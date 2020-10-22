Optimizing Your Immune System Before You Need It



HICKSVILLE, NY, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Can B Corp. (OTCQB: CANB) (“Can B” or the “Company”), diversified health and wellness company is pleased to announce its collaboration with Dr. Karl Zarse in launching ImmuneX2, a super immune boosting AM/PM supplement. According to Dr. Zarse, ImmuneX2 ingredients are correlated with optimizing your immune system before you need it. The Company is expecting to start shipping ImmuneX2 by the end of November.

ImmuneX2 is a high concentration immune booster and is positioned for AM/PM dosing for consistent serum concentration. It's pre-packaged for maximum convenience and offers free member access for ongoing education that updates in real-time.

The physician-developed immunity optimization formula has both innate and adaptive immune functionality specifically targeted with ImmuneX2’s proprietary customer blend focused on immune system optimization. According to Dr. Zarse, no other product exceeds the dosages of this blend while avoiding any issues of toxicity. It can compensate for variations in the client base including malabsorption issues, size differences, and baseline health status. Maximum benefit is obtained not only by staying adherent to the daily supplement line but also by following and learning an online education program.

Marco Alfonsi, Can B’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are really excited to have this opportunity to bring to market such a unique, powerful, and needed product such as ImmuneX2. Dr. Zarse states that he and his team have come up with a supercharged proprietary immunity blend. Our fulfillment operations in Lacey, Washington, just outside of Seattle, are ramping up preparation for expected substantial production. Our current and expanding distribution network, especially the medical offices and doctors, are prime candidates to start accepting shipments by the end of November.”

Dr. Karl Zarse stated, “It’s been an absolute pleasure working with such a professional team at Can B Corp. and its Pure Health division. This collaboration and strategy have made my dream come true in having an immune-boosting system widely available to the public. I think it’s going to be a game-changer as to why keeping an optimized immune system is so important in order to live a healthy lifestyle. I look forward to working closely with Can B in producing ImmuneX2 and distributing it through their existing sales channels and ever-expanding network.”

Dr. Karl Zarse is the founding member of Idaho Spine and Pain. He is certified by the American Board of Interventional Pain Physicians and travels throughout the country to bring his patients the most advanced therapies available. For additional information on Dr. Karl Zarse, please visit http://www.idahospineandpain.com.

The statements made herein have not been evaluated by the FDA. ImmuneX2 is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Can B Corp.

Can B Corp. (OTCQB: CANB) is a Health & Wellness company providing the highest quality cannabidiol (CBD) products under the brands of Canbiola, Seven Chakras, NuWellness, Pure Leaf Oil, and Duramed. Can B utilizes multi-channel distribution to reach consumers, including medical facilities, doctor offices, retailers, online and direct. Can B is also an exclusive partner of the LifeGuard® Brand in developing a line of consumer products. The Company is also launching Super Foods, a line of nutritional supplements. Can B Corp. owns and operates an R&D and production facility in Lacey, WA, and Green Grow Farms, a licensed hemp grow and cultivation in New York.

