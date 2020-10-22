Dublin, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Ingredients Trend Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this report, we'll be breaking down emerging innovations within this space, offering key insight into the emerging trends that consumers care about today. Uncover the patterns within this industry to inform your own innovative approaches, and learn more about the changes to consumer motivations that are continuing to evolve.
For today's modern, health-conscious consumer, the motivations behind food and beverage purchases have seen a marked shift. Consumer preferences that once revolved around caloric content are evolving, with a preference for nutritional value growing in importance. With a growing understanding of the potentially harmful claims made in the "dieting" industry, as well as the growing body positive movement among younger generations, we're seeing consumers begin to prioritize overall health over weight-related concerns in their ingredient-based purchasing decisions.
As a result of these evolutions, seeking out products with elevated benefits and nutritional value becomes increasingly important, with the role of functional ingredients evolving across various industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary - Functional Ingredients Trend Reports
Megatrends Overview
2. Consumer Insights - Overlooked Opportunities
3. Specific Examples - Relevant Ideas & Case Studies
4. Appendix
