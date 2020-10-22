Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to industry experts, global cell line development market accounted for USD 4.21 billion in the year 2019 and is projected to register a robust CAGR of 13.40% during 2020-2027. Extensive application in diagnostics, bioproduction, and research, alongside rising investments towards research & development activities, and escalating demand for monoclonal antibodies as well as biosimilars are augmenting the growth of the market.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has plummeted the global economy, severely impacting production and demand across numerous verticals, and disrupting the supply chain. Holistic industry analysis aims to answer all the client queries and suggests business tactics employed by leading players to adapt to upcoming uncertainties. Additionally, it also offers a deep-dive investigation of key participants of the market, inclusive of their production capabilities, product offerings, and manufacturing facilities.

For the uninitiated, cell line is a cell culture process in which cells are multiplied under controlled space and medium. It allows systematic alterations in the structure, physiology, and genetic makeup of the cells and has widespread applications in drug research & development activities as well as in studying the effect of toxic compounds.

Additionally, rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases and cancers have impelled the demand for cost-efficient and accurate treatments, which along with increasing production of vaccines is stimulating global cell line development market outlook. However, high capital investments associated with the process are expected to hamper the market expansion throughout the analysis timeframe.

Industry segmentations:

Based on product terrain, global cell line development industry is fragmented into reagents, media, and equipment. With regards to cell line type, the market is divided into primary cell lines, hybridomas, continuous cell lines, and recombinant cell lines. The application spectrum of the industry comprises of drug discovery, research, toxicity testing, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine, and bioproduction.

Regional analysis

From regional frame of reference, North America accounts for a majority stake of global cell line development market valuation and is expected to emerge as a major revenue generator by the year 2027. High concentration of research & academic institutes as well as biopharmaceutical companies are favoring the growth of North America market.

Alternatively, Asia-Pacific cell line development market is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR over 2020-2027, owing to flourishing healthcare sector in the region.

Global Cell Line Development Market Product Terrain (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Reagents

Media

Equipment

Global Cell Line Development Market Type Sub-segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Recombinant Cell Lines

Primary Cell Lines

Hybridomas

Continuous Cell Lines

Global Cell Line Development Market Application Sub-segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Drug Discovery

Research

Toxicity Testing

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

Bioproduction

Global Cell Line Development Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Asia-Pacific

South Korea

Australia

Japan

India

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Italy

Spain

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe

North America

Canada

U.S.

Rest of the world

Global Cell Line Development Market Competitive Hierarchy (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Sartorius AG

WuXi AppTec Inc.

Corning Incorporated

European Collection of Authenticated Cell Cultures (ECACC)

Selexis SA

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Lonza Group AG

American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Cell Line Development Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Cell Line Development Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Cell Line Development Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Cell Line Development Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Cell Line Development Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Cell Line Development Market Dynamics

3.1. Cell Line Development Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Cell Line Development Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Cell Line Development Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Cell Line Development Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Cell Line Development Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Cell Line Development Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Equipment

5.4.2. Media

5.4.3. Reagents

Chapter 6. Global Cell Line Development Market, by Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Cell Line Development Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Cell Line Development Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Cell Line Development Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Primary Cell Lines

6.4.2. Continuous Cell Lines

6.4.3. Hybridomas

6.4.4. Recombinant Cell Lines

Chapter 7. Global Cell Line Development Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Cell Line Development Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Cell Line Development Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Cell Line Development Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Bioproduction

7.4.2. Tissue Engineering & Regenerative medicine

7.4.3. Toxicity Testing

7.4.4. Research

7.4.5. Drug Discovery

Chapter 8. Global Cell Line Development Market, Regional Analysis

