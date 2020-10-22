Dublin, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the robotics industry "Agility Raises $20 Million to Help Meet Demand for Humanoid Robots"

In recent years there has been rising interest in service robots to assist humans by automating dangerous, physically demanding or repetitive tasks. Agility Robotics recently announced that it has raised $20 million in funding to help it meet demand from logistics providers and e-commerce for its bipedal robots. Digit, Agility Robotics’ humanoid robot has mobility and manipulation capabilities and can handle unstructured indoor and outdoor terrain, allowing it to go wherever people go. As a result, Digit is suitable for a range of tasks even in spaces that were not purpose built for automation and is already in testing at Ford Motors for automated delivery in tandem with self driving cars.



Agility plans to use the new round of funding to deliver more of their robots for a variety of different applications. Meanwhile, Kindred AI recently announced that its fleet of AI powered SORT robots have picked a lifetime of 100 million retail units since their launch in 2017. SORT pick and place robotics utilize the AutoGrasp AI technology to identify items allowing the robots to pick, place and sort items into customer orders.

