing & Process Industry, Utilities &

Renewables, Public Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric

Vehicle Charging Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Power Monitoring by

End-Use - Manufacturing & Process Industry, Utilities &

Renewables, Public Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric

Vehicle Charging Stations Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Power Monitoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing &

Process Industry, Utilities & Renewables, Public

Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric Vehicle Charging

Stations for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power

Monitoring by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Power Monitoring

by Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power

Monitoring by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power

Monitoring by End-Use - Manufacturing & Process Industry,

Utilities & Renewables, Public Infrastructure, Data Centers and

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Power Monitoring

by End-Use - Manufacturing & Process Industry, Utilities &

Renewables, Public Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric

Vehicle Charging Stations Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power

Monitoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing & Process Industry, Utilities & Renewables,

Public Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric Vehicle

Charging Stations for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Power

Monitoring by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Power Monitoring by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Power

Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Power

Monitoring by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Power Monitoring by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Power

Monitoring by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Power

Monitoring by End-Use - Manufacturing & Process Industry,

Utilities & Renewables, Public Infrastructure, Data Centers and

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Power Monitoring by

End-Use - Manufacturing & Process Industry, Utilities &

Renewables, Public Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric

Vehicle Charging Stations Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Power

Monitoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing & Process Industry, Utilities & Renewables,

Public Infrastructure, Data Centers and Electric Vehicle

Charging Stations for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Power

Monitoring by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799405/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001