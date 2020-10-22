Dublin, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gypsum-based Products Market - Global & India Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This latest study collated and published by the author analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global & India gypsum-based products market to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the gypsum-based products market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the gypsum-based products market would progress during the forecast period of 2020-2030.
The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the gypsum-based products market that aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. this study also elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the gypsum-based products market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the gypsum-based products market, and estimate statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Thousand) and volume(Kilo Tons).
The report mentions company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the gypsum-based products market, wherein, various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.
Key Questions Answered in this report on Gypsum-based Products Market
Research Methodology - Gypsum-based Products Market
The research methodology adopted by analysts for combining the gypsum-based products market report is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of the industry-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts of the gypsum-based products market.
During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed industry stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers. On the basis of data obtained through the interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the gypsum-based products market.
For secondary research, analysts scrutinized numerous annual report publications, white papers, industry association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the gypsum-based products market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot: Global & India Gypsum-Based Products Market
1.2. Key Trends
1.3. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by Raw Material, 2015 and 2030
1.4. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by Product Type, 2015 and 2030
2. Market Overview
2.1. Product Overview
2.2. Market Indicators
2.3. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis
2.3.1. Drivers
2.3.2. Restraints
2.3.3. Opportunities
2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Threat of Substitutes
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. List of Raw Material Suppliers, by State
2.7. List of Manufacturers, by State
2.8. List of Distributors/Dealers/Retailers, by State
2.9. List of Potential Customers (Top Builders), by State (Procurement Volume)
3. Gypsum Plaster Technical Know-How Analysis
4. Trade Flow Potential, by Key Countries
5. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Plaster System
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by Plaster System, 2015 and 2030
5.3. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (Us$ Thousand) Forecast, by Plaster System, 2015-2030
5.3.1. Manually-Applied Plaster
5.3.2. Machine-Applied Plaster
5.3.3. Finishes
5.4. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Plaster System
6. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Raw Material
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by Raw Material, 2015 and 2030
6.3. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (Us$ Thousand) Forecast, by Raw Material, 2015-2030
6.3.1. Natural Gypsum
6.3.2. Synthetic Gypsum
6.4. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Raw Material
7. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by Product Type, 2015 and 2030
7.3. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (Us$ Thousand) Forecast, by Product Type, 2015-2030
7.3.1. Plaster
7.3.2. Pop
7.3.3. Wall Putty
7.3.4. Gypsum Panel
7.3.5. Rapid Wall
7.4. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product Type
8. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-Use
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by End-Use, 2015 and 2030
8.3. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (Us$ Thousand) Forecast, by End-Use, 2015-2030
8.3.1. Residential
8.3.2. Non-Residential
8.3.2.1. Hospitality
8.3.2.2. Healthcare
8.3.2.3. Educational Institutes
8.3.2.4. Offices Spaces
8.3.2.5. Others
8.4. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-Use
9. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
9.1. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by Region, 2015 and 2030
9.2. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (Us$ Thousand) Forecast, by Region, 2015-2030
9.2.1. North America
9.2.2. Latin America
9.2.3. Europe
9.2.4. Asia-Pacific
9.2.5. Middle East & Africa
9.3. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
10. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Plaster System
10.1. Introduction
10.2. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by Plaster System, 2015 and 2030
10.3. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume (Tons) and Value (Us$ Thousand) Forecast, by Plaster System, 2015-2030
10.3.1. Manually-Applied Plaster
10.3.2. Machine-Applied Plaster
10.3.3. Finishes
10.4. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Plaster System
11. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Raw Material
11.1. Introduction
11.2. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by Raw Material, 2015 and 2030
11.3. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume (Tons) and Value (Us$ Thousand) Forecast, by Raw Material, 2015-2030
11.3.1. Natural Gypsum
11.3.2. Synthetic Gypsum
11.4. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Raw Material
12. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product Type
12.1. Introduction
12.2. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by Product Type, 2015 and 2030
12.3. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume (Tons) and Value (Us$ Thousand) Forecast, by Product Type, 2015-2030
12.3.1. Plaster
12.3.2. Pop
12.3.3. Wall Putty
12.3.4. Gypsum Panel
12.3.5. Rapid Wall
12.4. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product Type
13. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-Use
13.1. Introduction
13.2. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by End-Use, 2015 and 2030
13.3. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume (Tons) and Value (Us$ Thousand) Forecast, by End-Use, 2015-2030
13.3.1. Residential
13.3.2. Non-Residential
13.3.2.1. Hospitality
13.3.2.2. Healthcare
13.3.2.3. Educational Institutes
13.3.2.4. Offices Spaces
13.3.2.5. Others
13.4. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-Use
14. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by State
14.1. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by State, 2015 and 2030
14.2. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume (Tons) and Value (Us$ Thousand) Forecast, by State, 2015-2030
14.2.1. Maharashtra
14.2.2. Gujarat
14.2.3. Karnataka
14.2.4. Tamil Nadu
14.2.5. Andhra Pradesh
14.2.6. Telangana
14.2.7. West Bengal
14.2.8. Uttar Pradesh
14.2.9. Punjab
14.2.10. Delhi
14.2.11. Rest of India
14.3. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Attractiveness Analysis, by State
15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Global & India Gypsum-Based Products Market Share Analysis, by Company (2019)
15.2. Company Profiles
15.2.1. Saint-Gobain S.A.
15.2.1.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees
15.2.1.2. Company Description
15.2.1.3. Business Segments
15.2.2. Knauf Gips Kg
15.2.2.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees
15.2.2.2. Company Description
15.2.2.3. Business Segments
15.2.3. Global Gypsum Company Ltd.
15.2.3.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees
15.2.3.2. Company Description
15.2.3.3. Business Segments
15.2.4. Escayescos, Sl
15.2.4.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees
15.2.4.2. Company Description
15.2.4.3. Business Segments
15.2.5. Usg Corporation
15.2.5.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees
15.2.5.2. Company Description
15.2.5.3. Business Segments
15.2.6. James Hardie Industries plc.
15.2.6.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees
15.2.6.2. Company Description
15.2.6.3. Business Segments
15.2.7. Georgia-Pacific Gypsum Ii LLC
15.2.7.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees
15.2.7.2. Company Description
15.2.7.3. Business Segments
15.2.8. Yoshino Gypsum Co.Ltd.
15.2.8.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees
15.2.8.2. Company Description
15.2.8.3. Business Segments
15.2.9. Kingspan Group
15.2.9.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees
15.2.9.2. Company Description
15.2.9.3. Business Segments
15.2.10. Vans Gypsum Pvt. Ltd
15.2.10.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees
15.2.10.2. Company Description
15.2.10.3. Business Segments
15.2.11. Lafargeholcim Ltd
15.2.11.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees
15.2.11.2. Company Description
15.2.11.3. Business Segments
16. Primary Research - Key Insights
17. Assumptions and Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kcy1v7
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: