LONDON, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) has awarded ISG a place on the UK Government’s latest G-Cloud framework, G-Cloud 12.

The award gives UK public sector organizations, including central government, local councils, NHS trusts and other bodies, access to ISG’s market-leading cloud advisory services, which can be procured through a centralized website, the Digital Marketplace.

As part of the award, public sector organizations will be able to procure ISG GovernX®, a digital supplier and contract management platform that automates contract management and gives a complete overview of all the organization’s contracts and suppliers, including areas of potential risk and opportunities for cost reduction.

Also available under the award is ISG ProBenchmark®, a patented SaaS-based benchmarking and market price intelligence platform that ensures organizations know whether they are overpaying for services based on current market intelligence.

G-Cloud 12 incorporates some 38,000 cloud services categorized into three lots: cloud hosting, cloud software, and cloud support. As a result of the award, public sector organizations will be able to access ISG’s expertise across a range of areas as part of the cloud support category, including:

Cloud Data and Analytics Services

Cloud Digital Solution Services

Automation Services

Research Services

Network and Software Advisory Services

Cloud Sourcing Services

Cloud Managed Services

Steve Hall, president, ISG EMEA, and partner, Digital Advisory Services, said: “Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, this is a critical time for public sector organizations in the UK to review spending, reduce costs and build resilience through use of digitization and cloud services. ISG has long been committed to helping public sector bodies improve efficiency. The inclusion of ISG GovernX and ISG ProBenchmark gives organizations the opportunity to see where they can create efficiency and streamline services.”

ISG GovernX offers automated, digital, data-driven workflows for the people responsible for managing government suppliers. The platform automatically flags issues such as service duplication and invoicing errors and keeps track of auto-renewal terms. ISG GovernX also can identify and manage areas of risk from third parties, such as compliance issues.

Eleanor Winn, director, ISG, said: “It’s almost impossible to stay on top of the detail of dozens, hundreds or even thousands of suppliers if you do it manually. The potential for waste and value leakage is enormous.

“ISG GovernX helps you track the performance of suppliers so you know you’re getting the best value. At a time when the public sector is looking to make savings and become more efficient, automating the process of contract management will make a real difference in the pursuit of taxpayer savings.”

View ISG’s services on the Digital Marketplace. Guidelines on how to buy cloud services on the Digital Marketplace can be accessed here.

