The global all-flash array market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The increase in data generated by the enterprise, coupled with the growing adoption of cloud technology, is expected to drive the market. Moreover, with big data and analytics, the data access and processing patterns demand a higher storage performance, along with increased concurrency (Big Data aggravates the data mobility issues); The NVMe-based SSD is gaining traction in the market studied.
The adoption of flash storage is highly dependent on its benefits, such as power consumption, increasing performance, and ease of maintenance, which have been boosting the adoption rate. Mission-critical applications, including real-time analytics and demanding database systems, can be performed easily with flash storage systems. Furthermore, developments, such as Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe), have further aided an increased market for enterprise all-flash storage.
The shortages and higher prices for memory and storage products to service the increase in data center demand are prevalent as of March 2020. With the electronics supply chain in China and South Korea starting to recover, amidst a decline in COVID-19 cases, the supply chain gap is expected to reduce. The SSD suppliers with factories, third-party assemblers, or source materials in Wuhan, witnessed an impact from the coronavirus outbreak. The factories were running at significantly low utilization attributable to laborers' slow return amidst the virus-based restrictions. Factories had experienced shortages of materials as their current inventories were depleted.
Key Market Trends
BFSI is Expected to Hold Significant Share
Financial services firms are witnessing challenges concerning rapid changes arising from transformation to become truly digital businesses. Retail and investment banking, insurance companies, and brokerages have been serving customers who demand higher service levels through mobile and application interfaces. This raises the need for speed and reducing read/write times. Banks have been coping with previously unseen scale and pace of data growth while consolidating and managing such data from a data and IT perspective. Also, with the demand for offering an improved performance (IOPS), low latency, and higher availability across new business services, the sector has fueled the adoption for all-flash arrays.
North America is Expected to Hold Major Market
With the increasing investments related to big data and related services, the adoption of the all-flash array is accentuating the growth of this region. For example, American multinational, Intel is finding significant value in big data analytics. Also, in line with such developments, major players in the AFA market, such as NetApp and Pure Storage, among others, are housed in the region. Multiple product launches suggest that North America holds a significant share of the market studied. Moreover, the United States acts as headquarters for other prominent players in the market such as Dell Inc., IBM Corporation, Net App Inc., etc.
Competitive Landscape
The all-flash array market is in consolidated format owing to the presence of a few key vendors who share a significant share of the market. The innovation drives the market in the product offerings, and each vendor is investing in innovation. Key players include Kaminario, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NetApp Inc., and IBM Corporation.
May 2020 - Dell launched midrange all-flash enterprise storage arrays. The PowerStore featured seven times faster and three times lower latency than previous Dell EMC midrange storage arrays. It was designed explicitly with the faster NVMe (non -volatile memory express) protocol and supported storage -class memory through Intel Optane solid-state drives. With this launch, Dell improved the data reduction ratio from 3:1 to 4:1 with a machine -learning engine helping enterprises automate labor-intensive processes, for instance, initial volume placement, data migrations, and load balancing.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Study Assumptions
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.2 Pre-requisites/Consideration for choosing All-Flash Array
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Number of Data Centers
5.1.2 Ease of Management and Maintenance
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Initial Cost Involved
5.2.2 Lower Write Cycles
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Type
6.1.1 Traditional
6.1.2 Custom
6.2 By End-User Application
6.2.1 IT and Telecom Industry
6.2.2 BFSI
6.2.3 Healthcare
6.2.4 Government
6.2.5 Other End-User Applications
6.3 Geography
6.3.1 North America
6.3.1.1 United States
6.3.1.2 Canada
6.3.2 Europe
6.3.2.1 United Kingdom
6.3.2.2 Germany
6.3.2.3 France
6.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
6.3.3 Asia-Pacific
6.3.3.1 China
6.3.3.2 Japan
6.3.3.3 South Korea
6.3.3.4 India
6.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.3.4 Rest of the World
6.3.4.1 Latin America
6.3.4.2 Middle-East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Kaminario Inc.
7.1.2 Dell Inc.
7.1.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
7.1.4 NetApp Inc.
7.1.5 Violin Systems LLC
7.1.6 IBM Corporation
7.1.7 Fujitsu Ltd.
7.1.8 Pure Storage, Inc.
7.1.9 Western Digital Corporation
7.1.10 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 FUTURE OF THE MARKET
