This AIoT market report provides an analysis of technologies, leading companies and solutions. The report also provides quantitative analysis including market sizing and forecasts for AIoT infrastructure, services, and specific solutions for the period 2020 through 2025. The report also provides an assessment of the impact of 5G upon AIoT (and vice versa) as well as blockchain and specific solutions such as Data as a Service, Decisions as a Service, and the market for AIoT in smart cities.



Many industry verticals will be transformed through AI integration with enterprise, industrial, and consumer product and service ecosystems. It is destined to become an integral component of business operations including supply chains, sales and marketing processes, product and service delivery, and support models.

We see AIoT evolving to become more commonplace as a standard feature from big analytics companies in terms of digital transformation for the connected enterprise. This will be realized in infrastructure, software, and SaaS managed service offerings. More specifically, we see 2020 as a key year for IoT data-as-a-service offerings to become AI-enabled decisions-as-a-service-solutions, customized on a per industry and company basis. Certain data-driven verticals such as the utility and energy services industries will lead the way.



As IoT networks proliferate throughout every major industry vertical, there will be an increasingly large amount of unstructured machine data. The growing amount of human-oriented and machine-generated data will drive substantial opportunities for AI support of unstructured data analytics solutions. Data generated from IoT supported systems will become extremely valuable, both for internal corporate needs as well as for many customer-facing functions such as product life-cycle management.



The use of AI for decision making in IoT and data analytics will be crucial for efficient and effective decision making, especially in the area of streaming data and real-time analytics associated with edge computing networks. Real-time data will be a key value proposition for all use cases, segments, and solutions. The ability to capture streaming data, determine valuable attributes, and make decisions in real-time will add an entirely new dimension to service logic.



In many cases, the data itself, and actionable information will be the service. AIoT infrastructure and services will, therefore, be leveraged to achieve more efficient IoT operations, improve human-machine interactions, and enhance data management and analytics, creating a foundation for IoT Data as a Service (IoTDaaS) and AI-based Decisions as a Service.



The fastest-growing 5G AIoT applications involve private networks. Accordingly, the 5GNR market for private wireless in industrial automation will reach $4B by 2025. Some of the largest market opportunities will be AIoT market IoTDaaS solutions. We see machine learning in edge computing as the key to realizing the full potential of IoT analytics.

Select Report Findings:

The global AIoT market will reach $65.9B by 2025, growing at 39.1% CAGR

The global market for IoT data as service solutions will reach $8.2B USD by 2025

The AI-enabled edge device market will be the fastest-growing segment within the AIoT

AIoT automates data processing systems, converting raw IoT data into useful information

Today's AIoT solutions are the precursor to next-generation AI Decision as a Service (AIDaaS)

