The United States Managed Service Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2020-2025.
The US managed service market is growing due to the changing landscape of IT infrastructure, especially in small and medium enterprises (SMEs), who are continually focusing on outsourcing cybersecurity solutions. It is estimated that successful deployment of managed services will help in reducing IT cost by 25%-45%, and it will increase operational efficiency by 45%-65%.
Key Market Trends
Managed Network Segment is Expected to Grow Significantly
Managed Network Services (MNS) are a class of Managed Service that facilitates businesses to outsource the management of their customer premise equipment (CPE), and networks, such as switches, routers, access points, firewalls, and more. Also, in the North American region, the US dominates the regional 5G market owing to a high rate of investment for 5G deployment., regarding investment, adoption, and applications. The end-user industry in the country accounts for the significant portion of the global consumption of 5G technology. This is expected to enable MSPs to improve network design, optimization, and management and play a significant part in rolling out 5G services especially for tier 2 and tier 3 carriers.
BFSI to Witness Significant Growth
For banks and financial institutions, data centers have become the most critical part of their IT infrastructure and need efficient management and monitoring. Managed services for banks include monitoring, administration, and management of various servers, storage, backup, databases, and network devices. Furthermore, they also offer a multi-level security framework for their data centers to ensure the uptime of this critical infrastructure.
Competitive Landscape
The United States managed services market is consolidated, and it is dominated by major players. Some of the major players in the market are Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, and Wipro Ltd, among others.
In March 2020, Infosys and IBM announced a partnership to help business enterprises accelerate their digital transformation activity using the IBM cloud services. This collaboration may help the enterprises transition, modernize, and transform their workflows and applications with IBM cloud services. This may help the enterprises that are operating in highly regulated industries, like BFSI, healthcare, and other industries.
