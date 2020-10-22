New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL KOMBUCHA MARKET FORECAST 2019-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05242350/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Kombucha is characterized by a healthy beverage made by combining sugar, tea, and the symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast, or SCOBY (symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast).It helps control liver cell toxicity, and is believed to aid weight loss, digestion, and detoxification.



The fermented drink originated around 220 BC, and serves as a functional beverage owing to its health advantages.

Kombucha helps battle arthritis, cancer, and various other degenerative diseases.It is also capable of increasing metabolism, detoxing the body, rebuilding connective tissues, boosting energy levels, and reducing headaches.



Besides, the fermented beverage comprises bacterial acids and enzymes produced by the body to detoxify its system, thereby minimizing the pancreatic load and alleviating the liver’s burden.Kombucha is also rich in folic acid and B-vitamins; the primary elements that help produce and maintain new body cells.



Furthermore, according to the American Cancer Society, kombucha is considered a cure-all, in terms of being useful for a vast range of conditions, such as, baldness, multiple sclerosis, chronic fatigue syndrome, intestinal disorders, cancer, insomnia, and AIDS.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global kombucha market growth analysis includes the assessment of the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.The Asia Pacific observes an increasing demand for natural and organic kombucha, incorporated with high product innovation, and surging brand penetration.



As a result, the region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for kombucha, globally.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The large number of functional beverage manufacturers across a small market, increases the competition.Additionally, the active participation of foodservice businesses, primarily by launching innovative flavors, influences consumer demands, and creates a highly competitive environment for global players.



This also results in firms merchandising products at a fairly equal price.Moreover, online sales are increasing steadily, owing to high internet penetration.



Therefore, the degree of industrial rivalry within the global kombucha market is high.

Key players operating in the market include, Go! Kombucha, New Age Beverages Corporation (Bucha Kombucha), GT’s Living Foods, Pepsico Inc (Kevita Kombucha), Health-Ade Kombucha, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. BREW DR KOMBUCHA

2. GO! KOMBUCHA

3. GT’S LIVING FOODS

4. HEALTH-ADE KOMBUCHA

5. HUMM KOMBUCHA LLC

6. KOSMIC KOMBUCHA

7. LIVE SODA LLC

8. MAKANA BEVERAGES INC (THEBU KOMBUCHA)

9. NESSALLA KOMBUCHA

10. NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORPORATION (BUCHA KOMBUCHA)

11. PEPSICO INC (KEVITA KOMBUCHA)

12. REVIVE KOMBUCHA

13. SUJA LIFE LLC

14. THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC

15. WONDER DRINK KOMBUCHA

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05242350/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001