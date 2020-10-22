Dublin, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Next-Generation Surgical Robotics Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size of next-generation surgical robotics was valued at $10.9 million in 2019. The global next-generation surgical robotics market is expected to grow at a robust rate. It is anticipated to reach $884.5 million in 2030 with a CAGR of 44.6% during the forecast period 2020-2030.



This growth is primarily due to the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, elevating the global population coupled with the geriatric population, favorable reimbursement policies in developed economies, and increasing investments to develop advanced robotic platforms. However, several factors, such as a shortage of skilled professionals and restrictive regulatory framework, are the primary obstacle hindering the growth of the global next-generation surgical robotics market.



The global next-generation surgical robotics market is anticipated to gain significant traction in the future. Several key players are engaging in developing advanced surgical robotics, testing the capabilities of miniaturization, autonomous, and telesurgery technologies.



The market for next-generation surgical robotics is at a nascent stage, with only two companies having commercialized offerings. The rest of the products by other companies are still in the investigational phase and is expected to launch during the forecast period, 2020-2030.



The factors, such as increasing awareness about the advantages of surgical robotics coupled with the improving healthcare infrastructure in several economies and increasing investments & funding within the surgical robotics domain, is expected to bolster the growth of next-generation surgical robotics market.



Competitive Landscape



The global next-generation surgical robotics market is dominated by a PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, followed by CMR Surgical Ltd. in 2019. The companies in this market are continuously collaborating with research institutions to expand their research capabilities to develop technologically advanced products.



In the past four years, i.e., (January 2016 June 2020), the market has witnessed 25 key developments, most of which were funding activities. Efforts are put in to introduce more technologically advanced products in the market, targeting specific unmet surgical applications. With the introduction of new and upgraded devices with enhanced capabilities, it has become increasingly possible to unlock new use cases for next-generation surgical robotic technologies.



The key players contributing to the global next-generation surgical market are Activ Surgical, Inc., AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc., CMR Surgical Ltd., Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (Siemens Healthineers AG), Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd., Microbot Medical, Inc., PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, Vicarious Surgical Inc., Virtual Incision Corporation, and Virtuoso Surgical, Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are significant technological advancements in surgical robotics and how the market for next-generation surgical robotics is expected to evolve in the future?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global next-generation surgical robotics market?

Who are the leading companies actively working on implementing next-generation surgical robotics technologies?

What is the current revenue contribution of the different technology types, and how would it change in the forecast period?

What is the current market share of each of the companies in the global next-generation surgical robotics market, and what are expected to be their contributions in 2030?

What is the growth potential of next-generation surgical robotics in the region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for surgical robotics?

How is the patent landscape evolved in the past years in the next-generation surgical robotics market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Technology Definition

2 Scope of Research Study

3 Research Methodology

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Global Next-Generation Surgical Robotics Market Overview

4.2 Product Analysis

4.3 Regulatory Scenario

4.3.1 U.S.

4.3.2 Europe

4.3.2.1 Impact of the EU's Medical Device Regulations (MDR)

4.3.2.1.1 Expansion of Product Scope

4.3.2.1.2 Reclassification of Medical Devices as per Associated Risk, Contact Duration, and Invasiveness

4.3.2.1.3 More Supportive Clinical Investigations for Class III and Implantable Medical Devices

4.3.2.1.4 Dedicated Personal for MDR Compliance

4.3.2.1.5 More Emphasis on Post-Market Surveillance

4.3.2.1.6 Requirement of Common Specifications

4.3.2.1.7 Implementation of a Unique Device Identification (UDI) Mechanism

4.3.3 Japan

4.3.4 China

4.4 Key Enabling Technologies

4.4.1 Haptics: Re-Establishing the Lost Connect Between Surgeon and Patient

4.4.2 Artificial Intelligence: A Technological Paradigms in Surgical Robotics

4.5 Case Studies of Few Novel Concepts

4.6 Patent Analysis

4.6.1 Patent Filing Trend

4.6.2 Patent Filing Trend, by Technology

4.6.3 Patent Filing Trend, by Country

4.6.4 CPC Codes

4.6.5 Patent Landscape - Miniaturized Surgical Robotics

4.6.6 Patent Landscape - Autonomous Surgical Robotics

4.6.7 Patent Landscape - Teleoperated Surgical Robotics

4.6.8 Key Innovative Patents

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Key Developments and Strategies

5.1.1 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions Activities

5.1.2 Funding Activities

5.1.3 Regulatory and Legal

5.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.1.5 New Offerings

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Growth Share Analysis

6 Global Next-Generation Surgical Robotics Market Scenario

6.1 Limitations and Assumptions

6.2 Key Findings

6.3 Potential Opportunities

6.3.1 Development of Low-Cost Next-Generation Surgical Systems

6.3.2 Development of Surgical Simulators for Training

6.4 Market Dynamics

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Impact Analysis

6.4.3 Market Drivers

6.4.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Inciting the Use of Robotic-Assisted Surgeries

6.4.3.2 Elevating Elderly Population: A Shifting Trend Toward More Minimally Invasive Surgeries

6.4.3.3 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure in Developing Countries Expected to Increase Uptake of Next-Generation Surgical Robotics Technologies

6.4.3.4 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Signifies the Need for Next-Generation Surgical Robotics

6.4.3.5 Low Cost of Next-Generation Surgical Robotic Platforms

6.4.4 Market Restraints

6.4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

6.4.4.2 Restrictive Reimbursement Framework

7 Global Next-Generation Surgical Robotics Market (by Technology), 2019-2030

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Miniaturized Surgical Robotics

7.3 Autonomous Surgical Robotics

7.4 Teleoperated Surgical Robotics

8 Global Next-Generation Surgical Robotics Market (by Application), 2019-2030

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 General Surgery

8.3 Urology Surgery

8.4 Aesthetic Surgery

8.5 Cardiology Surgery

8.6 Gynecology Surgery

8.7 Neurology Surgery

9 Global Next-Generation Surgical Robotics Market (by Region), 2019-2030

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Company Overview

10.2 Role of the Company in the Next-Generation Surgical Robotics Market

10.3 Product Roadmap

10.4 Revenue Estimation

10.5 SWOT Analysis

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc.

Activ Surgical, Inc.

CMR Surgical Limited

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (Siemens Healthineers AG)

Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd.

Microbot Medical, Inc.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

Vicarious Surgical, Inc.

Virtual Incision Corporation

Virtuoso Surgical, Inc.

