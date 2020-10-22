Dublin, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Ingredients Trend Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, we'll be breaking down emerging innovations within this space, offering key insight into the emerging trends that consumers care about today. Uncover the patterns within this industry to inform your own innovative approaches, and learn more about the changes to consumer motivations that are continuing to evolve.



For today's modern, health-conscious consumer, the motivations behind food and beverage purchases have seen a marked shift. Consumer preferences that once revolved around caloric content are evolving, with a preference for nutritional value growing in importance. With a growing understanding of the potentially harmful claims made in the "dieting" industry, as well as the growing body positive movement among younger generations, we're seeing consumers begin to prioritize overall health over weight-related concerns in their ingredient-based purchasing decisions.

As a result of these evolutions, seeking out products with elevated benefits and nutritional value becomes increasingly important, with the role of functional ingredients evolving across various industries.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary - Functional Ingredients Trend Reports

Megatrends Overview



2. Consumer Insights - Overlooked Opportunities

Beautifying Dessert

Drinkable Omega

Probiotic Snacking

Cold Brew Cognitive

Enhanced Riceberry

Adaptogenic Brew

3. Specific Examples - Relevant Ideas & Case Studies

Brewed Functional Beverages

Functional Granola Clusters

Functional Collagen-Infused Bars

Mix-and-Match Functional Drinks

Performance Water Beverages

Overnight Oat Bars

Collagen-Enriched Yogurts

Ready-to-Drink Nootropic Shots

Puffed Supergrain Snacks

Insect-Infused Energy Bars

Nootropic Performance Energy Drinks

Functional Gut Health Beverages

Vitamin-Enriched Chocolate Bites

Magnesium-Infused Juices

Holistic Protein Products

Functional Fizzy Beverages

Calming Cold Brew Coffees

Adaptogenic Amazonian Elixirs

Edible Skincare Pearls

Functional Soft Drinks

Functional Frozen Pops

Mushroom Wellness Shots

Functional Coffee Refreshments

Whole-Plant Chocolate Snacks

Prebiotic Botanical Tonics

Sparkling Adaptogenic Drinks

Raw Beauty Chocolates

Relaxing CBD-Rich Teas

5-HTP-Infused Recovery Drinks

Functional Muesli Mixes

Convenient Sun Care Shots

Adaptogenic Canned Coffees

Skin Glow-Supporting Latte Blend

Mental Health Teas

Immunity-Boosting Energy Drinks

4. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

CORE

IGNITE Beverages

Talking Rain

The Naked Collective

Tropicana

