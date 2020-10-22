Dublin, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CBD Top Brands & Pricing Report: Topicals are Increasing in the US Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

If you are interested in the US market then this is the report for you. As well as gaining valuable data around brand engagement with product categories, and added and discontinued products, you'll also find new product and price reduction analysis and information about new cannabinoids.



While oils have always been the most common format, and continue to be, topicals appear to be growing in the US market, as have other categories such as flowers and vape. In addition, some of the top brands have also started to sell other types of cannabinoids aside from CBD, including CBG and CBN.



This report provides a detailed analysis of the US market and the changes in product offerings and pricing between the first and third quarter of 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Brands and Categories

Most prevalent brands

Number of product categories carried

Product offering: number of brands

Product offering over time: number of brands

Product offering: number of SKUs

Product offering over time: number of SKUs

Number of SKUs added and removed

4 Product Analysis

Number product analysis

New product pricing analysis

Discontinued product analysis

5 Pricing Analysis

Price reductions

Pricing analysis: RRPs

Pricing analysis: product price per mg of CBD

Pricing analysis: most common formats

Price per mg by product category over time

Price per mg variation

6 Additional Cannabinoid Analysis

