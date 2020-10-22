Dublin, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gypsum-based Products Market - Global & India Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This latest study collated and published by the author analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global & India gypsum-based products market to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the gypsum-based products market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the gypsum-based products market would progress during the forecast period of 2020-2030.



The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the gypsum-based products market that aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. this study also elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the gypsum-based products market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the gypsum-based products market, and estimate statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Thousand) and volume(Kilo Tons).



The report mentions company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the gypsum-based products market, wherein, various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.



Key Questions Answered in this report on Gypsum-based Products Market



Which raw material is likely to generate the highest revenue by 2030?

Which plaster system of gypsum-based products is expected to grow at fastest pace by the end of 2030?

Which end use segment is the major consumer of gypsum-based products?

How much revenue is the gypsum-based products market in India expected to generate by the end of the forecast period?

How are key market players successfully earning revenue out of the advantages of gypsum-based products?

What all companies operate across the globe?

What are the indicators expected to drive the gypsum-based products market?

Which state of India will hold major share of the market?

Research Methodology - Gypsum-based Products Market



The research methodology adopted by analysts for combining the gypsum-based products market report is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of the industry-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts of the gypsum-based products market.



During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed industry stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers. On the basis of data obtained through the interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the gypsum-based products market.



For secondary research, analysts scrutinized numerous annual report publications, white papers, industry association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the gypsum-based products market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot: Global & India Gypsum-Based Products Market

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by Raw Material, 2015 and 2030

1.4. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by Product Type, 2015 and 2030



2. Market Overview

2.1. Product Overview

2.2. Market Indicators

2.3. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

2.3.1. Drivers

2.3.2. Restraints

2.3.3. Opportunities

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Threat of Substitutes

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. List of Raw Material Suppliers, by State

2.7. List of Manufacturers, by State

2.8. List of Distributors/Dealers/Retailers, by State

2.9. List of Potential Customers (Top Builders), by State (Procurement Volume)



3. Gypsum Plaster Technical Know-How Analysis



4. Trade Flow Potential, by Key Countries



5. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Plaster System

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by Plaster System, 2015 and 2030

5.3. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (Us$ Thousand) Forecast, by Plaster System, 2015-2030

5.3.1. Manually-Applied Plaster

5.3.2. Machine-Applied Plaster

5.3.3. Finishes

5.4. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Plaster System



6. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Raw Material

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by Raw Material, 2015 and 2030

6.3. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (Us$ Thousand) Forecast, by Raw Material, 2015-2030

6.3.1. Natural Gypsum

6.3.2. Synthetic Gypsum

6.4. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Raw Material



7. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by Product Type, 2015 and 2030

7.3. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (Us$ Thousand) Forecast, by Product Type, 2015-2030

7.3.1. Plaster

7.3.2. Pop

7.3.3. Wall Putty

7.3.4. Gypsum Panel

7.3.5. Rapid Wall

7.4. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product Type



8. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-Use

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by End-Use, 2015 and 2030

8.3. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (Us$ Thousand) Forecast, by End-Use, 2015-2030

8.3.1. Residential

8.3.2. Non-Residential

8.3.2.1. Hospitality

8.3.2.2. Healthcare

8.3.2.3. Educational Institutes

8.3.2.4. Offices Spaces

8.3.2.5. Others

8.4. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-Use



9. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by Region, 2015 and 2030

9.2. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (Us$ Thousand) Forecast, by Region, 2015-2030

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Latin America

9.2.3. Europe

9.2.4. Asia-Pacific

9.2.5. Middle East & Africa

9.3. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



10. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Plaster System

10.1. Introduction

10.2. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by Plaster System, 2015 and 2030

10.3. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume (Tons) and Value (Us$ Thousand) Forecast, by Plaster System, 2015-2030

10.3.1. Manually-Applied Plaster

10.3.2. Machine-Applied Plaster

10.3.3. Finishes

10.4. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Plaster System



11. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Raw Material

11.1. Introduction

11.2. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by Raw Material, 2015 and 2030

11.3. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume (Tons) and Value (Us$ Thousand) Forecast, by Raw Material, 2015-2030

11.3.1. Natural Gypsum

11.3.2. Synthetic Gypsum

11.4. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Raw Material



12. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product Type

12.1. Introduction

12.2. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by Product Type, 2015 and 2030

12.3. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume (Tons) and Value (Us$ Thousand) Forecast, by Product Type, 2015-2030

12.3.1. Plaster

12.3.2. Pop

12.3.3. Wall Putty

12.3.4. Gypsum Panel

12.3.5. Rapid Wall

12.4. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product Type



13. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-Use

13.1. Introduction

13.2. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by End-Use, 2015 and 2030

13.3. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume (Tons) and Value (Us$ Thousand) Forecast, by End-Use, 2015-2030

13.3.1. Residential

13.3.2. Non-Residential

13.3.2.1. Hospitality

13.3.2.2. Healthcare

13.3.2.3. Educational Institutes

13.3.2.4. Offices Spaces

13.3.2.5. Others

13.4. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-Use



14. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by State

14.1. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by State, 2015 and 2030

14.2. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume (Tons) and Value (Us$ Thousand) Forecast, by State, 2015-2030

14.2.1. Maharashtra

14.2.2. Gujarat

14.2.3. Karnataka

14.2.4. Tamil Nadu

14.2.5. Andhra Pradesh

14.2.6. Telangana

14.2.7. West Bengal

14.2.8. Uttar Pradesh

14.2.9. Punjab

14.2.10. Delhi

14.2.11. Rest of India

14.3. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Attractiveness Analysis, by State



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Global & India Gypsum-Based Products Market Share Analysis, by Company (2019)

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. Saint-Gobain S.A.

15.2.1.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees

15.2.1.2. Company Description

15.2.1.3. Business Segments

15.2.2. Knauf Gips Kg

15.2.2.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees

15.2.2.2. Company Description

15.2.2.3. Business Segments

15.2.3. Global Gypsum Company Ltd.

15.2.3.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees

15.2.3.2. Company Description

15.2.3.3. Business Segments

15.2.4. Escayescos, Sl

15.2.4.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees

15.2.4.2. Company Description

15.2.4.3. Business Segments

15.2.5. Usg Corporation

15.2.5.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees

15.2.5.2. Company Description

15.2.5.3. Business Segments

15.2.6. James Hardie Industries plc.

15.2.6.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees

15.2.6.2. Company Description

15.2.6.3. Business Segments

15.2.7. Georgia-Pacific Gypsum Ii LLC

15.2.7.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees

15.2.7.2. Company Description

15.2.7.3. Business Segments

15.2.8. Yoshino Gypsum Co.Ltd.

15.2.8.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees

15.2.8.2. Company Description

15.2.8.3. Business Segments

15.2.9. Kingspan Group

15.2.9.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees

15.2.9.2. Company Description

15.2.9.3. Business Segments

15.2.10. Vans Gypsum Pvt. Ltd

15.2.10.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees

15.2.10.2. Company Description

15.2.10.3. Business Segments

15.2.11. Lafargeholcim Ltd

15.2.11.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees

15.2.11.2. Company Description

15.2.11.3. Business Segments



16. Primary Research - Key Insights



17. Assumptions and Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kcy1v7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900