New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Offshore Wind Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799253/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Turbine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.9% CAGR and reach US$32.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Substructure segment is readjusted to a revised 14.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.4% CAGR



The Offshore Wind market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10% and 12.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR.



Electrical Infrastructure Segment to Record 13.7% CAGR



In the global Electrical Infrastructure segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 15.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

A2Sea A/S

ABB Group

Adwen Offshore SL

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd.

EEW Group (Erndtebrucker Eisenwerk GmbH & Co. KG)

General Electric Company

Mhi Vestas Offshore Wind A/S

Minerals Technologies, Inc.

Nexans SA

Senvion SA

Siemens AG

Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799253/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Offshore Wind Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Offshore Wind Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Offshore Wind Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Offshore Wind Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Turbine (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Turbine (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Turbine (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Substructure (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Substructure (Component) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Substructure (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Electrical Infrastructure (Component) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Electrical Infrastructure (Component) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Electrical Infrastructure (Component) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Other Components (Component) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Components (Component) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Components (Component) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Shallow Water (Location) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Shallow Water (Location) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Shallow Water (Location) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Transitional Water (Location) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Transitional Water (Location) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Transitional Water (Location) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Deep Water (Location) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Deep Water (Location) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Deep Water (Location) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Offshore Wind Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Offshore Wind Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Offshore Wind Market in the United States by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Offshore Wind Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Offshore Wind Market in the United States by

Location: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Offshore Wind Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Offshore Wind Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Offshore Wind Historic Market Review by

Location in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Offshore Wind Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Offshore Wind: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Offshore Wind Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Market for Offshore Wind: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Location for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Offshore Wind Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by

Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Offshore Wind Market by Component: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Location for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Offshore Wind Market by Location: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Offshore Wind Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Offshore Wind Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Offshore Wind Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Offshore Wind Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 53: Offshore Wind Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Location: 2020-2027



Table 56: Offshore Wind Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Offshore Wind Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: French Offshore Wind Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Offshore Wind Market in France by Location: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: French Offshore Wind Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by

Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Offshore Wind Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: German Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Offshore Wind Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: German Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Offshore Wind Market by Component: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Location for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Offshore Wind Market by Location: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Offshore Wind: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Offshore Wind Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Offshore Wind: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Location for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Offshore Wind Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by

Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Offshore Wind Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Offshore Wind Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Offshore Wind Historic Market Review by

Location in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Offshore Wind Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Offshore Wind Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Offshore Wind Market in Russia by Component:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Offshore Wind Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Offshore Wind Market in Russia by Location:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Offshore Wind Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 95: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Offshore Wind Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2020-2027



Table 98: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown

by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Offshore Wind Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Offshore Wind Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Offshore Wind Market in Asia-Pacific by Location:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by

Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Offshore Wind Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Offshore Wind Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Offshore Wind Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Offshore Wind Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Offshore Wind Historic Market Review by

Location in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Offshore Wind Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Offshore Wind Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 123: Offshore Wind Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Offshore Wind Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 126: Offshore Wind Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Offshore Wind:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Offshore Wind:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Location for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Market Share

Analysis by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Offshore Wind Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Offshore Wind Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Offshore Wind Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Offshore Wind Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Offshore Wind Market by Location:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Offshore Wind Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 143: Offshore Wind Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Offshore Wind Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2020-2027



Table 146: Offshore Wind Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Offshore Wind Market in Brazil by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Offshore Wind Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Offshore Wind Market in Brazil by Location:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Offshore Wind Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by

Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Offshore Wind Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Offshore Wind Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Offshore Wind Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Latin America by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Offshore Wind Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Offshore Wind Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Latin America by

Location: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Offshore Wind Market Share

Breakdown by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Offshore Wind Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Offshore Wind Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Offshore Wind Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Offshore Wind Historic Market by

Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Offshore Wind Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Offshore Wind Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Offshore Wind Historic Market by

Location in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Offshore Wind Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Offshore Wind: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Offshore Wind Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Market for Offshore Wind: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Location for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Offshore Wind Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by

Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 182: Offshore Wind Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Location: 2020-2027



Table 185: Offshore Wind Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Offshore Wind Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Offshore Wind Market by Location:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Offshore Wind Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Offshore Wind Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 195: Offshore Wind Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Offshore Wind Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Location for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Offshore Wind Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 198: Offshore Wind Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Offshore Wind Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Offshore Wind Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Offshore Wind Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Offshore Wind Market Share

Breakdown by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Offshore Wind Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Offshore Wind Market in Africa by Component:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Offshore Wind Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Offshore Wind Market in Africa by Location:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799253/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001