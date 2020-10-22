New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Omega-3 PUFA Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799262/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$9.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) segment is readjusted to a revised 14.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.4% CAGR



The Omega-3 PUFA market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 10.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.8% CAGR.



Alpha linoleic acid (ALA) Segment to Record 13.4% CAGR



In the global Alpha linoleic acid (ALA) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$486.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 15% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 382-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Arista Industries Inc.

Cargill, Inc.

Croda International PLC

FMC Corporation

Gc Rieber Oil

Omega Protein Corporation

Pharma Marine AS

Polaris

Royal DSM NV







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Omega-3 PUFA Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

