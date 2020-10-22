ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (“Chart”) (NASDAQ: GTLS) today announced their participation in a U.S. Department of Energy project, Demonstration and Framework for H2@Scale in Texas and Beyond. The project is supported by DOE’s Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office within the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. H2@Scale in Texas and Beyond intends to show that renewable hydrogen can be a cost-effective fuel for multiple end-use applications, including fuel cell electric vehicles, when coupled with large, baseload consumers that use hydrogen for clean, reliable stationary power. Chart is partnering with Frontier Energy, GTI, University of Texas at Austin, OneH2, Texas Gas Service, SoCalGas, Toyota Motor North America, Shell, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Air Liquide to conduct two related projects: (1) UT-Austin will host a first-of-its-kind integration of commercial hydrogen production, distribution, storage, and use. The project partners will generate zero-carbon hydrogen onsite via electrolysis with solar and wind power and reformation of renewable natural gas from a Texas landfill. It is the first time that both sources of renewable hydrogen will be used in the same project. The hydrogen will power a stationary fuel cell to provide clean, reliable power for the Texas Advanced Computing Center and supply a hydrogen station with zero-emission fuel to fill a fleet of Toyota Mirai fuel cell electric vehicles and (2) At the Port of Houston, the project team will conduct a feasibility study for scaling up hydrogen production and use. The team will assess available resources, prospective hydrogen users, and delivery infrastructure, such as existing pipelines that supply hydrogen to refineries. Chart is excited to have the opportunity to participate in H2@Scale in Texas with these leading companies and experts on this important zero carbon initiative, and ensuring the renewable hydrogen supply chain is a viable and economic solution for reducing greenhouse gases in and around the Port of Houston and beyond.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/468e1b4f-e1f1-443c-a387-70640800bc4d

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Our unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. We are committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for our company as well as our customers. With over 25 global locations from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, we maintain accountability and transparency to our team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.Chartindustries.com.

About Frontier Energy

Frontier Energy is a nationwide professional services and engineering firm with expertise in alternative transportation, building decarbonization, advanced energy efficiency, and market introduction of transformative technologies. Since 1999, Frontier Energy has staffed and managed the California Fuel Cell Partnership, a public-private collaborative dedicated to hydrogen fuel cell transportation. Based in San Ramon, California, Frontier Energy has offices in Texas, New York, Minnesota, and throughout California. Please visit www.frontierenergy.com.

About GTI

GTI is a leading research, development, and training organization that has been addressing global energy and environmental challenges by developing technology-based solutions for consumers, industry, and government for nearly 80 years. www.gti.energy

About University of Texas

UT-Austin ranks among the 40 best universities in the world. It supports some 51,000 diverse students with top national programs across 18 colleges and schools. As Texas’ leading research university, UT attracts more than $650 million annually for discovery. The university contributes to the advancement of society through research, creative activity, scholarly inquiry and the development and dissemination of new knowledge, including the commercialization of University discoveries.

About H2@Scale

H2@Scale is a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) initiative led by the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) to enable affordable hydrogen production, storage, distribution and utilization across multiple sectors in the economy. It includes DOE funded projects and national laboratory-industry co-funded activities to accelerate research, development, and demonstration of hydrogen technologies and advance the H2@Scale vision. For more information, visit www.energy.gov/eere/fuelcells/h2scale.

For more information, click here:

http://ir.chartindustries.com/

Investor Relations Contact: