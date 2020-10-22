New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Market by Material, Usability, FDA Class, Application, Hospital Department, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978263/?utm_source=GNW

The growth of the healthcare industry is also propelling the demand for antimicrobial hospital textiles significantly.



All these factors are expected to drive the market for antimicrobial hospital textiles.



Cotton is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the antimicrobial hospital textiles market.



The antimicrobial textiles market is segmented on material into cotton, polyester, polyamide, and others.Cotton is the largest and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to its comfort and easy availability factor.



The demand for polyester is expected to grow at a second-fastest rate over the next five years.



Attire is the largest application of antimicrobial hospital textiles market.



The antimicrobial textiles market is segmented based on applications into attire, surgical supplies & wipes, sheets & blankets, and others.Among these, the attire segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period as a result of rising cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and the need to prevent transmission of infection.



Also, attire is the largest application because it is used in every department in the hospital facility.



APAC is the fastest-growing market for antimicrobial hospital textiles.



APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% between 2020 and 2025. The antimicrobial hospital textiles market is expected to grow in APAC due to growing health awareness and rising income levels in the region. Moreover, changing lifestyles, increasing disposable income, and expansion in the healthcare industry is driving the demand for antimicrobial hospital textiles in the region.

The key companies profiled in this report on the antimicrobial hospital textiles market include Milliken & Company (US), Trevira GmbH (Germany), Unitika Trading Co. Ltd. (Japan), Thai Acrylic Fiber Co. Ltd. (Thailand), PurThread Technologies, Inc. (US), LifeThreads LLC (US), Sinterama (Italy), Smith & Nephew Plc. (UK), and Herculite Inc. (US).