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 Defining AIoT

2.2 AI in IoT vs. AIoT

2.3 Artificial General Intelligence

2.4 IoT Network and Functional Structure

2.5 Ambient Intelligence and Smart Lifestyles

2.6 Economic and Social Impact

2.7 Enterprise Adoption and Investment

2.8 Market Drivers and Opportunities

2.9 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.10 AIoT Value Chain

2.10.1 Device Manufacturers

2.10.2 Equipment Manufacturers

2.10.3 Platform Providers

2.10.4 Software and Service Providers

2.10.5 User Communities



3.0 AIoT Technology and Market

3.1 AIoT Market

3.1.1 Equipment and Component

3.1.2 Cloud Equipment and Deployment

3.1.3 3D Sensing Technology

3.1.4 Software and Data Analytics

3.1.5 AIoT Platforms

3.1.6 Deployment and Services

3.2 AIoT Sub-Markets

3.2.1 Supporting Device and Connected Objects

3.2.2 IoT Data as a Service

3.2.3 AI Decisions as a Service

3.2.4 APIs and Interoperability

3.2.5 Smart Objects

3.2.6 Smart City Considerations

3.2.7 Industrial Transformation

3.2.8 Cognitive Computing and Computer Vision

3.2.9 Consumer Appliances

3.2.10 Domain Specific Network Considerations

3.2.11 3D Sensing Applications

3.2.12 Predictive 3D Design

3.3 AIoT Supporting Technologies

3.3.1 Cognitive Computing

3.3.2 Computer Vision

3.3.3 Machine Learning Capabilities and APIs

3.3.4 Neural Networks

3.3.5 Context-Aware Processing

3.4 AIoT Enabling Technologies and Solutions

3.4.1 Edge Computing

3.4.2 Blockchain Networks

3.4.3 Cloud Technologies

3.4.4 5G Technologies

3.4.5 Digital Twin Technology and Solutions

3.4.6 Smart Machines

3.4.7 Cloud Robotics

3.4.8 Predictive Analytics and Real-Time Processing

3.4.9 Post Event Processing

3.4.10 Haptic Technology



4.0 AIoT Applications Analysis

4.1 Device Accessibility and Security

4.2 Gesture Control and Facial Recognition

4.3 Home Automation

4.4 Wearable Device

4.5 Fleet Management

4.6 Intelligent Robots

4.7 Augmented Reality Market

4.8 Drone Traffic Monitoring

4.9 Real-time Public Safety

4.10 Yield Monitoring and Soil Monitoring Market

4.11 HCM Operation



5.0 Analysis of Important AIoT Companies

5.1 Sharp

5.2 SAS

5.3 DT42

5.4 Chania Tech Giants: Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent

5.4.1 Baidu

5.4.2 Alibaba

5.4.3 Tencent

5.5 Xiaomi Technology

5.6 NVidia

5.7 Intel Corporation

5.8 Qualcomm

5.9 Innodisk

5.10 Gopher Protocol

5.11 Micron Technology

5.12 ShiftPixy

5.13 Uptake

5.14 C3 IoT

5.15 Alluvium

5.16 Arundo Analytics

5.17 Canvass Analytics

5.18 Falkonry

5.19 Interactor

5.20 Google

5.21 Cisco

5.22 IBM Corp.

5.23 Microsoft Corp.

5.24 Apple Inc.

5.25 Salesforce Inc.

5.26 Infineon Technologies AG

5.27 Amazon Inc.

5.28 AB Electrolux

5.29 ABB Ltd.

5.30 AIBrian Inc.

5.31 Analog Devices

5.32 ARM Limited

5.33 Atmel Corporation

5.34 Ayla Networks Inc.

5.35 Brighterion Inc.

5.36 Buddy

5.37 CloudMinds

5.38 Cumulocity GmBH

5.39 Cypress Semiconductor Corp

5.40 Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.

5.41 Echelon Corporation

5.42 Enea AB

5.43 Express Logic Inc.

5.44 Facebook Inc.

5.45 Fujitsu Ltd.

5.46 Gemalto N.V.

5.47 General Electric

5.48 General Vision Inc.

5.49 Graphcore

5.50 H2O.ai

5.51 Haier Group Corporation

5.52 Helium Systems

5.53 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

5.54 Huawei Technologies

5.55 Siemens AG

5.56 SK Telecom

5.57 SoftBank Robotics

5.58 SpaceX

5.59 SparkCognition

5.60 STMicroelectronics

5.61 Symantec Corporation

5.62 Tellmeplus

5.63 Tend.ai

5.64 Tesla

5.65 Texas Instruments

5.66 Thethings.io

5.67 Veros Systems

5.68 Whirlpool Corporation

5.69 Wind River Systems

5.70 Juniper Networks

5.71 Nokia Corporation

5.72 Oracle Corporation

5.73 PTC Corporation

5.74 Losant IoT

5.75 Robert Bosch GmbH

5.76 Pepper

5.77 Terminus

5.78 Tuya Smart



6.0 AIoT Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020 - 2025

6.1 Global AIoT Market Outlook and Forecasts

6.1.1 Aggregate AIoT Market 2020 - 2025

6.1.2 AIoT Market by Infrastructure and Services 2020 - 2025

6.1.3 AIoT Market by AI Technology 2020 - 2025

6.1.4 AIoT Market by Application 2020 - 2025

6.1.5 AIoT in Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government 2020 - 2025

6.1.6 AIoT Market in Cities, Suburbs, and Rural Areas 2020 - 2025

6.1.7 AIoT in Smart Cities 2020 - 2025

6.1.8 IoT Data as a Service Market 2020 - 2025

6.1.9 AI Decisions as a Service Market 2020 - 2025

6.1.10 Blockchain Support of AIoT 2020 - 2025

6.1.11 AIoT in 5G Networks 2020 - 2025

6.2 Regional AIoT Markets 2020 - 2025



7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

7.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

7.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

7.3 Automotive Companies

7.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

7.5 Communication Service Providers

7.6 Computing Companies

7.7 Data Analytics Providers

7.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

7.9 Networking Equipment Providers

7.10 Networking Security Providers

7.11 Semiconductor Companies

7.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

7.13 Software Providers

7.14 Smart City System Integrators

7.15 Automation System Providers

7.16 Social Media Companies

7.17 Workplace Solution Providers

7.18 Enterprise and Government

