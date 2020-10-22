Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to reliable estimates, global hand sanitizer market size is expected to reach a valuation of USD 17.2 billion by the year 2026. The growth is primarily attributed to rising prevalence of COVID-19, supportive regulatory scenario which promote the use of the product, and increasing awareness pertaining to personal hygiene.

The research document also highlights different segmentations of the market which are primarily based on product type, distribution channel, and regional outlook. The study talks about the impact of each market segment on the overall business sphere. Apart from this, the report conducts a thorough SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the major companies defining the competitive landscape, further enabling improved decision making during investment evaluation.

In fact, WHO (World Health Organization) has recommended the sanitization practices across residential, commercial, and industrial establishments in order to curb as well as prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. These health advisories from WHO has impelled the demand for hand sanitizers across the globe, thereby augmenting the industry remuneration.

It is to be noted that hand sanitizers are available in two types, namely, alcohol-based and non-alcohol-based. Industry experts cite that alcohol-based sanitizers are currently witnessing high demand. In addition to this, various public and private entities are developing sprinkler-based sanitization solutions in order to avert the transmission of COVID-19, which in turn is adding traction to global hand sanitizer market growth.

Focus among manufacturers towards improving their production capabilities in order to cater to high product demand is positively impacting worldwide hand sanitizer market trends. Additionally, rising adoption of hand rubs in households, departmental stores or supermarkets, industrial sector, and hospitals is stimulating the industry outlook.

Product Landscape

Based on product type, global hand sanitizer market growth is bifurcated into spray, foam, liquid, and gel. Estimates claim that liquid segment accounted for the largest market share in the year 2020 and is expected to showcase similar growth trends in the ensuing years. Rising cognizance among medical staff regarding disease transmission is a prime factor contributing towards popularity of the product across the globe.

On the other hand, worldwide hand sanitizer industry size from gel segment is predicted to expand significantly during the study duration, primarily due to high demand and consumption of the product.

Distribution Channel

Citing the distribution channel, the market is split into supermarket, retail suppliers, hospital pharmacies, and e-commerce. Global hand sanitizer market share from hospital pharmacies is expected to register considerable growth during the forecast period. High conversion rates of staff and patients into consumers has increased the demand for hand sanitizers, further favoring the overall market outlook.

Regional Analysis

From the regional point of view, global hand sanitizer market landscape is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. As per industry experts, North America is anticipated to hold a substantial market share in the forthcoming years. High occurrence of COVID-19 has compelled various companies to emphasize on expanding their production capacities, which in turn is positively swaying the business dynamics in North America.

Alternatively, Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer industry is reckoned to witness a strong CAGR through 2026, with China and India being the major contributors. Rising number of patients with coronavirus, coupled with increasing production of hand sanitizers are favoring the regional market outlook.

Global Hand Sanitizer Market Share by Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2026)

Spray

Liquid

Foam

Gel

Global Hand Sanitizer Market Growth by Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2026)

Supermarket

Retail Suppliers

Hospital Pharmacies

E-commerce

Others

Global Hand Sanitizer Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

U.K.

Spain

Asia-Pacific

India

Japan

South Korea

China

Latin America

Colombia

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Global Hand Sanitizer Market Competitive Scenario (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2026)

The Himalaya Drug Company

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Byotrol plc

Unilever plc

Skinvisible Inc.

SC Johnson & Son Inc.

Zep Inc.

KAS Direct LLC

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Medline Industries Inc.

Lion Corporation

Deb Group Ltd.

The Clorox Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Chattem Inc.

GOJO Industries Inc.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Best Sanitizers Inc.

Edgewell Personal Care Co.

EO Products

Vi-Jon Inc.

3M Co.

Nice Pak Products Inc.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Hand Sanitizer Market Insights

3.1. Hand Sanitizer- Industry snapshot

3.2. Hand Sanitizer Market dynamics

3.3. Industry analysis - Porter's five force

3.4. Hand Sanitizer Market PEST analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis, 2019

4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Hand Sanitizer Market

4.1. Current Scenario Analysis

4.1.1. Industry trends

4.1.2. Changing guidelines and regulations in healthcare

4.2. Future Growth Impact Analysis

4.2.1. Sustainability and opportunity analysis

5. Hand Sanitizer Market Size and Forecast by Product Type

5.1. Global Hand Sanitizer Market share by Type, 2019 & 2026

5.2. Gel

5.3. Liquid

5.4. Foam

5.5. Spray

6. Hand Sanitizer Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel

6.1. Global Hand Sanitizer Market share by Distribution Channel, 2019 & 2026

6.2. E-Commerce

6.3. Hospital Pharmacies

6.4. Retail Suppliers

6.5. Supermarket

7. Hand Sanitizer Market Size and Forecast by Region

