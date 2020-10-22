Dublin, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Data Center Construction Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Data Center Construction Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 9% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025).
The exponential growth of data requirements in the country has been fueling data center construction. As per Turner & Townsend, its data center cost index 2019 study suggested that in the United States, Dallas, North Virginia, and Phoenix were the "overheated" markets for Data Center construction in 2019.
Key Market Trends
Cooling Systems (Mechanical Infrastructure) Expected to Show Significant Growth
The United States has maintained a continued growth in data center infrastructure solutions. The investments in tier-2 cities are responsible for data center facilities to rise, especially for local users, which is driving the growth of the data center cooling systems.
Healthcare Industry Expected to Grow
Data generation is growing exponentially across the end-user industries, with the healthcare industry holding a significant share. The healthcare industry generates enormous amounts of data. Collection of data by various healthcare departments from clinical trials and several outpatient records is also required to analyze such data and derive meaningful analysis. However, most of the hospitals involved in such data collection are not equipped with relevant infrastructure.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the United States Data Center Construction Market is moderately fragmented owing to the presence of several regional players offering innovative solutions and services in the market. The solution providers are increasingly expanding their data center capacity to cater to the growing demands of the customers.
June 2020 - Aligned announced the expansion of its hyperscale data center campus in Ashburn, Virginia, beginning construction on a second 120 MW facility in Loudoun County. Building on Aligned's existing 370,000 sqft, 60 MW Ashburn data center completed in 2019, the adjacent new 513,000-sqft facility will add 120 MW upon completion. At full build, the company's hyperscale campus will offer approximately one million sqft of space and 180 MW of capacity. The company said that the campus sits positioned atop fiber and conduit routes that offer access to more than 50 carriers in the immediate area.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Cloud Applications, AI, and Big Data
4.2.2 Rising Adoption of Hyperscale Data Centers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Increase in Real Estate Costs
4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5 Key US Data Center Construction Statistics
4.5.1 Number of Data Centers in the United States, 2019
4.5.2 Number of Data Center Under Construction in the United States, 2019
4.5.3 Average Capex And Opex for the US Data Center Construction
4.5.4 Power Capacity Absorption, Data Centers, in MW, Selected Cites, 2019
4.6 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Market
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Infrastructure
5.1.1 Electrical Infrastructure
5.1.1.1 UPS Systems
5.1.1.2 Other Electrical Infrastructure
5.1.2 Mechanical Infrastructure
5.1.2.1 Cooling Systems
5.1.2.2 Racks
5.1.2.3 Other Mechanical Infrastructure
5.1.3 General Construction
5.2 By Tier Type
5.2.1 Tier-I and -II
5.2.2 Tier-III
5.2.3 Tier-IV
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
5.3.2 IT and Telecommunications
5.3.3 Government and Defense
5.3.4 Healthcare
5.3.5 Other End Users
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 Schneider SE
6.1.3 DPR Construction Inc.
6.1.4 Fortis Construction Inc.
6.1.5 Hensel Phelps Construction Co. Inc.
6.1.6 HITT Contracting Inc.
6.1.7 AECOM Engineering
6.1.8 Clune Construction Company LP
6.1.9 Nabholz Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
