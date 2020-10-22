New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Omega-3 PUFA Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799262/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$9.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) segment is readjusted to a revised 14.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.4% CAGR
The Omega-3 PUFA market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 10.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.8% CAGR.
Alpha linoleic acid (ALA) Segment to Record 13.4% CAGR
In the global Alpha linoleic acid (ALA) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$486.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 15% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 382-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799262/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Omega-3 PUFA Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Omega-3 PUFA Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Omega-3 PUFA Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) (Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Alpha linoleic acid (ALA) (Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Alpha linoleic acid (ALA) (Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Alpha linoleic acid (ALA) (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods (Application)
Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 14: Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods (Application)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 15: Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods (Application)
Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Infant Formula (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Infant Formula (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Infant Formula (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Pet & Animal Feed (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Pet & Animal Feed (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Pet & Animal Feed (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Marine (Source) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Marine (Source) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Marine (Source) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Plant (Source) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Plant (Source) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 33: Plant (Source) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Omega-3 PUFA Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Omega-3 PUFA Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Omega-3 PUFA Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Omega-3 PUFA Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Omega-3 PUFA Market in the United States by Source:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Canadian Omega-3 PUFA Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Canadian Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Canadian Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Review by
Source in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 51: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Omega-3 PUFA: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Omega-3
PUFA in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Japanese Omega-3 PUFA Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Market for Omega-3 PUFA: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Japanese Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 61: Chinese Omega-3 PUFA Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Omega-3 PUFA Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Omega-3 PUFA in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Omega-3 PUFA Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Chinese Omega-3 PUFA Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Omega-3 PUFA Market by Source: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Omega-3 PUFA Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 70: European Omega-3 PUFA Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 71: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: European Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 74: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: European Omega-3 PUFA Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 77: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: European Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: European Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Source: 2020-2027
Table 80: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: European Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 82: Omega-3 PUFA Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: French Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Omega-3 PUFA Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 86: French Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: French Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Omega-3 PUFA Market in France by Source: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: French Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by Source:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 91: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 92: German Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 93: German Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: German Omega-3 PUFA Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 96: Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: German Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 99: German Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by Source:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 100: Italian Omega-3 PUFA Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Italian Omega-3 PUFA Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: Italian Demand for Omega-3 PUFA in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Omega-3 PUFA Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Italian Omega-3 PUFA Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 108: Italian Omega-3 PUFA Market by Source: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Omega-3 PUFA: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: Omega-3 PUFA Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: United Kingdom Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Omega-3 PUFA in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: United Kingdom Omega-3 PUFA Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Omega-3 PUFA: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Omega-3 PUFA Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period
2012-2019
Table 117: United Kingdom Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 118: Spanish Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Spanish Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Spanish Omega-3 PUFA Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 123: Spanish Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Spanish Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Spanish Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Review by
Source in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 126: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 127: Russian Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 129: Russian Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Russian Omega-3 PUFA Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Omega-3 PUFA Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 132: Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Russian Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Russia by Source: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 135: Russian Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 136: Rest of Europe Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 137: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Europe Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of Europe Omega-3 PUFA Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 140: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Europe Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Rest of Europe Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020-2027
Table 143: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Europe Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown
by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 145: Asia-Pacific Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 146: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Omega-3 PUFA Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 154: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Asia-Pacific by Source:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 157: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Australian Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Australian Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Australian Omega-3 PUFA Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Australian Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 165: Australian Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 166: Indian Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Indian Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Omega-3 PUFA Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: Indian Omega-3 PUFA Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Omega-3 PUFA Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 171: Indian Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Indian Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Indian Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Review by Source
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Omega-3 PUFA Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 175: Omega-3 PUFA Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 176: South Korean Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 177: Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Omega-3 PUFA Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: South Korean Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 180: Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Omega-3 PUFA Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 182: South Korean Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 183: Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Omega-3 PUFA: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Omega-3 PUFA Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Omega-3 PUFA in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Omega-3 PUFA Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Omega-3 PUFA: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period
2012-2019
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Omega-3 PUFA Market Share
Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 193: Latin American Omega-3 PUFA Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 194: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 195: Latin American Omega-3 PUFA Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Latin American Omega-3 PUFA Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Omega-3 PUFA Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 199: Latin American Demand for Omega-3 PUFA in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Omega-3 PUFA Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Latin American Omega-3 PUFA Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 204: Latin American Omega-3 PUFA Market by Source:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 205: Argentinean Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 206: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 207: Argentinean Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Argentinean Omega-3 PUFA Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 209: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 210: Argentinean Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Argentinean Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020-2027
Table 212: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 213: Argentinean Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 214: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Brazilian Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 216: Brazilian Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Omega-3 PUFA Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 218: Brazilian Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 219: Brazilian Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 220: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Brazil by Source: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 221: Brazilian Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 222: Brazilian Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 223: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 224: Mexican Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 225: Mexican Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 227: Mexican Omega-3 PUFA Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 228: Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period
2020-2027
Table 230: Mexican Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 231: Mexican Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 233: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Omega-3 PUFA Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Omega-3 PUFA Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 236: Omega-3 PUFA Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 237: Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 239: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Rest of Latin America by
Source: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 240: Rest of Latin America Omega-3 PUFA Market Share
Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 241: The Middle East Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 242: Omega-3 PUFA Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 243: The Middle East Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 244: The Middle East Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 245: The Middle East Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 246: Omega-3 PUFA Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 247: The Middle East Omega-3 PUFA Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 248: Omega-3 PUFA Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 249: The Middle East Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 250: The Middle East Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 251: The Middle East Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market by
Source in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 252: Omega-3 PUFA Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 253: Iranian Market for Omega-3 PUFA: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 254: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 255: Iranian Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 256: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Omega-3
PUFA in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 257: Iranian Omega-3 PUFA Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 258: Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 259: Iranian Market for Omega-3 PUFA: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 260: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2012-2019
Table 261: Iranian Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 262: Israeli Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 263: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 264: Israeli Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 265: Israeli Omega-3 PUFA Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 266: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 267: Israeli Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 268: Israeli Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Source: 2020-2027
Table 269: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 270: Israeli Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 271: Saudi Arabian Omega-3 PUFA Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 272: Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 273: Saudi Arabian Omega-3 PUFA Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 274: Saudi Arabian Demand for Omega-3 PUFA in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 275: Omega-3 PUFA Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 276: Saudi Arabian Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 277: Saudi Arabian Omega-3 PUFA Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 278: Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 279: Saudi Arabian Omega-3 PUFA Market by Source:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 280: Omega-3 PUFA Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 281: United Arab Emirates Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 282: Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 283: Omega-3 PUFA Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799262/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: