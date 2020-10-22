NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Third quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $2.5 million or $0.88 per diluted share compared to $2.6 million or $0.91 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2019. Net income decreased by 1.5% and earnings per diluted share decreased by 3.4% for the quarter compared to the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income increased by 4.7% to $7.6 million from $7.3 million in the comparable period in 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, earnings per diluted share rose to $2.70 from $2.59, an increase of 4.3% from the comparable period in 2019.

Pre-tax, pre-prevision net income increased 8% from the same quarter in 2019 or 13% when excluding securities gains of $149,000 in the third quarter of 2019.

Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb remarked, “Truxton has adjusted well to the effects of the pandemic on our clients and employees. We’re meeting with clients and generating new business effectively under significant operating constraints. Though uncertainty regarding the length and severity of the pandemic remains, our asset quality metrics are holding up. While the overwhelming majority of the loans we modified to provide pandemic relief are again paying in accordance with their terms, we have added meaningfully to our allowance for loan and lease losses and supplemented our long-term capital with the issuance of subordinated debt.”

Key Highlights

Wealth Management service rose 5% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019. Wealth management services constituted 96% of non-interest income in the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Loans rose by 22% to $414 million compared to September 30, 2019 and were down 1% compared to June 30, 2020.

We ended the third quarter with $46.7 million in loans made pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provisions of the CARES Act, assisting our small business clients to cover payrolls and other essential costs during this pandemic period.

Total deposits grew 25% since September 30, 2019, inclusive of deposits added as a result of funding PPP loans and new business growth. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location through superior deposit operations service and technology. As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments are significantly less than many of our peers.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 2.84%. That represents a decrease of 29 basis points from the 3.13% experienced in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and a decline of 42 basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Cost of funds decreased to 0.35% in the third quarter of 2020 from 0.36% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and 0.98% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net interest margin was negatively impacted by the PPP loans, which carry a 1% interest rate.

Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had $2.0 million in non-performing assets at September 30, 2020, up from $0 in the same quarter a year ago. A single residential mortgage comprises over 95% of our non-performing loans.

Provision for loan losses was $262,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, an increase from no provision in the same quarter in 2019 and down from $418,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Allowance for loan losses was $4.3 million, $4.0 million, and $3.4 million as of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively. For the three periods, the bank’s allowance was 1.03%, 0.95%, and 1.01%, of gross loans outstanding at period end, respectively. There is no allowance associated with the $46.7 million of PPP loans outstanding at September 30, 2020.

The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.43% at September 30, 2020, 9.82% at June 30, 2020, and 11.31% at September 30, 2019. The reduction in Tier 1 leverage ratio for the quarter was principally the result of the significant asset growth experienced in the quarter. Book value per common share was $25.27, $24.41, and $23.28 for September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively. During the 12 months ended September 30, 2020, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.09 per common share.

As previously announced, Truxton Corporation issued $15 million in aggregate principal amount of 10-year subordinated debt to certain accredited institutional investors on September 28, 2020. The notes are callable after 5 years, with an initial fixed coupon of 4.50% for the first five years.

With the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, Truxton began providing borrower interest and/or principal payment deferrals for up to 180 days in an amount eventually impacting $63.6 million in loans, or 17% of non-PPP total loan balances. As of October 21, 2020, those loans still receiving borrower payment deferrals totaled $17.8 million or 4.8% of non-PPP loans. Each currently deferred loan is still governed by the terms of its initial deferral.

About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

tamara.schoeplein@truxtontrust.com









Truxton Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (Unaudited) September 30,

2020* June 30,

2020* September 30,

2019* ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 12,772 $ 10,581 $ 8,788 Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 90,836 70,022 32,883 Federal funds sold 2,223 8,559 1,569 Cash and cash equivalents 105,831 89,162 43,240 Time deposits in other financial institutions 2,938 4,683 5,651 Securities available for sale 156,558 137,372 116,549 Gross loans 367,689 373,263 339,182 Allowance for loan losses (4,257 ) (4,003 ) (3,411 ) Paycheck Protection Program Loans 46,684 46,639 - Net loans 410,116 415,899 335,771 Mortgage loans held for sale, net - - 300 Bank owned life insurance 10,132 10,079 9,918 Restricted equity securities 3,206 2,695 2,593 Premises and equipment, net 538 454 312 Accrued interest receivable 2,850 2,447 1,704 Deferred tax asset, net 106 - 348 Other assets 7,044 7,808 4,625 Total assets $ 699,319 $ 670,599 $ 521,011 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 150,083 $ 158,062 $ 125,985 Interest bearing 388,959 354,346 304,966 Total deposits 539,042 512,408 430,951 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 17,867 33,036 18,647 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility advances 46,639 46,639 Federal funds purchased - - - Subordinated debt 14,574 - - Other liabilities 9,527 9,303 7,075 Total liabilities 627,649 601,386 456,673 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Additional paid-in capital 30,832 30,591 29,366 Retained earnings 38,696 36,971 34,483 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,142 1,651 489 Total shareholders' equity 71,670 69,213 64,338 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 699,319 $ 670,599 $ 521,011 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.







Truxton Corporation Consolidated Statements of Net Income (000's) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year To Date September 30,

2020* June 30,

2020* September 30,

2019* September 30,

2020* September 30,

2019* Non-interest income Wealth management services $ 2,832 $ 2,793 $ 2,694 $ 8,367 $ 8,150 Service charges on deposit accounts 59 60 78 197 222 Securities gains (losses), net 0 0 149 0 221 Bank owned life insurance income 53 53 55 159 163 Other 13 34 40 197 124 Total non-interest income 2,957 2,940 3,016 8,920 8,880 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 4,126 $ 4,282 $ 4,007 $ 12,585 $ 12,021 Taxable securities 471 486 506 1,492 1,476 Tax-exempt securities 299 245 208 740 692 Interest bearing deposits 90 54 302 253 619 Federal funds sold 2 2 14 18 26 Other interest income 13 34 25 59 108 Total interest income 5,001 5,103 5,062 15,147 14,942 Interest expense Deposits 389 371 1,013 1,490 3,136 Short-term borrowings - - - - 16 Long-term borrowings 134 129 90 353 323 Total interest expense 523 500 1,103 1,843 3,475 Net interest income 4,478 4,603 3,959 13,304 11,467 Provision for loan losses 262 418 0 865 55 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,216 4,185 3,959 12,439 11,412 Total Revenue, net 7,173 7,125 6,975 21,359 20,292 Non interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,781 2,797 2,661 8,507 8,028 Occupancy 228 222 200 649 605 Furniture and equipment 46 30 27 107 82 Data processing 296 290 290 849 869 Wealth management processing fees 102 130 114 357 336 Advertising and public relations 30 25 20 97 77 Professional services 190 156 125 514 385 FDIC insurance assessments 45 38 35 98 105 Other 237 215 279 720 684 Total non interest expense 3,955 3,903 3,751 11,898 11,171 Income before income taxes 3,218 3,222 3,224 9,461 9,121 Income tax expense 693 608 661 1,852 1,853 Net income $ 2,525 $ 2,614 $ 2,563 $ 7,609 $ 7,268 Earnings per share: Basic $0.89 $0.93 $0.93 $2.73 $2.65 Diluted $0.88 $0.92 $0.91 $2.70 $2.59 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.







Truxton Corporation Selected Quarterly Financial Data at or for the Three Months Ended (000's) (Unaudited) September 30,

