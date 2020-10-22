Dublin, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Window Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart window market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 3.88 billion in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 6.09 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.95%, during the period of 2019-2025. Homes are increasingly becoming equipped with many advanced automation systems and smart products. With these various blinds and window covering, vendors are enhancing their offerings to offer connected and automated solutions to make window coverings smart.
Conventional curtain and drapes vendors are increasingly looking to add motorized and connected shades to their offerings to be part of the smart home technologies to attract new generation consumers. For instance, Ikea is offering smart shades and motorized blinds. Also, in July 2020, Ikea started offering voice-activated smart shades that work with Siri, Alexa, and Google Home.
Over the coming years, voice-activated smart shades are expected to gain traction owing to the growing penetration of voice assistants in smart home technologies, and smart speakers with voice assistants are expected to be the control hubs for a major share of the smart home technologies.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average annual expenditure on curtains and draperies per consumer unit in the United States during 2019 stood at USD 13.58 and saw an increase of 11.95% compared to the previous year. Over the forecast period, major economies in North America and Europe are expected to shift toward smart solutions for window coverings.
The complete motorized window covering units are comparatively costlier to the conventional coverings; this is posing a challenge in market growth. However, various new vendors are offering smaller devices capable of turning conventional curtains into smart solutions. For example, in October 2019, SwitchBor Curtain was released, which fits into the existing curtain rods and, with its motorized movements, turns the curtains into smart curtains.
Key Market Trends
Growing Prominence of Smart Homes Drives Strong Demand for Automated Blinds and Shades
Canada expected to Dominate Market Share
Competitive Landscape
The market is fragmented and is home to numerous small and few large vendors but the product being in its initial stages of adoption in various regions of the market is open to a number of players offering their products. The vendors that are already operating in this space are looking to expand their presence and launch new solutions, along with strategical M&A activities.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.2.5 Threat of Substitutes
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Prominence of Smart Homes Drives Strong Demand for Automated Blinds and Shades
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Standards in Applications and Initial Costs
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Motorized Roller Shades
5.1.2 Motorized Zebra Shades
5.1.3 Motorized Drapery Systems
5.1.4 Other Product Types (Includes Connectable Controllers)
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 United Kingdom
5.2.2.2 France
5.2.2.3 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Rest of Asia Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles*
6.1.1 Inter IKEA Systems BV
6.1.2 Springblinds
6.1.3 Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.
6.1.4 Somfy Systems Inc.
6.1.5 Griesser AG
6.1.6 Hunter Douglas
6.1.7 The Shade Store LLC
6.2 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
6.3 MARKET OUTLOOK
