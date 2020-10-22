Dublin, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poultry Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global poultry market.
The global poultry market reached a value of nearly $319.2 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% to nearly $405 billion by 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to nearly $465.7 billion by 2025, and at a CAGR of 6.8% to $645.7 billion by 2030.
Reasons to Purchase
Going forward continued technological developments, faster economic growth, population, food waste and increased awareness about the health benefits will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the poultry market in the future include climate change and global warming, regulations, dependence on technical expertise, coronavirus pandemic, expensive production and rising costs of feed, the shift towards vegan eating and awareness of animal cruelty.
The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global poultry market, accounting for 31.6% of the total in 2019. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the poultry market will be Asia Pacific and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.4% and 8.4% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East, and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.1% and 6.0% respectively.
The poultry market is fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 17.7% share of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Tyson Foods, Inc., JBS S.A., BRF S.A., Koch Foods, and Charoen Pokphand Foods.
The global meat, poultry and seafood market, of which the poultry market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $1,416.9 billion in 2019, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% since 2015. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% and reach nearly $1,842.7 billion by 2023. The meat products market was the largest segment in the meat, poultry and seafood market accounting for 60.7% of the total in 2019 and seafood segment is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2023.
Market-trend-based strategies for the poultry market include investing in making new ready-to-eat variants of poultry products to meet the increased demand, consider integrating 3D imaging systems to optimize processes, investing in solutions based on big data and predictive analysis to increase revenues, in robotics technology to enhance management of farms and to enhance productivity, invest in virtual reality to increase the efficiency of farms, and consider offering online delivery services to increase revenues. Player-adopted strategies in the poultry market include improving revenues through mergers and acquisitions, improve production efficiency and reduce costs through the implementation of advanced technologies and upgrading of production facilities and increasing business effectively by increasing stakes in group companies.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created setbacks in many industries and global economies. Travel restrictions, stringent lockdown measures, disruptions in supply chains, and trade restrictions have caused industries such as the poultry market to suffer from setbacks. Working in the poultry industry is mainly a hands-on job, which put many farmers and labourers at risk of contracting the virus. Thousands of people working in large meat processing facilities have fallen ill from COVID-19 and at least thirty people working in those facilities have died from the disease. The elbow-to-elbow environment of the processing lines and a large number of people working in these facilities have been prime conditions for the virus to spread. The lack of personal protective equipment has also contributed to the spread of the illness.
To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the poultry companies to focus on investing in ready-to-eat meals, adoption of robotics and automation, offer competitive pricing, premium pricing, expanding in emerging economies, adoption of online meat delivery services, leveraging social media to promote poultry products and focus on promoting white meat as a healthy option.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Poultry Market Executive Summary
2. Table of Contents
3. List of Figures
4. List of Tables
5. Report Structure
6. Introduction
6.1. Segmentation By Geography
6.2. Segmentation By Type Of Animal
6.3. Segmentation By Distribution Channel
6.4. Segmentation By Product Type
6.5. Segmentation By Nature
7. Poultry Market Characteristics
7.1. Market Definition
7.2. Market Segmentation By Type Of Animal
7.2.1. Chicken
7.2.2. Turkey
7.2.3. Ducks And Geese
7.2.4. Others
7.3. Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel
7.3.1. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
7.3.2. Convenience Stores
7.3.3. Foodservice Stores
7.3.4. E-commerce
7.3.5. Others
7.4. Market Segmentation By Product Type
7.4.1. Fresh/Chilled
7.4.2. Frozen
7.4.3. Ready-to-Cook
7.4.4. Ready-to-Eat
7.4.5. Others
7.5. Market Segmentation By Nature
7.5.1. Organic
7.5.2. Conventional
8. Poultry Market Product Analysis
9. Poultry Market Supply Chain Analysis
9.1. Raw Material Suppliers
9.2. Manufacturers
9.3. Wholesalers/Distributors
9.4. Retailers
9.5. End-Users
10. Poultry Market Customer Information