2020* June 30,

2020* September 30,

2019* Per Common Share Data Net income attributable to shareholders, per share Basic $0.89 $0.93 $0.93 Diluted $0.88 $0.92 $0.91 Book value per common share $25.27 $24.41 $23.28 Tangible book value per common share $25.27 $24.41 $23.28 Basic weighted average common shares 2,758,375 2,740,504 2,690,981 Diluted weighted average common shares 2,789,562 2,768,173 2,746,171 Common shares outstanding at period end, including participating shares 2,836,451 2,834,951 2,763,407 Selected Balance Sheet Data Tangible common equity (TEC) ratio 10.25% 10.32% 12.35% Average loans $413,716 $419,360 $333,950 Average earning assets (1) $642,326 $599,279 $490,536 Average total assets $677,985 $629,800 $516,252 Average stockholders' equity $71,183 $67,204 $63,455 Selected Asset Quality Measures Nonaccrual loans $2,044 $2,059 0 90+ days past due still accruing $0 $0 0 Total nonperforming loans $2,044 $2,059 0 Total nonperforming assets $2,044 $2,059 0 Net charge offs (recoveries) 0 8 0 Nonperforming loans to assets 0.29% 0.31% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.29% 0.31% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.49% 0.49% 0.00% Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.03% 0.95% 1.01% Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only) Tier 1 leverage 9.43% 9.82% 11.31% Common equity tier 1 14.60% 13.61% 14.93% Total risk-based capital 15.58% 14.49% 15.81% Selected Performance Ratios Efficiency ratio 53.01% 54.22% 57.97% Return on average assets (ROA) 1.48% 1.67% 1.97% Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE) 14.12% 15.64% 16.02% Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) 14.12% 15.64% 16.02% Net interest margin 2.84% 3.13% 3.26% *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. (1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities.







Truxton Corporation Yield Tables for the Periods Indicated (000's) (Unaudited) The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30,

2020* June 30,

2020* September 30,

2019* Average Balances Rates/ Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense Average Balances Rates/ Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense Average Balances Rates/ Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense Earning assets Loans $413,716 3.74 $3,891 $419,360 3.92 $4,092 $333,950 4.76 $4,007 Loan fees $0 0.23 $240 $0 0.19 $194 $0 0.02 $15 Loans with fees $413,716 3.97 $4,131 $419,360 4.11 $4,286 $333,950 4.78 $4,022 Mortgage loans held for sale $0 0.00 $0 $87 5.20 $1 $70 5.30 $1 Federal funds sold $4,340 0.17 $2 $5,372 0.12 $2 $2,423 2.26 $14 Deposits with banks $83,360 0.43 $90 $49,551 0.44 $54 $48,513 2.47 $302 Investment securities - taxable $96,081 1.96 $471 $90,256 2.15 $486 $76,620 2.64 $506 Investment securities - tax-exempt $44,829 3.61 $299 $34,403 3.86 $245 $28,961 3.88 $208 Total earning assets $642,326 3.16 $4,993 $599,030 3.46 $5,074 $490,537 4.15 $5,053 Non interest earning assets Allowance for loan losses (4,122 ) (3,702 ) (3,411 ) Cash and due from banks $11,256 $9,025 $7,799 Premises and equipment $484 $400 $1,727 Accrued interest receivable $2,502 $1,989 $1,569 Other real estate $0 $0 $0 Other assets $20,485 $20,726 $16,152 Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities 5,053 2,332 1,879 Total assets $677,984 $629,800 $516,252 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand $31,416 (0.03 ) ($3 ) $33,084 0.22 $18 $27,779 0.71 $50 Savings and money market $454,105 0.31 $351 $408,757 0.30 $300 $348,146 1.04 $916 Time deposits - retail $9,796 1.20 $30 $10,977 1.24 $34 $11,930 1.54 $46 Time deposits - wholesale $15,285 0.27 $11 $2,087 3.72 $19 $10,585 0.05 $1 Total interest bearing deposits $510,603 0.30 $389 $454,905 0.33 $371 $398,440 1.01 $1,013 Federal Home Loan Bank advances $25,435 1.43 $93 $35,720 1.13 $102 $18,711 1.89 $90 Other borrowings $48,454 0.33 $41 $32,931 0.33 $27 $1,463 0.03 $0 Total borrowed funds $73,889 0.71 $134 $68,651 0.74 $129 $20,174 1.75 $90 Total interest bearing liabilities $584,492 0.35 $523 $523,556 0.38 $500 $418,614 1.04 $1,103 Net interest rate spread 2.81 $4,470 3.08 $4,574 3.11 $3,950 Non-interest bearing deposits $14,564 $31,315 $29,269 Other liabilities $7,745 $7,725 $4,816 Stockholder's equity $71,183 $67,204 $63,455 Total liabilities and stockholder's equity $677,984 $629,800 $516,154 Cost of funds 0.35 0.36 0.98 Net interest margin 2.84 3.13 3.26 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.





