NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Third quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $2.5 million or $0.88 per diluted share compared to $2.6 million or $0.91 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2019. Net income decreased by 1.5% and earnings per diluted share decreased by 3.4% for the quarter compared to the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income increased by 4.7% to $7.6 million from $7.3 million in the comparable period in 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, earnings per diluted share rose to $2.70 from $2.59, an increase of 4.3% from the comparable period in 2019.

Pre-tax, pre-prevision net income increased 8% from the same quarter in 2019 or 13% when excluding securities gains of $149,000 in the third quarter of 2019.

Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb remarked, “Truxton has adjusted well to the effects of the pandemic on our clients and employees. We’re meeting with clients and generating new business effectively under significant operating constraints. Though uncertainty regarding the length and severity of the pandemic remains, our asset quality metrics are holding up. While the overwhelming majority of the loans we modified to provide pandemic relief are again paying in accordance with their terms, we have added meaningfully to our allowance for loan and lease losses and supplemented our long-term capital with the issuance of subordinated debt.”

Key Highlights

  • Wealth Management service rose 5% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019. Wealth management services constituted 96% of non-interest income in the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
  • Loans rose by 22% to $414 million compared to September 30, 2019 and were down 1% compared to June 30, 2020.
  • We ended the third quarter with $46.7 million in loans made pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provisions of the CARES Act, assisting our small business clients to cover payrolls and other essential costs during this pandemic period.
  • Total deposits grew 25% since September 30, 2019, inclusive of deposits added as a result of funding PPP loans and new business growth. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location through superior deposit operations service and technology. As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments are significantly less than many of our peers.
  • Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 2.84%. That represents a decrease of 29 basis points from the 3.13% experienced in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and a decline of 42 basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Cost of funds decreased to 0.35% in the third quarter of 2020 from 0.36% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and 0.98% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net interest margin was negatively impacted by the PPP loans, which carry a 1% interest rate.
  • Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had $2.0 million in non-performing assets at September 30, 2020, up from $0 in the same quarter a year ago. A single residential mortgage comprises over 95% of our non-performing loans.
  • Provision for loan losses was $262,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, an increase from no provision in the same quarter in 2019 and down from $418,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Allowance for loan losses was $4.3 million, $4.0 million, and $3.4 million as of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively. For the three periods, the bank’s allowance was 1.03%, 0.95%, and 1.01%, of gross loans outstanding at period end, respectively. There is no allowance associated with the $46.7 million of PPP loans outstanding at September 30, 2020.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.43% at September 30, 2020, 9.82% at June 30, 2020, and 11.31% at September 30, 2019. The reduction in Tier 1 leverage ratio for the quarter was principally the result of the significant asset growth experienced in the quarter. Book value per common share was $25.27, $24.41, and $23.28 for September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively. During the 12 months ended September 30, 2020, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.09 per common share.
  • As previously announced, Truxton Corporation issued $15 million in aggregate principal amount of 10-year subordinated debt to certain accredited institutional investors on September 28, 2020. The notes are callable after 5 years, with an initial fixed coupon of 4.50% for the first five years.
  • With the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, Truxton began providing borrower interest and/or principal payment deferrals for up to 180 days in an amount eventually impacting $63.6 million in loans, or 17% of non-PPP total loan balances. As of October 21, 2020, those loans still receiving borrower payment deferrals totaled $17.8 million or 4.8% of non-PPP loans. Each currently deferred loan is still governed by the terms of its initial deferral.

Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
    
 September 30,
2020*		June 30,
2020*		September 30,
2019*
ASSETS   
Cash and due from financial institutions$12,772 $10,581 $8,788 
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 90,836  70,022  32,883 
Federal funds sold 2,223  8,559  1,569 
Cash and cash equivalents 105,831  89,162  43,240 
    
Time deposits in other financial institutions 2,938  4,683  5,651 
Securities available for sale 156,558  137,372  116,549 
    
Gross loans 367,689  373,263  339,182 
Allowance for loan losses (4,257) (4,003) (3,411)
Paycheck Protection Program Loans 46,684  46,639  - 
Net loans 410,116  415,899  335,771 
    
Mortgage loans held for sale, net -  -  300 
Bank owned life insurance 10,132  10,079  9,918 
Restricted equity securities 3,206  2,695  2,593 
Premises and equipment, net 538  454  312 
Accrued interest receivable 2,850  2,447  1,704 
Deferred tax asset, net 106  -  348 
Other assets 7,044  7,808  4,625 
    
Total assets$699,319 $670,599 $521,011 
    
    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Deposits   
Non-interest bearing$150,083 $158,062 $125,985 
Interest bearing 388,959  354,346  304,966 
Total deposits 539,042  512,408  430,951 
    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 17,867  33,036  18,647 
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility advances 46,639  46,639  
Federal funds purchased -  -  - 
Subordinated debt 14,574  -  - 
Other liabilities 9,527  9,303  7,075 
Total liabilities 627,649  601,386  456,673 
    
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Additional paid-in capital 30,832  30,591  29,366 
Retained earnings 38,696  36,971  34,483 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,142  1,651  489 
    
Total shareholders' equity 71,670  69,213  64,338 
    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$699,319 $670,599 $521,011 
    
    
Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
          
 Three Months Ended Year To Date
 September 30,
2020*		 June 30,
2020*		 September 30,
2019*		 September 30,
2020*		 September 30,
2019*
Non-interest income         
Wealth management services$2,832 $2,793 $2,694 $8,367 $8,150
Service charges on deposit accounts 59  60  78  197  222
Securities gains (losses), net 0  0  149  0  221
Bank owned life insurance income 53  53  55  159  163
Other 13  34  40  197  124
Total non-interest income 2,957  2,940  3,016  8,920  8,880
          
Interest income         
Loans, including fees$4,126 $4,282 $4,007 $12,585 $12,021
Taxable securities 471  486  506  1,492  1,476
Tax-exempt securities 299  245  208  740  692
Interest bearing deposits 90  54  302  253  619
Federal funds sold 2  2  14  18  26
 Other interest income 13  34  25  59  108
Total interest income 5,001  5,103  5,062  15,147  14,942
          
Interest expense         
Deposits 389  371  1,013  1,490  3,136
Short-term borrowings -  -  -  -  16
Long-term borrowings 134  129  90  353  323
Total interest expense 523  500  1,103  1,843  3,475
          
Net interest income 4,478  4,603  3,959  13,304  11,467
          
Provision for loan losses 262  418  0  865  55
          
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,216  4,185  3,959  12,439  11,412
          
Total Revenue, net 7,173  7,125  6,975  21,359  20,292
          
Non interest expense         
Salaries and employee benefits 2,781  2,797  2,661  8,507  8,028
Occupancy 228  222  200  649  605
Furniture and equipment 46  30  27  107  82
Data processing 296  290  290  849  869
Wealth management processing fees 102  130  114  357  336
Advertising and public relations 30  25  20  97  77
Professional services 190  156  125  514  385
FDIC insurance assessments 45  38  35  98  105
Other 237  215  279  720  684
Total non interest expense 3,955  3,903  3,751  11,898  11,171
          
Income before income taxes 3,218  3,222  3,224  9,461  9,121
          
Income tax expense 693  608  661  1,852  1,853
          
Net income$2,525 $2,614 $2,563 $7,609 $7,268
          
Earnings per share:         
Basic$0.89 $0.93 $0.93 $2.73 $2.65
Diluted$0.88 $0.92 $0.91 $2.70 $2.59
Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial Data
at or for the Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
    
 September 30,
2020*		June 30,
2020*		September 30,
2019*
    
Per Common Share Data   
Net income attributable to shareholders, per share   
Basic$0.89$0.93$0.93
Diluted$0.88$0.92$0.91
Book value per common share$25.27$24.41$23.28
Tangible book value per common share$25.27$24.41$23.28
Basic weighted average common shares2,758,3752,740,5042,690,981
Diluted weighted average common shares2,789,5622,768,1732,746,171
Common shares outstanding at period end, including participating shares2,836,4512,834,9512,763,407
    
    
Selected Balance Sheet Data   
Tangible common equity (TEC) ratio10.25%10.32%12.35%
Average loans$413,716$419,360$333,950
Average earning assets (1)$642,326$599,279$490,536
Average total assets$677,985$629,800$516,252
Average stockholders' equity$71,183$67,204$63,455
    
    
Selected Asset Quality Measures   
Nonaccrual loans$2,044$2,0590
90+ days past due still accruing$0$00
Total nonperforming loans$2,044$2,0590
Total nonperforming assets$2,044$2,0590
Net charge offs (recoveries)080
Nonperforming loans to assets0.29%0.31%0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total assets0.29%0.31%0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate0.49%0.49%0.00%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans1.03%0.95%1.01%
Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans0.00%0.00%0.00%
    
    
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)   
Tier 1 leverage9.43%9.82%11.31%
Common equity tier 114.60%13.61%14.93%
Total risk-based capital15.58%14.49%15.81%
    
Selected Performance Ratios    
Efficiency ratio53.01%54.22%57.97%
Return on average assets (ROA)1.48%1.67%1.97%
Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE)14.12%15.64%16.02%
Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE)14.12%15.64%16.02%
Net interest margin2.84%3.13%3.26%
    
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities.



Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
for the Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
                 
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
                 
                 
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 September 30,
2020*		 June 30,
2020*		 September 30,
2019*
                 
  Average Balances Rates/ Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense   Average Balances  Rates/ Yields (%)Interest Income/ Expense  Average Balances  Rates/ Yields (%)Interest Income/ Expense 
                 
Earning assets                
   Loans$413,716 3.74 $3,891  $419,360 3.92$4,092 $333,950 4.76$4,007
   Loan fees$0 0.23 $240  $0 0.19$194 $0 0.02$15
      Loans with fees$413,716 3.97 $4,131  $419,360 4.11$4,286 $333,950 4.78$4,022
   Mortgage loans held for sale$0 0.00 $0  $87 5.20$1 $70 5.30$1
   Federal funds sold$4,340 0.17 $2  $5,372 0.12$2 $2,423 2.26$14
   Deposits with banks$83,360 0.43 $90  $49,551 0.44$54 $48,513 2.47$302
   Investment securities - taxable$96,081 1.96 $471  $90,256 2.15$486 $76,620 2.64$506
   Investment securities - tax-exempt$44,829 3.61 $299  $34,403 3.86$245 $28,961 3.88$208
      Total earning assets$642,326 3.16 $4,993  $599,030 3.46$5,074 $490,537 4.15$5,053
Non interest earning assets           
   Allowance for loan losses(4,122)   (3,702)   (3,411)  
   Cash and due from banks$11,256    $9,025    $7,799   
   Premises and equipment$484    $400    $1,727   
   Accrued interest receivable$2,502    $1,989    $1,569   
   Other real estate$0    $0    $0   
   Other assets$20,485    $20,726    $16,152   
   Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities5,053    2,332    1,879   
      Total assets$677,984    $629,800    $516,252   
Interest bearing liabilities           
   Interest bearing demand$31,416 (0.03)($3) $33,084 0.22$18 $27,779 0.71$50
   Savings and money market$454,105 0.31 $351  $408,757 0.30$300 $348,146 1.04$916
   Time deposits - retail$9,796 1.20 $30  $10,977 1.24$34 $11,930 1.54$46
   Time deposits - wholesale$15,285 0.27 $11  $2,087 3.72$19 $10,585 0.05$1
      Total interest bearing deposits$510,603 0.30 $389  $454,905 0.33$371 $398,440 1.01$1,013
   Federal Home Loan Bank advances$25,435 1.43 $93  $35,720 1.13$102 $18,711 1.89$90
   Other borrowings$48,454 0.33 $41  $32,931 0.33$27 $1,463 0.03$0
      Total borrowed funds$73,889 0.71 $134  $68,651 0.74$129 $20,174 1.75$90
      Total interest bearing liabilities$584,492 0.35 $523  $523,556 0.38$500 $418,614 1.04$1,103
Net interest rate spread 2.81 $4,470   3.08$4,574  3.11$3,950
   Non-interest bearing deposits$14,564    $31,315    $29,269   
   Other liabilities$7,745    $7,725    $4,816   
   Stockholder's equity$71,183    $67,204    $63,455   
      Total liabilities and stockholder's equity$677,984    $629,800    $516,154   
Cost of funds 0.35    0.36   0.98 
Net interest margin 2.84    3.13   3.26 
            
Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
for the Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
               
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
 
 
 Nine Months Ended  Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
2020		  September 30,
2019*
               
 Average BalancesRates/ Yields (%)Interest Income/ Expense  Average BalancesRates/ Yields (%)Interest Income/ Expense
         
Earning assets        
   Loans$400,413 4.05$12,142  $335,318 4.78$11,994
   Loan fees$0 0.16$467  $0 0.02$62
      Loans with fees$400,413 4.21$12,609  $335,318 4.81$12,056
   Mortgage loans held for sale$69 4.07$2  $69 3.27$2
   Federal funds sold$4,285 0.54$18  $1,445 2.38$26
   Deposits with banks$52,832 0.64$253  $32,579 2.54$619
   Investment securities - taxable$91,351 2.18$1,492  $75,518 2.61$1,476
   Investment securities - tax-exempt$35,425 3.77$740  $32,198 3.87$692
      Total earning assets$584,375 3.51$15,114  $477,127 4.23$14,871
Non interest earning assets        
   Allowance for loan losses (3,747)     (3,387)  
   Cash and due from banks$9,558     $6,962   
   Premises and equipment$397     $1,508   
   Accrued interest receivable$2,049     $1,596   
   Other real estate$0     $0   
   Other assets$19,824     $16,033   
   Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities 3,145      254   
      Total assets$615,601     $500,093   
Interest bearing liabilities        
   Interest bearing demand$32,453 0.29$72  $26,758 0.79$158
   Savings and money market$410,521 0.41$1,256  $339,720 1.12$2,847
   Time deposits - retail$10,421 1.30$101  $11,590 1.35$117
   Time deposits - wholesale$7,648 1.07$61  $6,603 0.03$14
      Total interest bearing deposits$461,043 0.43$1,490  $384,671 1.09$3,136
   Federal Home Loan Bank advances$27,361 1.37$285  $21,789 1.95$323
   Other borrowings$27,690 0.33$69  $1,952 1.10$16
      Total borrowed funds$55,051 0.84$354  $23,741 1.88$339
      Total interest bearing liabilities$516,094 0.48$1,844  $408,412 1.14$3,475
Net interest rate spread 3.04$13,270   3.10$11,396
   Non-interest bearing deposits$24,414     $27,393   
   Other liabilities$7,139     $3,709   
   Stockholder's equity$67,952     $60,545   
      Total liabilities and stockholder's equity$615,599     $500,059   
Cost of funds 0.45    1.06 
Net interest margin 3.09    3.26 
         
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.