10.1. Swiss Consumers Prefer Locally Sourced Poultry
10.2. The U.S. Poultry Exports Is Expected To Increase
10.3. US Consumers Cut Down Meat Consumption Due to Health Concerns
10.4. Consumer Awareness For Slow Growth Broiler
11. Poultry Market Trends And Strategies
11.1. Ready-To-Eat Meals
11.2. Increased Preference Of Poultry In Asia
11.3. Use of 3D Imaging Systems
11.4. Use Of Big Data And Predictive Analytics
11.5. Robotics And Automation In Poultry Meat Processing
11.6. Use of Virtual reality (VR) In Production
11.7. Online Delivery Of Meat
12. COVID Impact On The Poultry Market
12.1. Demand Fluctuations In Different Countries
12.2. Supply Chain Challenges
12.3. Technological Adoptions
12.4. Survey
13. Global Poultry Market Size And Growth
13.1. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
13.1.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2019
13.1.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2019
13.2. Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
13.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2019 - 2023
13.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2019 - 2023
14. Poultry Market, Regional Analysis
14.1. Global Poultry Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
14.2. Global Poultry Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Region
14.3. Global Poultry Market, 2019-2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
15. Global Poultry Market Segmentation
15.1. Global Poultry Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
15.1.1. Chicken
15.1.2. Turkey
15.1.3. Others - Poultry
15.1.4. Ducks & Geese
15.2. Global Poultry Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
15.2.1. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
15.2.2. Foodservice Stores
15.2.3. Convenience Stores
15.2.4. E-commerce
15.2.5. Others
15.3. Global Poultry Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
15.3.1. Fresh/Chilled
15.3.2. Ready-to-Cook
15.3.3. Ready-to-Eat
15.3.4. Others
15.4. Global Poultry Market, Segmentation By Nature, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
15.4.1. Conventional
15.4.2. Organic
16. Global Poultry Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
16.1. Poultry Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global
16.2. Per Capita Average Poultry Market Expenditure, Global
17. Asia-Pacific Poultry Market
18. North America Poultry Market
19. South America Poultry Market
20. Western Europe Poultry Market
21. Eastern Europe Poultry Market
22. Middle East Poultry Market
23. Africa Poultry Market
24. Global Poultry Market Competitive Landscape
24.1. Company Profiles
24.2. Tyson Foods, Inc.
24.2.1. Company Overview
24.2.2. Products And Services
24.2.3. Business Strategy
24.2.4. Financial Overview
24.3. JBS S.A.
24.3.1. Company Overview
24.3.2. Products And Services
24.3.3. Business Strategy
24.3.4. Financial Overview
24.4. BRF S.A.
24.4.1. Company Overview
24.4.2. Products And Services
24.4.3. Business Strategy
24.4.4. Financial Overview
24.5. Koch Foods
24.5.1. Company Overview
24.5.2. Products And Services
24.5.3. Business Strategy
24.5.4. Financial Overview
24.6. Charoen Pokphand Foods
24.6.1. Company Overview
24.6.2. Products And Services
24.6.3. Business Strategy
24.6.4. Financial Overview
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Poultry Market
25.1. Cherkizovo Group Acquired Cargill Poultry Plant
25.2. Michael Foods Acquired Henningsen Foods Inc.
25.3. Plukon Food Group Acquired Grupo de Gestion Empresarial Avicola VMR, S.L. (VMR)
25.4. LDC Group Acquired Luche Tradition Volailles
25.5. Granja Tres Arroyos And Fribel Acquired Avex
25.6. Cherkizovo Group Acquired Altaisky Broiler
25.7. Cherkizovo Group Acquired A Majority Stake In Samson Food Products
25.8. Chesterfield Poultry Acquired Banham Poultry
25.9. Tyson Foods Inc Acquired Keystone Foods
25.10. Mitsubishi Corporation Merged With Betagro Group
25.11. Charoen Pokphand Foods Acquired Cofco Meat Suqian
25.12. Charoen Pokphand Foods Acquired A Majority Stake In Norfolk Foods
26. Market Background: Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market
26.1. Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Characteristics
26.1.1. Market Definition
26.2. Market Segmentation By Type
26.2.1. Meat
26.2.2. Poultry
26.2.3. Seafood
26.3. Global Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
26.4. Global Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, Value ($ Billion)
26.5. Global Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
26.6. Global Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market, 2015 - 2023 Historic And Forecast, By Region
26.7. Global Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, Value ($ Billion)
27. Poultry Market Opportunities And Strategies
27.1. Global Poultry Market In 2023 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
27.2. Global Poultry Market In 2023 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
27.3. Global Poultry Market In 2023 - Growth Strategies
27.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies
27.3.2. Competitor Strategies
28. Poultry Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
28.1. Conclusions
28.2. Recommendations
28.2.1. Product
28.2.2. Price
28.2.3. Place
28.2.4. Promotion
29. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kx4h5o
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: