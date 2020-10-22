New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Offshore Wind Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799253/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Turbine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.9% CAGR and reach US$32.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Substructure segment is readjusted to a revised 14.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.4% CAGR
The Offshore Wind market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10% and 12.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR.
Electrical Infrastructure Segment to Record 13.7% CAGR
In the global Electrical Infrastructure segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 15.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Offshore Wind Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Offshore Wind Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Offshore Wind Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Offshore Wind Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Turbine (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Turbine (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Turbine (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Substructure (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Substructure (Component) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Substructure (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Electrical Infrastructure (Component) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Electrical Infrastructure (Component) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Electrical Infrastructure (Component) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Other Components (Component) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Components (Component) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Components (Component) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Shallow Water (Location) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Shallow Water (Location) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Shallow Water (Location) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Transitional Water (Location) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Transitional Water (Location) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Transitional Water (Location) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Deep Water (Location) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Deep Water (Location) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Deep Water (Location) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Offshore Wind Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Offshore Wind Market in the United States by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Offshore Wind Market in the United States by
Location: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Offshore Wind Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Offshore Wind Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Offshore Wind Historic Market Review by
Location in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Offshore Wind Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Offshore Wind: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Offshore Wind Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Market for Offshore Wind: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Location for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Offshore Wind Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Offshore Wind Market by Component: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Location for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Offshore Wind Market by Location: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Offshore Wind Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Offshore Wind Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Offshore Wind Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Offshore Wind Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 53: Offshore Wind Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Location: 2020-2027
Table 56: Offshore Wind Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Offshore Wind Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: French Offshore Wind Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Offshore Wind Market in France by Location: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: French Offshore Wind Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Location: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Offshore Wind Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: German Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Offshore Wind Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: German Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Location: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Offshore Wind Market by Component: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Location for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Offshore Wind Market by Location: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Offshore Wind: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Offshore Wind Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Offshore Wind: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Location for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Offshore Wind Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Offshore Wind Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 84: Offshore Wind Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Spanish Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Offshore Wind Historic Market Review by
Location in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Offshore Wind Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Offshore Wind Market in Russia by Component:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Offshore Wind Market in Russia by Location:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 95: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2020-2027
Table 98: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown
by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Offshore Wind Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Offshore Wind Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Offshore Wind Market in Asia-Pacific by Location:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Offshore Wind Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Offshore Wind Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Offshore Wind Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Offshore Wind Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Indian Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Offshore Wind Historic Market Review by
Location in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Offshore Wind Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Offshore Wind Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 123: Offshore Wind Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Offshore Wind Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019
Table 126: Offshore Wind Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Offshore Wind:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Offshore Wind:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Location for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Market Share
Analysis by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Offshore Wind Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 134: Offshore Wind Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Offshore Wind Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Offshore Wind Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Offshore Wind Market by Location:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 143: Offshore Wind Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2020-2027
Table 146: Offshore Wind Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Offshore Wind Market in Brazil by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Offshore Wind Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Offshore Wind Market in Brazil by Location:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Offshore Wind Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Offshore Wind Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Offshore Wind Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Offshore Wind Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Latin America by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Offshore Wind Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Offshore Wind Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Latin America by
Location: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Offshore Wind Market Share
Breakdown by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 167: Offshore Wind Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Offshore Wind Historic Market by
Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Offshore Wind Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Offshore Wind Historic Market by
Location in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Offshore Wind Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Offshore Wind: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Offshore Wind Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Market for Offshore Wind: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Location for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Offshore Wind Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by
Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 182: Offshore Wind Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Location: 2020-2027
Table 185: Offshore Wind Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Offshore Wind Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Offshore Wind Market by Location:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Offshore Wind Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Offshore Wind Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 195: Offshore Wind Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Offshore Wind Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Location for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Offshore Wind Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019
Table 198: Offshore Wind Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Offshore Wind Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Offshore Wind Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Offshore Wind Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Offshore Wind Market Share
Breakdown by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Offshore Wind Market in Africa by Component:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Offshore Wind Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Offshore Wind Market in Africa by Location:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
